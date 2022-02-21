For many of us, the pandemic has been a very isolating time. Particularly in the early stages of 2020, being shut off from people and places we care about was incredibly difficult to process. While many returned to lighter, more comforting art to help them process and get through some tough times, I personally preferred to consume darker, heavier art. I didn’t want art that distracted me; I wanted something that could help me deal with what I was feeling.

I turned to a lot of apocalyptic-based art. The Steven Soderbergh pandemic thriller “Contagion” was something that weirdly helped me cope with my fears surrounding the virus. Phoebe Bridgers’s gloomy album Punisher fit my feeling that everything around me was crumbling. But the art that was most helpful to me processing my feelings during the early stages of the pandemic was the video game series, “The Last of Us.”

“The Last of Us” and its sequel “The Last of Us: Part II” take place in a post-apocalyptic future in which a fungal-based virus called Cordyceps has ravaged the world’s population, turning some into mushroom-controlled, infected people that the few survivors avoid while they try to pick up the pieces. The pandemic aspect of the game was an obvious (albeit twisted) draw for me going in, but what really had a significant emotional impact on me was the way it handled themes of isolation and grief.

Large chunks of the first game are spent with the player in control of just two characters, Joel and Ellie, trekking through desolate cities across the United States in an attempt to find people who can use Ellie’s immunity to make a cure. Occasionally they run into other humans, but for the most part, it’s only the two leads and the infected who roam the areas. The settings in the game are often dangerously quiet, adding a sense of fear of what lies ahead, but also conjuring a sense of loneliness that you may never see another human again. Backed by Gustavo Santaolalla’s longing acoustic guitar score, the game drives home a helpless isolation from society that becomes powerful both in the context of the game and the outside context I brought to it.

The game captures an ever-growing frustration for the characters and the player. Every clue that seems like it might lead to the people Joel and Ellie are looking for — a resistance group called the Fireflies — inevitably comes to a dead end. In reality, this resonated deeply with me: All I was hearing at the time was just to wait a little bit longer — wait until some milestone was hit — and we would go back to normal. I had felt so isolated for so long, and I got my hopes up every time it seemed like we were approaching normal again. But we never got there. The isolation and loneliness only got worse. Every day seemed more and more hopeless.

Ultimately, Joel and Ellie’s journey to find the Fireflies ends in bittersweet fashion. They do not end up finding a cure, thanks to a major decision by Joel, but they do find a small community where they no longer feel so isolated. This mirrors how the world around us has gone in the past couple of years. We are back to socializing with people, and our communities have come back together, but it still doesn’t really feel normal. We’re still living with the virus and many of the precautions put in place, and although we aren’t as isolated anymore, it’s still hard to say we’re past it.

The second game in the series, while still having elements of isolation like the first game, deals far more with the theme of grief. This progression nicely paralleled the way I processed the pandemic. After dealing with isolation for so long, there was a devastating amount of loss still to process. Much of that loss felt unnecessary, and had people in positions to do something acted quicker or differently, perhaps the outcome would have been better. Similarly, “The Last of Us: Part II” sees Ellie having to process the unnecessary loss brought on by Joel’s decision to not use her to create a cure for the in-game virus. It never felt like it needed to be this way, but for many of us, like Ellie, it was never our decision to make — there was nothing we could do about it.

“The Last of Us” series will always be a very important work of art to me. Not only are the games’ narratives incredibly engaging and emotional, but the mid-pandemic context in which I first played them meant they resonated much deeper with me. It provided me with a nice outlet for my feelings of isolation and grief during the pandemic. Despite its brutal dark tone and its apocalyptic setting, I was still able to find comfort in “The Last of Us.”

