In terms of art, 2022 has been bountiful. Luckily, Daily Arts keeps us afloat by tirelessly consuming, analyzing and writing about new releases and trends. Each of the six beats — Books, Digital Culture, Film, Music, Style and TV — have taken on the task of pulling out the highlights, both bad and good. Continue reading to discover 2022’s biggest moments.

— Laine Brotherton and Sarah Rahman, Managing Arts Editors

The best books of 2022 by Daily Books Writers

The year 2022 has come and passed. A snowy winter turned into a gentle spring, and the subsequent glowing summer settled back into a bone-chilling fall. The Earth has again wound itself around the molten Sun, and once again we have aged, mourned and loved through the world’s exhaustion. Alongside the ebb and flow of our annual heartbreaks, deadlines and other varieties of fresh experiences, books have followed. We’ve allowed ourselves to get lost in daydreams of fiction, the battles of historical fiction and the mysteries of horror. Books have offered sanctity against the turmoil of each day passing. While 2022 may have been tumultuous, it was nothing compared to the novels it produced. From New York Times bestsellers to indie darlings, The Michigan Daily Book Review has created our definitive list of the best books published in 2022.

Digital Culture’s 2022 in review by Daily Digital Culture Writers

2022 was a year that felt like my humanity was restored. Morbius memes. Gentleminions. “No Maidens” jokes from Elden Ring. In 2020 nature was healing, but in 2022 WE were healing. For the most part. Some of us felt the need to cheat at chess while others felt the need to cheat on our wives (hey Try Guys: I’ll join your troupe of goofy dudes). Looking back at everything in this article makes me feel a bit wistful, but also glad that all of it is behind us now. If I had one word to explain the year, it would be “debaucherous.”

Honestly, it feels like too much happened this year for my little peanut brain to comprehend. Artificial Intelligence is able to produce art and writing at unprecedented quality, but with risk of ethical infringement. So many TikTok trends happened that I deleted the app. Those still in the TikTok trenches are braver than I am. We bravely defended Android users, Barbie girls and babygirlifiers. Spotify got wrapped. Video games got gamed. Below is a collection of our most important moments in Digital Culture 2022 — some enjoyable to discuss and some necessary to mention. It was truly one of the years of all time, but we look to the future now: It’s 2023in’ time.

The top 10 films of 2022 by Daily Film Writers

There were a lot of films this year. Many films about films. Many biopics. While some of them we regret watching, others were thought-provoking, made us think or feel differently than we thought possible or at least gave us an unparalleled movie-going experience. Of all the films we loved, these are the ones we think you should get out to the theater (or onto your laptop) and watch immediately — the Film Beat’s top 10 films of the year.

The top 5 worst films of 2022 by Daily Film Writers

2022 was a great year for film. The year saw masterpieces exploring everything from the melancholy of life to the beauty of film. But among the gems, as always, were the atrocities that left our film writers angry and disappointed. While we often love to celebrate the best, we’d like to recognize, too, the achievements of these films in terms of utter failure. Or maybe we just felt the need to vent about the films that took two hours of our lives we’ll never get back. In alphabetical order, here are the film beat’s worst five movies of 2022.

The Music Beat’s picks for best albums of the year by Daily Music Writers

2022 was full of stellar albums across every genre and soundscape. Below find the Music Beat’s top albums of the year for every music taste.

The Music Beat’s picks for best songs of the year by Daily Music Writers

2022 offered us an endless array of songs from artists, new and old. Luckily for you, the music beat is here to save you from the endless sifting and scrolling with their picks for the best songs of the year.

The biggest trends of 2022 by Daily Style Writers

As we move into 2023, it’s important to reflect on our experiences and discoveries during 2022, to continue the things we like and scrap the things we don’t. The most important reflections, of course, are those about fashion. It’s clear that 2022 was a year of fashion successes or, more controversially, “fashion fails.” Our style writers reflect on which trends are coming with us into the new year and which ones we’re leaving behind.

The best TV shows of 2022 by Daily TV Writers

Every year, the television genre manages to surf some major highs and lows. Here on the TV beat, we’ve borne witness to our fair share of flops, but we’re choosing to focus on the positive. From Jennifer Coolidge running around a boat to Jenna Ortega becoming a TikTok trend, these eleven shows have made an indelible impact on the culture as we tuned in week after week, hungry for more. Without further ado, we pronounce the best TV shows of 2022.

