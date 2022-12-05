We all had to start somewhere as people. And lately, I have been realizing more and more how much our selves emerge from what we immerse ourselves in. For many of us in this section, including myself, that was art, in several different forms, dating back to our childhood. It taught us about the world as it was, the world as it could be, the world as it would never be, though it was still fun to consider. It showed us the space outside ourselves, and how we fit into it. Art taught us about those we love and about what we wanted; it asked us to be honest and gave us the curiosity to look for a greater understanding of ourselves. Childhood art is often dismissed, rarely getting the credit it deserves for being the first art we connect with. It’s the thing that, through patience from the creators and natural empathy from the children absorbing the work, taught us that our presence and soul are not only contained in our bodies but can be shared with others. In editing all these writers’ pieces, I saw firsthand all the different experiences and stories they had to tell, but also felt the same thread of connection to and core understanding of each one. If you read on, I’m sure you’ll feel the same. Introducing: the Childhood B-Side.

Growing up and staying young in the Lost Cities by Daily Arts Writer Camille Nagy

Design by Leah Hoogterp

My decision to read “Keeper of the Lost Cities” by Shannon Messenger was a last-ditch effort at staving off boredom at the end of a long, painful sick day in the second semester of eighth grade. I downloaded the first book while curled into a pathetic ball at the end of my couch, the blue light of my phone screen glaring against my face in an unlit living room. Little did I know in that moment how much this series would come to mean to me in the following years.

“All is well” and other life lessons learned from ‘3 Idiots’ by Daily Arts Writer Swara Ramaswamy

Design by Leah Hoogterp

“Life is a race. Run fast, or you’ll be trampled upon.” It’s with these words that the real story of “3 Idiots” begins. Released in 2009, “3 Idiots” is the story of three troublesome students at India’s top engineering college who struggle to fit into the school’s intense system. Like most Bollywood films, “3 Idiots” is a drama — complete with song and dance — but it is also ahead of its time. Even when I first watched the film at the age of nine, I learned novel lessons on what it means to have a passion, the meaning of success and how to define a true friend — lessons I still hold dear today.

Finding my family in the found family trope by Daily Arts Writer Rebecca Smith

Design by Leah Hoogterp

When people ask me what my favorite book series is, I still say it’s Percy Jackson.

Now, I know you’re probably thinking that I must not read a lot, or that if I do, I have the taste of a very nerdy seventh grader. I mean, there are so many amazing books in the world, and my favorite series is “Percy Jackson and the Olympians?” Lame. But the thing is, I do read a lot. I read all the time, actually, yet no book or series has managed to have the impact on me that Percy Jackson did when I was a wee 10-year-old, and I think I finally understand why.

The family quest for ‘The Legend of Zelda’ by Daily Arts Writer Hunter Bishop

Design by Leah Hoogterp

As a kid, gaming wasn’t always a big part of my childhood. Other than the LeapPad I got in first grade, video games weren’t really allowed in my house. That all changed when my uncle gifted me his Nintendo DS and a Ziploc bag filled with games like “New Super Mario Bros.” and “Mario Kart DS.” It was an extraordinary gift — at the time, I didn’t realize how much this single system would shape me and bring me where I am today.

Movie musicals, the arts and radicalization by Daily Arts Writer Emmy Snyder

Design by Leah Hoogterp

To say that the movie musical dominated my youth would be an understatement. I wore the High School Musical merch. I absolutely flipped my lid when I found out my L.A.-based uncle working in the music industry had seen Zac Efron (“17 Again”) and Vanessa Hudgens (“Tick Tick Boom”) eating lunch mere tables away from him. I longed for weekends when my dad would leave town on business and my mother, sister and I, per tradition, would get Steak ’n Shake from the drive thru and watch “Hairspray.” Even in my young adult life, I made “Lemonade Mouth” a mandatory viewing for all of my friends. These films not only entertained me but slowly radicalized me — if, of course, being a “radical” means that you believe in equity.

Harry Potter and the forced farewell to childhood by Daily Arts Writer Graciela Batlle Cestero

Design by Leah Hoogterp

While we all have a childhood, each one is a unique experience. It’s a stage in life that we remember mostly through old photographs and stories our parents tell us to give us more or less an idea of what we were like as kids. We may also remember our childhoods through specific media we engaged with during that time. Some people think of Disney princess movies like “The Little Mermaid”; others of Disney Channel cartoons like “Phineas and Ferb”; and some of Pixar movies like “Cars.” For me, childhood is synonymous with the Harry Potter franchise.

Chasing ghosts at Borders by Books Beat Editor Julian Wray

Design by Leah Hoogterp

There’s a track on Jon Brion’s unparalleled 2004 soundtrack to “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” that’s been playing in my head lately. “Bookstore” runs only 52 seconds, but its character, formed from eerie strings played in reverse, is unforgettable. In the movie, the track plays as Joel goes to meet Clementine at a bookstore where she works.

Me and my childlike artistic preferences by Daily Arts Writer Ava Seaman

Design by Leah Hoogterp

I have the same taste in art as my four-year-old niece — I swear I’m not exaggerating.

I love Disney movies, and their soundtracks, probably more than her. Hannah Montana (yes, Hannah, not Miley Cyrus) makes her way into my top five most listened to artists every Spotify Wrapped. I will defend Barbie movies until I die. Young adult books dominate 90% of my bookshelf. I frequently rewatch my favorite Disney Channel or Nickelodeon shows. My artistic preferences don’t exactly match that of a typical 20-year-old.

The animation of my childhood: kung fu fighting pandas and good fun by Daily Arts Writer Kristen Su

Design by Leah Hoogterp

“Kung Fu Panda 2” is the only film I’ve seen more than twice in theaters. I was 8 years old when it came out in 2011 and somehow convinced my parents and grandparents to see it with me five separate times before it stopped showing several months later. “Kung Fu Panda 2” has stood the test of time, solidifying its place among my favorite movies.

The chokehold the ‘Am I Gay’ quiz had on my younger years by Daily Arts Writer Zachary Taglia

Design by Leah Hoogterp

As a young closeted gay child in a heteronormative society, there was nothing more crushing yet eye-opening than finding out you’re gay from the aptly-named “Am I Gay” Internet quiz.

I was 12 years old and in seventh grade when I first took the dastardly quiz. Before this, I was a normal kid that did normal kid things — or at least I thought so. I had a crush on Katniss Everdeen from “The Hunger Games.” In my elementary school playground, I was wedded to one of my girl best friends in a fabulous fairy-themed wedding. All of my many girl friends attended, while the boys were out in the grass playing soccer. Looking back on these memories, I realized that there was definitely something a little different about me.

Writing myself in and out of childhood by Senior Arts Editor Hannah Carapellotti

Design by Leah Hoogterp

At a family reunion last summer, my grandmother gleefully presented me with a manila folder. Inside were several sheets of paper, all different sizes, each filled with my childish scrawl. They were stories I had started — and never finished, to her dismay — while staying at her house over the years. I couldn’t have been more than 8 or 9 years old when I wrote most of them; likely they were parts of make-believe games I had started with myself before getting called to dinner. But regardless of how old I was, I knew even then that I wanted to be a writer.

On Nancy Drew, Scooby-Doo and the mysteries of childhood by Daily Arts Writer Serena Irani

Design by Leah Hoogterp

On my older sister’s bookshelf sit 12 bright yellow hardcover editions of the Nancy Drew classic mysteries. Arranged in a neatly ordered row, dust has now likely had the chance to coat the spines and nestle in the upper lip between the cover and the pages, but there was a time when those books scarcely spent a second stuck on the shelf. They’d go directly out of my sister’s hands and into mine, where they’d remain indefinitely as I re-read them over and over, caught in an infinite loop awaiting a break sequence that would never arrive. A beloved token of my sister’s library and an artifact of my childhood, the pages are well-worn from countless turns and creases, and I know each one of the mysteries they hold within by heart.

Songs of my parents by Daily Arts Writer Claire Sudol

Design by Leah Hoogterp

I had the utmost pleasure and privilege of growing up in a home where music seemed to gush out of every room and every person — music unfurled over my ears in every waking moment, making my house feel warm and lived-in. It was almost as if every second spent in silence was a second wasted. My musical appetite was voracious in those days — unrefined and unapologetic, I consumed everything with unbridled and childlike joy. The music of my parents is where I had my first taste of this feeling — everything that they hated, I hated, and everything that they loved, I loved tenfold. Whether it was my mother’s love for harmonies, insisting “I can do the high part if you can just do the melody” or my dad’s wide palms beating out a rhythm on the car steering wheel like he was Keith Moon, the love for music sparked in those days still burns just as bright and loud.

The first time you came across Rookie’s website, it was already a graveyard by Daily Arts Writer Meera Kumar

Design by Leah Hoogterp

The first time you came across Rookie’s website, it was already a graveyard. It was March 2020, you had a surplus of free time on your hands, and you were reading interviews with Elizabeth Meriwether, the creator of the sitcom New Girl. Upon first glance, Rookie’s website appeared anything but dead: an online magazine by and for teenagers.

Mario Kart is a blast to the past by Managing Arts Editor Lillian Pearce

Design by Leah Hoogterp

I have never claimed to be a “gamer.” Given that I only ever truly played “Super Mario,” I didn’t feel deserving of the same title that people fluent in “Minecraft,” “The Legend of Zelda” or “Halo” held. I was only familiar with one tiny corner of the gaming world, but I was completely and utterly immersed in it.

