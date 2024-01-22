Another year past, another insurmountable collection of works published. Similar to the routine passage of a year and the events that can make or break it, every story written has the opportunity to either pass readers by nonchalantly or stay engraved in their hearts and minds forever. Books play a large role in the lives of Books Writers. As years pass, we read and read in constant search of the next best book. And as our fingertips lightly graze page after page of stories and knowledge, every once in a while, we encounter a book that leaves us thinking. A book that transforms us.

Brought to you by The Michigan Daily Book Review, here are the books that transformed us this year. Read on to find out more about our favorite books of 2023.

— Graciela Batlle Cestero, Senior Arts Editor, and Camille Nagy, Books Beat Editor

“The Good Part” by Sophie Cousens

When I was in high school, I couldn’t wait to graduate and go to college. Now that I’m set to graduate college in less than six months — although there’s a part of me that’s scared and reluctant to do so — I wish I could graduate already and begin my adult life working and having a stable income.

Lucy Young, the protagonist of “The Good Part,” feels similarly. She’s 26 years old, working in TV production (but not in the position she wants) and living in a crappy apartment, and she can’t seem to find her person. But one night, after another failed first date, Lucy stumbles upon a wishing machine. She wishes that she could just skip to the good part of her life. The next morning, she wakes up next to a handsome man, a ring on her finger, her dream job and two kids calling her mom. When she looks in the mirror, she finds her 42-year-old self and discovers she can’t remember the past 16 years of her life.

I have always loved magical realist books. “The Good Part” reminded me a lot of the romcom “13 Going on 30.” These works of fiction take “putting yourself in someone else’s shoes” to the next level. The characters find that getting everything they ever wanted might come at an unexpected cost, by sacrificing their friendships or morals.

As Lucy embraces her strange situation, she realizes that her future life isn’t perfect, but she still falls in love with the new relationships she develops and can’t imagine giving them up. Not only was “The Good Part” relatable, but it was also a good reminder to be present and appreciate life as it is in the moment, which made it one of my favorite books that was published in 2023.

Daily Arts Writer Ava Seaman can be reached at avasea@umich.edu

“Starling House” by Alix E. Harrow

Despite the popularity of Harrow’s previous works — including her Hugo Award–nominated debut, “The Ten Thousand Doors of January” — “Starling House” is the first of her works I have read. And I’m so glad I did.

The story follows Opal, a perpetually down-on-her-luck high school dropout who lives in a motel with her teenage brother, Jasper, as she works a dead-end job trying to get him out of their small town before it kills him. That’s not an exaggeration: Eden, Kentucky is a coal-mining town, owned and controlled by the influential Gravely family, who are perfectly content to pollute the city with poisoned air if it means turning a profit — a condition that isn’t exactly healthy for anyone, but one that could be deadly for Jasper, who has asthma. Opal worries that any day in Eden could be his last. Besides, Opal knows that Jasper is meant for more than the small town can offer him; it’s been her goal since their mom died to get her brother out of Eden once and for all.

A seemingly perfect opportunity presents itself when Jasper is offered a place at an exclusive boarding school hours away from Eden. The only problem? Opal has no idea how she’s going to afford it. As if fate is listening, Opal is offered a cleaning job at local recluse Arthur Starling’s dilapidated gothic mansion, paying what she needs for Jasper’s school and then some. The deal seems almost too good to be true, which Opal quickly realizes it is when strange things begin to happen, all of which lead back to the House and the story of the first woman who lived there: E. Starling, a famous children’s book author who mysteriously disappeared after building the home over a century before.

“Starling House” is a beautiful, lyrical story that explores the questions of what and where home really is, as well as how power shapes the stories we are told and the stories we aren’t. If you have ever wondered where you belong or if the histories you have been told are true, this enchantingly dark and surprisingly heartwarming story is a perfect read for you.

Books Beat Editor Camille Nagy can be reached at camnagy@umich.edu.

“Rouge” by Mona Awad

When it comes to authors I love, I’m always hesitant to read one of their new releases for fear of it falling short of their past prowess, and Mona Awad’s “Rouge” was no exception. While desperately wanting to jump down the rabbit hole of gothic absurdity that is the hallmark of Awad’s work, I knew I needed to wait for the right moment to dive into her newest novel. Over winter break, I finally ripped off the Band-Aid and dared “Rouge” to be just as good as Awad’s previous masterpieces — luckily enough, it was another work of ingenious talent.

“Rouge” follows Mirabelle, a skincare-obsessed shop girl who is traveling back to California after the sudden death of her estranged mother. While battling her grief, she is left with the heavy burden of her mother’s debt and the responsibility of unraveling the mystery of her mother’s confusing life. While doing so, Mirabelle gets the invitation to join an exclusive cliffside spa, one she soon realizes her mother was a part of before her death.

Awad takes the well-known strife of tormentation by the beauty industry and braids it together with a story of love and loss, all packaged with a surreal horror element that captivated me to no end. Even though this novel walks the line between reality and absurdity, there’s no mistaking its powerful commentary and beautiful representation of the ever-complicated dynamic of mother-daughter love. I walked away from “Rouge” with tears in my eyes and the question, “What the f*ck did I just read?” — if that’s something you’re looking for in a novel, “Rouge” should be your next read.

Daily Arts Writer Logan Brown can be reached at loganvb@umich.edu.

“Bright Young Women” by Jessica Knoll

I don’t think I’d ever read a book, or consumed any piece of media for that matter, that recounts the story of an American serial killer through the perspective of the victim before. That is, until I picked up Jessica Knoll’s “Bright Young Women.”

“Bright Young Women” is inspired by real-life events and tells two parts of a very large story. It begins in 1978 when a notorious serial killer who has been attacking women across the Pacific Northwest targets a sorority house at Florida State University. He killed two women and severely wounded two more, leaving the rest of the sorority sisters terrorized. The novel then jumps to Seattle and dives into the story of two women, their lives together and one’s eventual murder.

Narrated in the alternating perspectives of Pamela, one of the surviving sorority sisters, and Ruth, the woman who was eventually murdered by the serial killer in Seattle, the book tells the story of how Ted Bundy, or “The Defendant”, as Knoll refers to him, traumatized so many women across the United States with routine killing sprees that followed a specific pattern.

The novel is undoubtedly a challenging, troubling read. I cannot recommend it without trigger warnings: It includes scenes of murder, rape, violence and homophobia, among other grueling things. It does, however, tell a striking tale of female empowerment at times when it seemed nearly impossible to feel safe and comfortable around anyone you met.

Senior Arts Editor Graciela Batlle Cestero can be reached at gbatllec@umich.edu.

“Ripe” by Sarah Rose Etter

It’s an almost impossible task to explain “Ripe” in a way that remains rooted in reality. The plot is simple, but the execution is not. The protagonist, Cassie, is a woman in her late 20s working at an unforgiving tech startup in Silicon Valley. The work is grueling, with no room for error and no room for breaks. A black hole — literal, though no one else sees it — has been hovering over her head since birth and only strengthens its gravitational pull as Cassie loses herself in a capitalist nightmare.

The cover art is notable in and of itself; juicy, ripe swirls of pomegranate flesh and seeds fill the front and back of the book jacket. The dark hues of red and pink are complemented by shimmers of white highlights, bringing an uncanny sense of life to the art. Because of the suffocating close-up of the pomegranate’s innards, the seeds nearly resemble teeth. This is the best description of the book I can give: The seeds are teeth, and Sarah Etter Rose wrote a novel that will unapologetically take a deep bite out of you.

Daily Arts Writer Ava Burzycki can be reached at burzycki@umich.edu.

“The Seven Year Slip” by Ashley Poston

It’s not often that I come across a love story that makes me truly believe in soulmates. I’m picky with romances and find it difficult to believe that a couple is destined to be together. It’s with great surprise, then, that my favorite 2023 publication is both a romance and a story where the idea of soulmates just has to be true.

Clementine moves into her aunt’s apartment shortly after she passed away, remembering the wondrous stories of the apartment’s magic, which she had never truly believed — until she experienced it. The apartment allows her to travel back seven years into the past where she meets Iwan, who she will inevitably fall in love with. The only problem is that people change, and Clementine is not sure whether Iwan will be the same person when she’s eventually forced to return to the present.

Throughout the novel, we witness Clementine and Iwan’s love story, but we also get so much more. We explore the immense grief that comes with the loss of a close family member. Similarly, Poston beautifully discusses how people stay with you even when they’re gone. Someone you met only a few times, years ago, may alter the course of your life.

This novel is a love letter to change, the most inevitable part of any human life. It reminds us of our humanity, what it means to love someone and how deeply we can influence each other. The apartment itself may be magic, but the real magic that Poston created was in the beautiful love stories — romantic and platonic — that permeate throughout her writing. I read this novel at a time when I needed a reminder of how beautiful life can be, especially in its simplicity. If that sounds like something you’re looking for, then this beautiful little romance might be the one for you.

Daily Arts Writer Archisha Pathak can be reached at archpath@umich.edu.

“The Nice House on the Lake: Volume Two” by James Tynion IV with art by Alvaro Martinez Bueno and Jordie Bellaire

I read a lot of James Tynion IV’s work last fall. In addition to headlining recent horror hits like “Sandman: Nightmare Country,” Tynion has written for most major Western comic publishers over the last decade. His ongoing horror comic, “Something is Killing the Children,” was my pick for the Books Beat’s Halloween book recommendations last year and remains an obsession of mine.

“The Nice House on the Lake” is a far more ambitious project than the hack-and-slash world of “Something is Killing the Children,” carefully toeing the line between horror and dystopia. Eleven friends are invited for a week of relaxation at a lake house tucked away in the middle of nowhere by their mutual friend, Walter. After they arrive, he reveals that the Earth has been destroyed by an alien race, sparing only those gathered at the lake house. He himself is an alien, but he assures his friends that the love he feels for them is real.

His friends do not take this news well.

The second volume, collected back in March, is as delectable as its predecessor. In between all the plot twists and brilliant body horror, there are fascinating throughlines about agency, control and the cost of Walter’s twisted, obsessive love for his friends.

Daily Arts Writer Alex Hetzler can be reached at alexhetz@umich.edu.

“The Vaster Wilds” by Lauren Groff

She did it again! Lauren Groff is probably my favorite living author and everything she publishes is a gift. She’s one of those writers who creates prose so beautiful you could isolate almost any page, paragraph or sentence and find an example of a genius stylistic move. She’s so exciting to read and an innovative voice in American fiction. Maybe this is overdramatic, but I don’t care: I feel lucky to be alive and reading at the same time that Lauren Groff is alive and writing.

As to this book specifically, “The Vaster Wilds” is an expansive and semi-abstract tale of a young servant girl escaping the hunger and oppression she faces in her colonial settlement. She flees into the treacherous woods with nothing but her wits and a pair of stolen boots. This kind of story could be painfully boring — most of the “plot” of the novel is just a girl trying to survive in the wilderness. But come on. This is Lauren Groff. Wonder is always prioritized within her pages, and in her hands, the book becomes the best kind of fairytale. Groff’s work has always touched on the relationship between humans and nature, and “The Vaster Wilds” is her thesis statement on the topic. I’ll keep it vague, but the story’s fable-like structure turns a survival novel into a tale of discovering a new way of life, as well as a critique of life disengaged from the wilds around us. Please, go read it.

Daily Arts Writer Grace Sielinski can be reached at gsielins@umich.edu.