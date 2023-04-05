The intelligent inhabitants of the exoplanet Kepler-1084B — the only non-human intelligent beings in the universe, as they suspect — turn on their radio receivers and listen in on the signals originating from Earth, 193 lightyears away. For centuries, they have been searching for signs of life beyond their home planet. They want to believe that they aren’t alone in the universe. Their arduous, fruitless search for interplanetary life has not only crushed that hope but has also led them to question their own existence. Is their civilization capable of surviving for eons or is it only an ephemeral blip in the timeline of the universe?

By chance, they tune into the frequency for the signal from the inter-arena communication network for Crisler Arena, unintentionally transmitted deep into space from the edge of a mitten-shaped peninsula on the distant pale blue dot. They demodulate the radio wave and hear a brief pulse: 277.18 Hertz, the D sharp above middle C in human terminology. They hear the noise again. And again. The pulse repeats 104 times. The aliens frantically attempt to decipher the signal’s meaning. But mere seconds after the pulses begin to change pitch, they hear something horrifying: radio silence.

. . .

Timeout in Ann Arbor — the Wolverines’ last one remaining. The coaches, with their March Madness hopes on the line following a string of disappointing losses, pull out their whiteboards and draw up a play that will seal victory for the University of Michigan. Conventionally, this is how timeouts operate: The players get a chance to breathe and plan their next play while the fans watching on television at home are subjected to a couple of minutes of advertisements. In two minutes, a basketball game becomes more watchable by giving its players a breather and demonstrating its economic viability as a monolithic institution of American culture, courtesy of Burger King or State Farm or The Home Depot.

Timeout conventions are less defined for the thousands of fans inside the arena. In the absence of convention, tradition emerges: in-arena entertainment. This is meant to be a pastime, not a memorable focus of the game. Most basketball game attendees remember the key moments of the game but can’t vividly recall listening to “Heads Will Roll – A-Trak Remix” while the referees decide where to spot an out-of-bounds pass from a clumsy point guard intended for an inconsistent three-point shooter. This is how it is supposed to be.

. . .

This is not how it is supposed to be.

The aliens desperately scan as many frequencies as they can but fail to find any further transmissions from intelligent life forms. Unbeknownst to them, their alien numbering system is highly incompatible with the humans’ systems of mathematics. This adds an insurmountable layer of difficulty to detecting radio frequencies besides the one they discovered by chance. The aliens, unable to pick up new signals, grapple with the notion that the silent inhabitants of Earth have met the worst fate.

The aliens are determined to prove the continuance of life on the distant planet. They resort to spectroscopy to examine the chemical vital signs of civilization on Earth. Their concern immediately intensifies. They detect extremely high amounts of heat-insulating carbon gases and trace amounts of heavy radioactive metals in Earth’s atmosphere. Any hope they had for Earth’s inhabitants sharply reduces; any hope they had for the long-term viability of intelligent lifeforms on the planet vanishes completely.

The aliens lament humans’ doomed existence.

. . .

The irritating sound of the distinctive guitar riff from “Mr. Brightside” fills Crisler Arena. Many humans lament their doomed existence.

“Mr. Brightside” has been a staple of University Athletic Department events since around 2016, but it’s become especially anthemic for the Wolverines in the past two years, a stretch defined by the University’s two dominant wins in football over Ohio State and two humiliating defeats in the College Football Playoff. While the U-M football team and athletics department remain in an overall enviable state, it’s hard not to feel like the team is stuck in an endless cycle of ups and downs, reinforced by conventions, rather than progressing toward the ultimate goal of winning a national championship.

One of those conventions is “Mr. Brightside.” The team plays it at every single sporting event. How fitting: A song that begins with lead vocalist Brandon Flowers singing the same note 104 times in a row, occasionally deviating slightly up or down in pitchy, is the de facto anthem for a team that has been frustratingly consistent in the two years since its adoption of this rallying cry, seemingly deviating only in its degree of humiliation on the national stage.

“Mr. Brightside” isn’t a bad song, but like U-M football — which, despite its recent shortcomings, has been excellent overall — I’m tired of it. I yearn for the day when I can attend a U-M sporting event and not be coerced into singing about some dude’s failed relationship and his subsequent voyeurism. I yearn for the day when the stadium DJ turns off “Mr. Brightside” midway through the chorus — adhering to one convention — and never again plays the song — defying another.

. . .

How are there more than one sextillion stars in the observable universe yet zero known instances of extraterrestrial life? Fermi’s Paradox asks this. Maybe life is just that rare; maybe living systems are ephemeral in the multibillion-year timeframe of the universe; or maybe Fermi and his fellow humans just weren’t looking hard enough for extraterrestrials.

The aliens had their own version of Fermi’s Paradox. But after briefly observing the humans, they found the unsettling, existentially grim solution to the problem. They exhausted every option they had in their search for evidence against the extinction of humanity, and they found none. Reluctantly, they said goodbye to the mirror-image selves they never got to know; they powered off their scanning technology and embraced the cold, infinite void of the uncaring universe.

. . .

The Wolverines huddled in timeout to draw up their final play with 5.9 seconds to go in regulation. As is conventional, the arena crew played The Killers’ “Mr. Brightside” over the arena PA, unknowingly transmitting the song to an unreachable alien world. As is conventional, the crew cut off the music midway through the first chorus.

But that time, the silence was permanent: “Mr. Brightside” was never played again, and humanity prospered. In the years that followed, humans defied the odds and miraculously usurped the immense obstacles that for millennia stood in the way of harmony with nature and world peace. The aliens were wrong about the inevitability of our demise.

The Wolverines, however, would go on to lose to an unranked Northwestern team, 62-59, dropping their season conference record to 4-6 and overall record to 12-9.

