It’s hard not to think about climate change without growing overwhelmed by a deep existential dread. It’s an issue so dire, so terminal, yet we feel so powerless to do anything about it. This deep frustration seeps into our popular culture as countless films, TV shows and novels reflect our growing anxiety over the future of the planet and the survival of our species. Yet what makes Studio Ghibli co-founder Hayao Miyazaki’s (“Spirited Away”) approach so unique is that his works capture both the anxieties over climate change and critique of our relationship with nature, but also promote a deeply optimistic view of the future: Reconciliation with the natural world is possible.

Inspired by Shinto beliefs, “Princess Mononoke” gives the natural world an embodied form in its story. Most of the story takes place in a primeval forest, where spirits dwell under the protection of the Deer God, an avatar of nature. However, this material form makes the ecological destruction caused by the humans in the story an inherently violent undertaking. “Princess Mononoke” depicts a man versus nature conflict as a war between the sacred and the profane — mankind seeking to dispossess the spirits of the land for their realms for personal gain.

The film is unafraid to take a definitive stance against human progress. “Princess Mononoke” is fairly radical in its message that an anthropocentric worldview is unsustainable. Prince Ashitaka’s (Yoji Matsuda, “Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind”) goal throughout his journey is to “see with eyes unclouded,” or to see what is the cause of the land’s woes without bias. Through this journey, he meets Lady Eboshi (Yuko Tanaka, “Tales from Earthsea”) of the Ironworks, an ambitious tycoon waging war against nature itself. Though she plays the story’s antagonist, Lady Eboshi isn’t a villain. Although her ambitions are earnest, they are ultimately misguided, as no amount of progress is justifiable if it is built on a foundation of violence. A war against nature is inherently unwinnable and will only bleed dry the land and the people who inhabit it. If Lady Eboshi continues down this path, she dooms the Ironworks and its descendants to a long, grueling conflict that they will surely lose.

In a pivotal scene, Ashitaka interrupts a fight between Lady Eboshi and San (Yuriko Ishida, “From Up on Poppy Hill”), a member of the wolf tribe who tries to kill Lady Eboshi and stop the Ironworks. He stops both of their blades right before they clash, pleading with the onlookers to abandon their conflict with the natural world, as it is a hateful fight that will only spiral into more violence. Ashitaka is an intermediary between the natural world and the human world, and due to his status as an outsider in both groups, he can conclude that the only sustainable way forward is to attempt to find a lifestyle that allows for coexistence with nature, not domination over it.

Nausicaa (Sumi Shimamoto, “Lupin III: Castle of Cagliostro”) in “Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind” is a similar intermediary between the realms of nature and humanity. Instead of an ongoing battle to preserve an ecosystem or uproot it, “Nausicaa’s” world is one where ecological collapse has already happened on a global scale. A thousand years after the collapse of industrialized society, disparate tribes live between the two extremes of an inhospitable desert and a spreading jungle where the flora and fauna are naturally hostile to mankind. These jungles are occupied by Ohm, massive trilobites that can destroy everything in their path. What makes the Ohm special is that they are actually the caretakers of the planet; they guard the toxic jungle because the jungle works to detoxify the soil of the planet.

Miyazaki once again embodies the natural world, this time to drive home the message that we need the Earth to survive, not the other way around. Even in the face of ecocide, nature is a resilient force, and will eventually replenish itself. Whether or not mankind will be around for the restoration is ultimately up to our own choices.

Of all Miyazaki’s works, “Nausicaa” captures his anxieties about the world’s future best. Even after a thousand years and the collapse of society as we know it, Miyazaki depicts how cruelly irrational humanity can be. Even after Nausicaa presents proof that the jungles exist to slowly restore the earth, she cannot stop other humans from attempting to use the Ohm to attempt to destroy their enemies.

Yet, even within his pessimism about the future, Miyazaki retains an optimism about our human ability to reconcile with the natural world. Nausicaa’s empathy for the Ohm as a species and willingness to throw herself in front of the Ohm stampede to attempt to stop it ultimately pays off; the Ohm, as an avatar of the Earth, recognizes the remaining goodness in mankind. The Ohm stop their rampage, returning to their roles as guardians of the jungle. “Princess Mononoke” has a similar resolution: In an attempt to win the war against the forest, Lady Eboshi slays the Deer God and shoots off its head, causing a deluge that wipes out both the Forest and the Ironworks, and threatens to drown every living being in its vicinity. What stops the rampaging forest spirit is Ashitaka and San returning the head, offering it with their own hands. Their bodies are ravaged by the curse of the Deer God, yet Ashitaka and San stand unflinching, determined to rectify the situation, even if it costs them their lives. Even in the eleventh hour, it is never too late to try to do what’s right.

What compels me most about both endings is their open-endedness. While the immediate crises are resolved, there still exists the lingering issue of how to live harmonically with nature, which Miyazaki doesn’t feel the need to answer — he leaves that ambiguous. Miyazaki, in the wondrous worlds he creates and destroys, posits that we can live with nature and coexist meaningfully, and when the time comes, we will know what choices to make to create a sustainable future.

