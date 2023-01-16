Every year, the television genre manages to surf some major highs and lows. Here on the TV beat, we’ve borne witness to our fair share of flops, but we’re choosing to focus on the positive. From Jennifer Coolidge running around a boat to Jenna Ortega becoming a TikTok trend, these eleven shows have made an indelible impact on the culture as we tuned in week after week, hungry for more. And so, without further ado, we pronounce the best TV shows of 2022.

— Annabel Curran, Senior Arts Editor, and Serena Irani, TV Beat Editor

“The White Lotus,” Season Two

Just when you thought television had played out rich people being miserable with shows like “Succession” and “Gossip Girl,” “The White Lotus” is here to introduce a new sub-genre: rich people being miserable on vacation. Season one introduced viewers to the show’s outlandish, yet believable, look into the perspectives of the rich vacationers and the hotel staff that tend to their needs. Season two was an escalation of the first season’s antics in scale of spectacle rather than in depth of messaging, which viewers can piece together from the very start. In the first episode this season, we learn that multiple bodies have been found at the hotel, rather than the single dead body we learn about at the start of season one. The formula certainly works: The opening murders paint the usual network drama fare of extramarital affairs and complicated budding relationships with an added element of mystery, as viewers try to figure out which plotline(s) end in death.

Despite this season’s heightened shitshow, we still learn many of the same things — the privileged comments rich people make among themselves, the boundaries the rich ignore, the maneuvers workers make to advance their own interests and the systemic inequality that makes selfishness have varying consequences on others. With a stunning Sicilian backdrop and murder in the air, “The White Lotus” season two makes class commentary look sexy and intriguing — a conflicting sentiment, to be sure. You’ve just got to experience this one for yourself.

“Never Have I Ever,” Season Three

Everyone loves a strong protagonist. We love to root for people who are morally centered, confident and have it all together. But the one thing I love more than a strong character is a messy one. That’s where Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, “Turning Red”) comes in. Devi is a teenager who is struggling to navigate through the grief of losing her father while at the same time facing the trials and tribulations of being in high school. The first two seasons of this show had my brother and me literally pleading with Devi to stop her self-sabotaging antics and cringe humor, but the third season had me — for the first time in my life — applauding Mindy Kaling (“The Mindy Project”).

“Never Have I Ever” excelled in many categories, most notably diversity. Ramakrishnan and her on-screen family, which includes the likes of Poorna Jagannathan (“The Night Of”) and Richa Moorjani (“Hot Mess Holiday”) made leaps and bounds for South Asian representation in TV. Devi wasn’t placed into previously established stereotypes of brown girls and instead created an entirely new category for herself — insufferable but ultimately lovable. Season three of “Never Have I Ever” gets deep with exploration into relationship dynamics and vulnerability, and reconciling that with previous trauma. Devi and her friends still found themselves in embarrassingly cringey situations and still cracked a joke or two that had my head in my hands, but the show ultimately told a beautiful coming-of-age story.

“House of the Dragon”

After the destructive fire that was the eighth season of “Game of Thrones” comes the simmering prequel series “House of the Dragon.” Fans of the original series will be happy to know that this show still has all of the components that defined “Game of Thrones” at its peak: incest, gore, convoluted family drama, dragons (obviously) and murder. However, “House of the Dragon” goes above and beyond. It is a phoenix rising from the ashes of its predecessor: smarter, more nuanced and impeccably designed. Best of all, it actually has women characters written by women.

Emma D’Arcy (“Foresight”) and Olivia Cooke (“Slow Horses”) are truly captivating as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent Hightower, respectively. The central story follows their female friendship as it drastically changes based on the constraints of their patriarchal society and new experiences as mothers. As they slowly turn into enemies, the political waters become murky, making it difficult to decide which side is in the wrong. More contained than “Game of Thrones,” “House of the Dragon” is able to better spend time developing detailed and layered characters competing for the Iron Throne — and it works wonderfully. As someone who was underwhelmed by “Game of Thrones,” “House of the Dragon” finally provided what I was longing for in the story of Westeros. Until the release of season two, you will find me talking about this show with everyone I know.

“Heartstopper”

Hi. (Hi).

It’s not often that I watch a show and want to watch it again. And again. And again. OK, I’ll say it; I’ve seen “Heartstopper” nine times (and counting).

Something about Netflix’s smash hit had me coming back for more, just to freak out over Nick (Kit Connor, “Rocketman”) and Charlie (Joe Locke, debut) falling in love for the millionth time. I mean, “I love liking you?” I think I’m justified.

With a diverse cast of complex characters, “Heartstopper” provides representation for people of different races, sexualities and genders without ever coming across as forced or stereotypical (looking at you, “Glee”). It also provides a well-written bisexual character in the form of a sweet 16-year-old boy instead of an attractive woman in her mid-20s, usually played by Megan Fox or Olivia Wilde. No disrespect, but let’s switch it up Hollywood. Please.

With stellar performances by Connor and Locke as the show’s leads and a surprise feature of Olivia Colman (“Fleabag”) as Nick’s mother, “Heartstopper” successfully combines the comedic elements of a teen rom-com with the heavier topics that often come with a coming-out storyline.

What the show does best, however, is provide a sense of comfort for people not often shown proper support from the media. Simply put, “Heartstopper” is the TV equivalent of snuggling down in a heated blanket with a warm cup of cocoa.

I loved liking this show and can’t wait to follow the rest of Nick and Charlie’s story in the (officially confirmed) second and third seasons. À bientôt, “Heartstopper.”

“The Bear”

Some TV shows often get characterized as “feel-good” shows: heartwarming watches that ease the mind and soothe the soul. Think, “The Great British Bake Off” or low-stake sitcoms you fold the laundry to. On this basis of relativity, “The Bear” can pretty much be classified as a “feel-bad” show. I don’t mean to imply a negative connotation at all, because although it’s not an easy watch, it is a worthwhile one. And as it instantaneously envelops you within its entropic environment, I guarantee you’ll be saying “thank you, chef” in no time.

Jeremy Allen White (“Shameless”) stars as Carmy, a talented young chef that trades in the elite culinary world for a run-down sandwich shop in Chicago, which his brother left to him upon his death. Beware, this is a show that does not take the term “emotional rollercoaster” lightly. Carmy perpetually looks like he’s on the brink of a premature heart attack, and you’ll feel as though you are too. It sustains an impressive balance between mounting stress and calamitous occurrences and the muddied emotional depths of grief, loss and anxiety that its characters are swimming in. Oh, and did I mention that it’s also hilarious? With endless kitchen mishaps and Sydney (Ayo Edebiri, “Big Mouth”) and Richie’s (Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Dropout”) constant bickering, its characters feel refreshingly lived-in and grounded in the midst of all the chaos.

The show as a whole certifies Jeremy Allen White as a force to be reckoned with, but his delivery of that seven-minute monologue in the finale is a quietly gut-punching masterpiece. And the 20-minute-long one-shot in episode seven? Talk about giving Baz Luhrmann a run for his money. If you’re looking for a fast watch that boasts some of the best television of the year in its tight eight episodes, “The Bear” is where it’s at.

“Moon Knight”

From “She-Hulk” to “Ms. Marvel,” Disney+ and Marvel Studios certainly delivered on the TV front in 2022, and “Moon Knight” was no exception. Starring Oscar Isaac (“Dune”) with a British accent as the titular character, “Moon Knight” gave audiences stunning cinematography, an engaging cast of characters and darker themes that kept me on the edge of my seat — even though Isaac’s humor and clumsiness helped to buoy the show’s spirits on more than one occasion. The elements of mystery and spooky twists of “Moon Knight” gave Marvel viewers a glimpse into Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), a chapter in the studio’s filmmaking history that has also gifted audiences with “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” This era of Marvel has made a dramatic shift towards darker storylines and almost horror-esque cinematography and imagery, overall creating an even more intense viewing experience than previous MCU projects. With its dramatic action sequences, dark and creepy imagery, and intense storyline, “Moon Knight” was the perfect introduction to this new stage of MCU media, and one of my favorite Marvel standalone shows to date.

“Severance”

You’ve probably heard the term “work-life balance” by now. In a society with increasing work hours and rising inflation, it’s a phrase we need to make it through the day. But what if it took on a darker meaning? Enter Apple TV+’s twisted new mystery “Severance,” a series that answers that question — and raises several more. The show introduces Lumon Industries, a mysterious tech company that has developed a neurological procedure called “severance.” The procedure splits your mind in two, creating a version of you that only exists at work, your “innie,” and a version of yourself for the outside world, your “outie.” Ethical questions swirl as the outies that choose to undertake the procedure have little knowledge of the world of their innies — no sense of whether they are happy, well cared for or even what their job entails. At first glance, viewers learn they are traditional office workers, with cubicles, office parties in exchange for meeting quotas and all. But that’s where the delineation from reality begins. When waffle parties are the supposed height of your emotional existence and you’re not even sure who works down the hall, you begin to ask questions. Adam Scott (“Parks and Recreation”) strays from his usual sitcom persona in this drama’s look into a dystopian future, delivering a stellar performance as Mark, a man whose innie and outie both hunt for answers.

Far more bizarre, refreshingly funny and suspenseful than I could have anticipated, “Severance” dominated my waking thoughts and dreams for days after watching the finale. In an already standout year for television mysteries, “Severance,” with its uncanny vision of labor and innovative exploration of self, stands above the rest.

“Wednesday”

Tim Burton’s “Wednesday” was not what I expected. I was wary to begin with, having not watched much of Burton’s previous filmography and not quite understanding the hype around the series announcement. That changed as soon as I started the first episode. “Wednesday” became something coveted to me, so enjoyable that I limited myself to one episode a day in order to make the eight-episode season last as long as possible.

“Wednesday” follows the titular character (Jenna Ortega, “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous”) as she enrolls at Nevermore Academy, the private school her parents attended, and immediately gets thrust into the center of a mystery. While the plot is somewhat predictable, that does not impact the likability of this series as it still satisfactorily expands the Addams Family universe in its screen adaptations. In the world of this series, Wednesday and her family are no longer an isolated exception to society’s standard. Rather, werewolves, sirens and psychics abound and are generally known as “outcasts” that face challenges from “normies,” or what they refer to the mass majority of society as.

The casting of these varied characters is impressively done. Ortega is as perfect as Wednesday as all of your friends are probably saying. Despite all odds, she somehow hits the perfect balance of cool, calculated, sadistic and yet instantly likable. Emma Myers (“Girl in the Basement”) is the delightful counterpoint to Ortega’s Wednesday. Her outgoing personality, desire to fit in and effort to become friends with Wednesday make her incredibly endearing.

It would be remiss not to mention the wonderful production design by Mark Scruton (“Pennyworth”). With the unmistakable hallmarks of Burton’s previous works, from weirdly creepy monsters to brightly saturated colors and an overall sense of exaggeration, “Wednesday” is an undeniably fun viewing experience. Costumes by Colleen Atwood (“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”) channel a similar dark whimsy while simultaneously capturing modern teen fashion trends.

Overall, the various elements of “Wednesday” come together to make an effortlessly enjoyable first season, and I’m sure many will be waiting in anticipation of future installments of the series.

“Bridgerton,” Season Two

Dearest Readers,

The “enemies-to-lovers” trope is overused. By last year, I’d seen “The Hating Game,” I’d read “Red, White & Royal Blue” and I’d had my fair share of the “enemies-to-lovers” trope. I had honestly begun to lose interest — until March of 2022.

“Bridgerton” season two was released on Netflix and it did not disappoint. After becoming used to unnecessary “enemies-to-lovers,” forced into a story just for the sake of the label, “Kanthony” restored my faith in the dynamic. With no forced pseudo-hatred and a genuine reason to be enemies in the first place, Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley, “Sex Education”) and Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey, “Crashing”) slowly fall in love over the show’s second season, despite Anthony’s engagement to Kate’s innocent younger sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran, “Alex Rider”).

What bothers me more than anything in recent “enemies-to-lovers” stories is the lack of buildup. I don’t know about you, but I have no interest in “enemies-to-lovers” and much more interest in “enemies-to-reluctant-allies-to-kind-of-friends-to-actual-friends-to-lovers.” (Shoutout Anne Shirley and Gilbert Blythe. You are the blueprint.) “Bridgerton” more or less followed this format and kept us on the edges of our seats, hoping and praying for a broken engagement (poor Edwina — cursed to be “Bridgerton”’s Karen Fillipelli) and for Kate and Anthony to finally realize that challenging one another isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

But “Kanthony” aren’t the only characters we saw featured last March. This season, we also caught up with the constant family drama, sibling love and individual affairs of the Bridgertons (more or less the Kardashians of Regency England). During the show’s second season, we join Eloise (Claudia Jessie, “Vanity Fair”) as she continues to unravel the mystery of Lady Whistledown, hear (constantly) of Colin’s (Luke Newton, “The Cut”) recent travels and learn more about the backstory of the fatherly role Anthony plays for his younger siblings.

“Bridgerton” season two brought love, angst, family dynamics, 1800s feminism (I love you, Kate Sharma and Eloise Bridgerton) and, of course, an iconic instrumental soundtrack (who else jumped at “Sign of the Times?”).

So, dearest readers, it is with deepest pride and greatest pleasure that I inform you: “Bridgerton” season two has earned its place as one of the “Best of 2022.”

“Derry Girls,” Season Three

Whenever I’m asked what my favorite comedy series is, “Derry Girls” is my instinctual, immediate response. No other comedy can I so easily recommend to just about anyone I know. I don’t have an Irish bone in my body, and I certainly wasn’t alive in the ’90s, but it’s a show that’s actively hard not to find hilarious. The first two seasons definitely set a high bar for its third (I’ve rewatched the “wedding-funeral” and “concert” episodes more times than I can count), but it’s safe to say that this final season indubitably delivered.

Centered around five friends growing up in Northern Ireland in the ’90s, “Derry Girls” has all the familiar woes of adolescence, ridiculous situational comedy and a killer soundtrack (with no shortage of The Cranberries). Over the course of three seasons, creator Lisa McGee’s (“The Deceived”) written dialogue has just gotten better and better, as have the depths of her material. Although the episodic plots often veer on the side of absurdity, there remains such a grounded story at heart as the teens navigate not only high school, but the context of the Northern Ireland “Troubles” that the show exists upon. With this third season, it’s clear that the girls have grown up a bit, tackling far more grave and complex matters head-on. The news on the TV is no longer mere background noise to the trivial mishaps of their day-to-day lives as they grapple with unexpected death and the momentous “Good Friday Agreement.” Tinged with the bittersweet resolution of finality, this season tugged at my heartstrings and elicited more laughs out of me than ever before. I know I’m going to miss watching the five of them dance around on my screen, but it won’t be long before I press play and watch it all over again — and you should too!

“Criminal Minds: Evolution”

When the original series “Criminal Minds” came to a close after 15 perfect seasons, true crime fans everywhere — myself included — bawled their eyes out. But almost as quickly as the longtime fan-favorite police procedural ended, it was back again with a one-season reboot that captured every brilliant aspect of the original series and more. “Criminal Minds: Evolution” has brought back the charismatic and tightly knit BAU team and presented them with a case unlike any other — a case that supersedes the boundaries of the cut-and-dry storylines that are so typical of your average crime drama. With a new format that focuses the team on one single case throughout the entire season, new soon-to-be-beloved characters and bone-chilling villains, “Criminal Minds: Evolution” has brought its A-game to this reboot, successfully creating a tone that is even more mysterious, thrilling and mature than its previous installation. So far, “Criminal Minds: Evolution” has been a massive hit amongst past fans and new viewers alike, and I can’t wait to see what the remainder of the season will bring us in 2023.

