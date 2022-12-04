“Kung Fu Panda 2” is the only film I’ve seen more than twice in theaters. I was 8 years old when it came out in 2011 and somehow convinced my parents and grandparents to see it with me five separate times before it stopped showing several months later. “Kung Fu Panda 2” has stood the test of time, solidifying its place among my favorite movies.

“Kung Fu Panda 2” was the highest-grossing animated feature of 2011, received an Oscar nomination and, much like its predecessor, features an ensemble cast including Jack Black, Angelina Jolie and Jackie Chan. But it’s hardly what the public seems to picture when they think of an “animated feature.” Major media outlets like Rolling Stone, Rotten Tomatoes, Parade and Empire Online include “Kung Fu Panda 2” on their lists of “best animated movies,” but it never seems to make it into the top 20. On average, Letterboxd users don’t include any of the Kung Fu Panda trilogy in their top 100 animated films. And despite a few stray articles arguing for the superiority of “Kung Fu Panda 2,” my parents, most friends I’ve talked to and Rotten Tomatoes agree that the original film, “Kung Fu Panda,” is far superior. All “Kung Fu Panda 2” seems to be is a fun-while-it-lasted, inferior sequel to a franchise that is still getting milked for money past its expiration date in the 2010s.

But “Kung Fu Panda 2” had the qualities I love most about animated movies — silly, imaginative fun. Dragon Warrior Po (Jack Black, “Jumanji: The Next Level”) proves that he still has the same almost stupid sense of humor as in the first movie — faced with yet another villain, this time dethroned peacock Shen (Gary Oldman, “The Woman in the Window”), he makes the same jokes about stairs, acts cheeky in the face of danger and tops it all off with a signature “skadoosh” to finish off Shen.

That’s not even what I loved most. Shen’s biggest weapon is a cannon that had previously stumped several great kung fu masters. In the last scene, Po channels “inner peace” that he formerly used to come to terms with his childhood trauma in order to deflect Shen’s cannonballs back to him. The entire scene felt almost ridiculous, but at the same time was so satisfying to watch (and my favorite piece of lore from any animated movie, to be honest).

The cohesion of the storyline, the believability of the challenges that the main characters face and the development of a proper backstory all took a backseat to the enjoyment I felt seeing not only the jokes that characters try to crack on screen but the lore that the creators manage to conjure, all contributing to the fun factor of the movie.

Watching animated movies as an adult, however, is a bit of a different experience. Recently, I’ve been trying to watch as many Studio Ghibli features as I can. Partly motivated by my need to understand this video title positioning No Face as an incel, “Spirited Away” was first on my watchlist. The world of animation delivered with a girl named Chihiro (Daveigh Chase, “American Romance”) who goes on an adventure to a fantasy world. In typical Ghibli fashion, the magic is what’s most engaging — she hears howling wind, and when night falls, she’s transported to an underworld of spirits who attempt to oust her for being human. Ultimately, she emerges victorious, having escaped the clutches of the Yubaba (Suzanne Pleshette, “Good Morning, Miami”), a bathhouse witch who tried to trap her.

It was obvious to me that the film was trying to touch on ideas of how greed can lead to a person’s downfall, as seen by Chihiro’s parents being turned into pigs when they try to eat food that’s not theirs. But it seems like the Internet had more to comment on than the simple concept of greed. According to one video from The Take, Studio Ghibli is perceived as showing how work is toxic, and embedded in the movie itself is a supposed commentary relating greed to the economic bubble of the ’80s in Japan.

As much as it’s interesting now to see how viewers break down the symbols and motifs hidden within animation, it’s not something I would have noticed as a child. Animation is often seen as a genre for children, so it makes sense that films might want to include something a bit more sophisticated for the entire family to enjoy and break the stereotype that animation is only for children. But as long as we have someone to root for who has generally good morals, the fun and imagination is what we should focus on. I like taking animated movies at face value, because they remind me why I like watching movies in the first place, which is to enjoy myself and have fun. Animation targeted at families, at its core, is a children’s genre, and that’s completely fine.

I don’t think I’ll ever be as excited watching a movie for the second time as I was watching “Kung Fu Panda 2.” The thrill of being able to immerse myself in a movie that’s at once filled with humor, cool graphics and childhood nostalgia is unparalleled. For now, that’s enough for me.

Daily Arts Writer Kristen Su can be reached at krsu@umich.edu.