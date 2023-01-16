The year 2022 has come and passed. A snowy winter turned into a gentle spring, and the subsequent glowing summer settled back into a bone-chilling fall. The Earth has again wound itself around the molten Sun, and once again we have aged, mourned and loved through the world’s exhaustion. Alongside the ebb and flow of our annual heartbreaks, deadlines and other varieties of fresh experiences, books have followed. We’ve allowed ourselves to get lost in daydreams of fiction, the battles of historical fiction and the mysteries of horror. Books have offered sanctity against the turmoil of each day passing. While 2022 may have been tumultuous, it was nothing compared to the novels it produced.

From New York Times bestsellers to indie darlings, The Michigan Daily Book Review has created our definitive list of the best books published in 2022.

— Ava Burzycki, Senior Arts Editor, and Ava Seaman, Books Beat Editor

“Cult Classic” by Sloane Crosley

Call me a snob — I was skeptical of a book that was heralded as “inventing a new genre,” especially a book with a name like “Cult Classic.” Bracing myself for an on-the-nose novel with a strong concept yet low levels of execution, I was almost shaken by the visceral flashbacks of the unpredictable, apparently jumbled past of recently engaged New York writer Lola as she curiously begins running into her exes across the city. As “judgemental Virgo moon” Lola continues to encounter her previous paramours around every street corner, one begins to wonder: What’s really happening here? The novel peels back a mystery that operates on multiple levels, which, as a fellow judgemental Virgo moon, I couldn’t help but love. The narration is Crosley dialed to her max; gems such as this one permeate the text: “‘Do you have a McCarthy Genius Grant yet?’ she asked. ‘Not yet,’ I said, trying to relax my face. ‘Still chipping away at that communism.’” It’s been months, but I am still stunned by the artistic and entertaining qualities of “Cult Classic” — I hesitate to say more and ruin the story, but I’ve urged everyone I know to pick up this book for sharp takes on loving and living in the zeitgeist. Reading this book made me discover what the entire world already knew: Sloane Crosley is hilarious.

— Meera Kumar, Daily Arts Writer

“Carrie Soto is Back” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

“Carrie Soto is Back” follows Taylor Jenkins Reid’s acclaimed successes, “Daisy Jones & The Six,” “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” and “Malibu Rising.” Jenkins Reid is a literary force to be reckoned with — she specializes in setting, each of her books focusing on a specific era and location with such absorbing details that one wonders if Jenkins Reid is a time traveler herself. “Carrie Soto is Back” begins at the 1994 U.S. Open with our protagonist, Carrie Soto, one of the best tennis players of all time. The book tracks Carrie’s rise, going back to her childhood in the ’70s when her father (an all-star tennis player himself) started to train her. Jenkins Reid effortlessly captures the intensity of Carrie’s career and the significance of her position as a Latina woman in sports, commenting on the intersectionality of Carrie’s and other players’ identities while also masterfully describing numerous tennis matches. Carrie’s relationship with her father provides another layer to the story, allowing us to see Carrie in different lights as she navigates familial, platonic and romantic relationships on and off the field. “Carrie Soto is Back” proves that TJR is an author you shouldn’t miss and that her stories are worth rooting for.

— Lillian Pearce, Daily Arts Writer

“Book Lovers” by Emily Henry

Emily Henry’s routinely commendable writing, relatable female protagonists and charming male love interests are nothing short of excellent in her 2022 novel “Book Lovers.” Following her previous two novels, “Beach Read” and “People We Meet on Vacation,” “Book Lovers” establishes Henry as the queen of contemporary romance that is indisputably here to stay.

The novel follows workaholic Nora Stephens, a literary agent who lives in New York City, and her apathetic relationship with love. In an attempt to rekindle the wholesome relationship she once had with her sister Libby, Nora embarks on a trip to Sunshine Falls, North Carolina — the setting of their favorite book — which, it just so happens, was written by one of Nora’s clients. Once there, she crosses paths with Sunshine Falls local Charlie Lastra, a stubborn editor with whom she once had an uncomfortable lunch that ended in a disagreement. Ironically enough, they end up editing a book together and falling for each other in the process, helping each other heal their individual relationships with love.

As a romance novel enthusiast and self-acclaimed book lover, Henry’s newest book was, to put it simply, it for me. Although I didn’t particularly relate to Nora in the way I related to Henry’s previous protagonists January and Poppy, I appreciated her character arc and how subtly different she is from these predecessors. Her blossoming relationship with Charlie is slow-burn excellence, and their shared experience in learning how to feel will make any reader giddy. So, if anyone, book lovers and non-readers alike, out there is looking for a romance that will send you on an epic emotional rollercoaster, “Book Lovers” is the novel for you.

— Graciela Batlle Cestero, Daily Arts Writer

“Babel, Or the Necessity of Violence: An Arcane History of the Oxford Translators’ Revolution” by R.F. Kuang

“Babel” for short, this story is R.F. Kuang’s first stab at historical fiction, and she hits the mark. Previously known for her dark adult fantasy trilogy “The Poppy War,” which expertly weaves Chinese culture and history together with magic, Kuang had already shown us just how well she can create a fictional world based on real places and events. It’s no surprise that “Babel” truly brings its readers to 1830s Oxford, where the main character, Robin Swift, attends the prestigious Royal Institute of Translation (lovingly referred to as Babel throughout the novel). Here, he works with his cohort to master various languages with the intention of working for Babel after graduating. However, as they all soon discover, this includes making the magical silver bars that power British society, and more importantly, British colonialism, often by taking advantage of people like Robin (who is Chinese) and his friends (who include an Indian boy and a Haitian girl) whose native languages they desire but whose countries they aim to control through their contributions to the institution.

As the main story of Robin’s life at Oxford unfolds, so does a second, more subtle one. Kuang carries us through her story as the seeds of revolution are sown, allowing readers to experience firsthand the moments that build and lead to not just protest but profound societal change as a result. She accomplishes this masterfully. It’s hard to understand how you make it to the final scenes of the book from the first, even though it makes complete sense, logistically speaking. They feel so separate, so unrelated, yet looking back, it becomes clear that every moment, every seemingly insignificant detail, led to the end. “Babel” beautifully explores (among other topics) the colonization of language, informed allyship and the sacrifices required to bring about change – because, as the title claims, violence is often that necessary missing element to make the voices of the oppressed heard, and there is no violence without sacrifice.

— Camille Nagy, Daily Arts Writer

“The Candy House” by Jennifer Egan

There is something so uniquely satisfying about a novel made up of many different narrative threads spanning time and space, ultimately coming together to create a picture you didn’t even realize the author was painting. This is exactly what Egan does in her most recent novel, “The Candy House.” It takes place in the same universe as her most famous book, “A Visit From the Goon Squad,” containing some overlapping characters, so if you were a fan of her 2011 hit, this novel won’t disappoint. But “The Candy House” also undoubtedly stands on its own. After reading and editing Erin Evans’s spectacular review this summer, I knew when I had some time to read for fun, it would be the first book I picked up (along with “The School for Good Mothers” and “Sourdough” — thanks, Books Beat!). My expectations were more than met — they were blown away. Egan carefully crafts a beautiful, engaging story about the perils of technological overreach and the bonds of family. While her novel uses a wide array of characters with only tenuous connections to one another, it never feels confusing or forced. When you’re lost, Egan wants you to be lost because she’s making a point — and she always brings you back down to earth when you need her to. Akin to the satisfaction of solving a mystery novel before it ends, readers of Egan’s novel will put the pieces of her story together not to catch a killer but to understand a little something about human nature.

(Honorable mentions for best book go to “How High We Go in the Dark” by Sequoia Nagamatsu, “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel and “The Last White Man” by Mohsin Hamid.)

— Emilia Ferrante, Daily Arts Writer

“Our Wives Under the Sea” by Julia Armfield

In “Our Wives Under The Sea,” Julia Armfield spins a tale of spiraling grief, melancholy and the deep tenderness of love. Leah, Miri’s wife, is a marine biologist chosen for a three-week deep-sea research excursion. The submarine gets stuck underwater for nearly six months. When the crew finally returns to land, Miri finds that Leah is unrecognizable. She can hardly speak to Miri and can never fully explain what happened in that deep, murky seawater. She spends hours in the bath and can only consume salt water without feeling debilitatingly sick, among other increasingly severe physical health problems.

The novel is told through two interwoven narratives. There is the past, in which Miri tends to spend her days and nights fixated on their love-filled lives prior to the expedition. Then there is the present, where Leah and Miri begin to unravel as a slow burn of oceanic-gothic horror plays out in their lives.

Through Miri’s ruminations, we see a tender life of Queer domestic bliss told through perfectly ordinary moments. Armfield’s writing of their history is strong and particular, with intricacies that make even the reader mourn their love — this is one of Armfield’s greatest strengths. In the present, we see a uniquely intangible grief at the loss of this love and the loss of how she has grown to understand her adult life alongside Leah’s mental and physical decline. The grief of the novel is the densest theme, and yet it is fragmented. Miri is left in a state of perpetual mourning while holding out for the return of the Leah she married and is increasingly isolated as her friends and Reddit forums offer no advice or resonance regarding the love of your life possibly turning into a sea monster.

— Ava Burzycki, Senior Arts Editor

“Black Cake” by Charmaine Wilkerson

Around this time last year, I read “Black Cake,” the instant New York Times bestseller by Charmaine Wilkerson, and I predicted it would be one of my favorite reads of 2022. I was correct, and it was one of Barack Obama’s favorite books of 2022, too. Wilkerson’s debut novel tells the story of Byron and Benny Bennett, estranged siblings who reunite after the death of their mother, Eleanor. Simultaneously, “Black Cake” tells the story of a runaway bride named Covey, a young girl suspected of murder who flees her island home in the 1960s. Eleanor reveals Covey’s powerful story — that intertwines with her own — in a voice recording left to Byron and Benny. Eleanor also leaves behind a traditional black cake to be eaten, according to her, when the time is right. Going back and forth between past and present, “Black Cake” travels from the Caribbean to London to California to tell a touching multigenerational tale. With a multitude of unique characters and voices, family drama and a vibrant image of black cake permeating throughout the novel, everyone should read “Black Cake,” especially before the premiere of its Hulu original series.

— Ava Seaman, Books Beat Editor