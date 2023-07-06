There’s 104 days of summer vacation

And school comes along just to end it

So the annual problem for our generation

Is finding a good way to spend it

When Disney+ first launched, I immediately gravitated toward rewatching the classic Disney Channel shows of my childhood: “The Suite Life of Zach and Cody,” “Hannah Montana,” “Jessie.” But one show brought a particularly wonderful sense of nostalgia to the new streaming platform: “Phineas and Ferb.”

The animated show follows the titular pair of step-brothers, Phineas (Vincent Martella, “Everybody Hates Chris”) and Ferb (Thomas Brodie-Sangster, “The Maze Runner”), and their journey to create the best summer vacation possible by immersing themselves in expansive projects like assembling a backyard beach, challenging themselves to creating a winter wonderland in the middle of summer and building a dentistry-themed amusement park. In the meantime, their older sister Candace (Ashley Tisdale, “High School Musical”) makes endless, yet unsuccessful, attempts to “bust” them to their parents, while their pet platypus, Perry (Dee Bradley Baker, “American Dad!”), lives a second life as a secret agent attempting to foil the plans of evil scientist, Dr. Doofenshmirtz (Dan Povenmire, “Milo Murphy’s Law”).

I grew up watching the show from its premiere on August 17, 2007. My parents, often annoyed by the cheesy, kid-friendly humor of Disney Channel shows and original movies, were just as enthralled as I was. I even distinctly remember my dad cracking up for a good few minutes at this particular play on the show’s recurring character response of “Yes. Yes I do.” Its timeless and clever humor that transcends generations, its unique animation and character style and its music (which has no right to be so amazing) combine to create the perfect show to return to again and again.

I even created a one-man version of the “Perry the Platypus” theme song, including an impressive impression of the character (if I do say so myself) during my freshman year of college for the Not Even Really Drama Students virtual variety show. I tweeted it at creator Dan Povenmire, who has unfortunately not responded (Read my article, Dan). It was one of few things that made my almost entirely virtual freshman year of college enjoyable: to know that I would always have Phineas and Ferb’s backyard and summer shenanigans, COVID-19 or not.

I sent Dan Povenmire’s announcement of the upcoming fifth season of the show to every member of my family and friend group as soon as I saw it, whether or not they were true fans of the series. My cheeks were hurting from the beaming smile on my face. I might’ve literally jumped for joy. Immediately, I imagined the return of classic gags like Buford’s impressive collection of obscure instruments, episode-specific versions of the “Doofenshmirtz Evil Incorporated” jingle and Ferb’s often silent contributions to the wild situation at hand.

Taking spring and summer term classes this year has created a sense of doom in me — that lack of summer break before the impending 2023-2024 academic year. This year will have no beach vacation under cabanas in Florida or summer theater camp with lifelong friends (one of whom jokingly included the Perry the Platypus theme song on a summer playlist they made for me). As I scroll through social media on study breaks, I see younger friends enjoying summer without a care in the world for what comes next. But all that I can think about is that when I graduate in less than a year, the future seems daunting and uncertain. Grad school? An internship or job? A gap year? Who knows? Adulthood is scary. But one thing is certain: I can always return to the endless summer adventures of Phineas and Ferb for that sense of childhood freedom from the tedious homework and busy schedule of the academic year.

Daily Arts Writer Max Newman can be reached at jqnewman@umich.edu.