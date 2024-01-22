There was a lot to love and hate in 2023 from all corners of art and culture. The Michigan Daily Style beat is here to tell you that maybe your friend who posted about how they cannot get enough of high-rise jeans for the fifth year in a row was, unfortunately, wrong. These are what we consider the ultimate in and out trends, items and activities for the coming year (and you have to trust us; our list is published on more than just Instagram). The new year has just begun. Let us inspire you to throw on a scarf, burn that ironic T-shirt and make some better book (and breakfast) choices before you find yourself falling into obsolescence before the decade is half done.

— Erin Evans, Senior Arts Editor, and Constance Meade, Style Beat Editor

In: your childhood stuffed animal

Patrick the Pig was a gift my Gramma gave me after our annual spring trip to Mt. Vernon in the early 2000s. He is white with black spots, though they have now faded to gray. His fur, once soft and pure white, has become slightly matted; I fidgeted with his curly tail so much as a child that it’s now straight and its baby pink is now more of a dusty rose. It may be a cliche TikTok trend, but Patrick the Pig is the embodiment of the phrase “to be loved is to be changed.” In his faded fur, I see those annual trips with my Gramma, feeding the newborn lambs grass and sharing a bowl of our favorite peanut soup. I see elementary school show and tell with the friends I remember fondly even if we haven’t spoken in years. I see childhood happiness.

As I come to the end of my undergraduate career at the University of Michigan, the concept of growing up has become daunting. Near. Real. A little voice in my head constantly asks me “What comes next?” But childhood memories keep me grounded in myself. I know who I am because of where I’ve come from. I’m not so worried about what comes next, but understanding myself in the present. And I sleep better at night knowing that Patrick the Pig is tucked under my arm.

Daily Arts Writer Max Newman can be reached at jqnewman@umich.edu.

Out: Gluten

Celiac disease sucks. I’ve said it a million times and made it everyone’s problem, but that’s because I have to. I thoroughly wipe down the counters in my apartment before eating even if I’m pretty sure no one is home to have poisoned them. I remind the social coordinators for theatre parties that they should keep the traditional party bread away from other snacks.

But Celiac is more than just a nuisance. It’s missing my favorite chocolate birthday cake from Wegmans and the candies I loved as a child, the packaging of which reads in tiny fine print that they were processed on the same equipment that handles wheat. It’s being offered Biscoff cookies on a plane and aching for the taste of a snack I took for granted before I was diagnosed. It’s being left out at food-centered gatherings and watching everyone else enjoy post-rehearsal pizza and cupcakes.

So when I find a dedicated gluten-free restaurant with delicious pasta and bread that tastes like the real thing, I am overjoyed. Every once in a while, I can forget that autoimmune disease burden and enjoy the food I’ve been missing so much. And guess what? Everyone can eat there, Celiac or not.

Let’s leave cross-contamination in 2023 so I can eat fast food without worrying about whether or not it will destroy my digestive system. I want some French fries.

In: reading children’s books

Is it weird that I, a 20-year-old, love reading children’s books? No. Not at all.

Remember Curious George? Frog and Toad? Geronimo Stilton? (Especially the sheer artistic genius in Geronimo Stilton: the word “angry” complete with flames rising from the top.)

As a kid, I LOVED reading. From weekly trips to the library to hiding under the covers with a secret nightlight just to finish a book to going to Pizza Hut to redeem my Book-It award, I simply devoured books. But in between those bright elementary and middle school years and now, something has changed. Most of the reading I do now is for classes (articles, scientific papers and works of literature that look impressive in my tote bag). While I love being — and looking like — an intellectual as much as the next person, after I finish class readings, often all I want to do is veg, curl into a ball and let my brain soften to a pleasant mush while I watch YouTube.

But that’s why I love children’s books. You don’t read them to be anything. Instead, the sole purpose of reading children’s books is joy: the sheer pleasure of flipping through whimsical illustrations that dance in your brain. Characters with weird names like Winnie the Pooh, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Willy Wonka — that are fun to read aloud; page after page brimming with color — which, by the way, when was the last time you had color in your life? I know we’re in our all-neutrals clean girl era right now, but whoever came up with the concept of dopamine dressing had it right: There’s something about color that makes us come alive.

When I read children’s books, I’m brought back to my most visceral self: a self awed by colors and shape, a self that loves sensory experiences (squiggly lines and pointy paper cutouts), a self that feels small, without a care in the world — a feeling I don’t often experience.

One benefit of reading children’s books is that they ground you. Especially as an overthinker, children’s books remind me that life is often simpler than I think.

I’m reminded of a quote from “The Little Prince,” one of my favorite books of all time (that happens to be a children’s book).

To describe a businessman, the prince says, “There is a certain red-faced gentleman. He has never smelled a flower. He has never looked at a star. He has never loved anyone. He has never done anything in his life but add up figures. And all day he says over and over, just like you: ‘I am busy with matters of consequence!’ And that makes him swell up with pride. But he is not a man — he is a mushroom!”

This quote always makes me laugh, but as a business major, it hits a little too close to home. Books like, “The Little Prince” remind me of what matters as well as the multitude of things that don’t — and what a freeing thing it is to see how many things don’t matter!

Like many others this new year, I set the lofty goal of reading more. But as much as I’d like to be the type of person who reads Nietzsche or finishes the 52 Book Challenge in 2024, that’s probably not what “reading more” will look like for me. Don’t be surprised if you find me laughing or quietly weeping in the corner of a Barnes & Noble, the only adult in the children’s section.

Looking for a children’s book to start with? I recommend “The Little Prince”, “Tomatoes for Neela” or for some extra fun, “Frog and Toad are Doing Their Best” (an adult/COVID parody of the children’s classic. If you’re going to read this one, prepare yourself, I was holding back tears of laughter in Literati).

Out: skipping breakfast

Yeah yeah, I get it, I get it. The Instagram algorithm has thrown a million studies at you that tell you (just like your mother and doctor already have) to eat breakfast in the morning. But that’s not going to change the fact that you’re “simply not a breakfast person” or that you’re probably out the door, running five minutes late to class, barely awake.

But have you ever beheld a breakfast spread in all its glory? Think avocado toast, scrambled eggs and sliced strawberries glistening through sun-streaked windows, a feast to marvel at before you lay eyes on anything to do with productivity or efficiency. I love Saturdays for this very reason: I sleep in and then take my sweet time to prepare the perfect breakfast or brunch situation, whether that be banana pancakes, an omelet or fancy toast.

Let’s not get it twisted — breakfast can be a simple affair. There is beauty in how simple a breakfast can be while still being satisfying. Truth be told, while I love breakfast (especially as a concept, as a ritual), I often skipped breakfast in 2023. Sometimes I’d eat too much for dinner the night before. Sometimes it just seemed like too much work (did I want toast or an egg or maybe YOGURT?).

As much as eating something different for breakfast keeps your options open, often, it also left me feeling like there was no right option.

In 2023, even as a self-proclaimed morning person (which gives the false impression of having it all together), I often stumbled out the door, half-walking, half-scrummaging for a Clif bar on my way to class. Breakfast seemed like an ordeal I didn’t quite have the time for.

But in 2024, I’ve come back to breakfast with a new passion. This semester, through a combination of early classes and less fridge space, I’ve been forced to decide on a quick breakfast that consists of grocery essentials. For me, that’s been a breakfast of quick oats made with hot water topped with sliced banana and a spoonful of peanut butter to finish it off.

At first, I thought I’d get tired of eating the same thing every day. Surprisingly, the opposite has happened: Knowing what I’m eating for breakfast every day cuts down decision fatigue and gives me something to look forward to in the morning. I’m more motivated to get out of bed because I get to eat a breakfast I love. Now, before I go to bed every night, I think: No matter what the next day will look like, no matter what’s on the schedule, I know for certain a warm bowl of oatmeal with a lot of peanut butter awaits me.

Starting your day with peanut butter — what more could you want?

In: Owala water bottles

Meet your new best friend and favorite accessory.

Owala water bottles are everywhere and for good reason. These stainless steel bottles are slender enough to fit in any water bottle holder and sport three layers of insulation. The fun and often unexpected color combinations (a 2022 edition named “Super Subtle” rocked a bright yellow bottle with a muted red, maroon and purple top) are easily mixed and matched so that anyone can find the bottle best suited to their personal aura.

I have never been a hydration fanatic. During high school, I was often in a state of critical dehydration. I almost always forgot to bring water to basketball games or class and came home nearly every day with a headache and slight vertigo. All of that changed in 2022 when I got my Owala.

My Owala is one of their FreeSip models. It stands about 11 inches tall and 4 inches wide. Its bottle is a deep cerulean with a matching lock and handle on top. A band of white separates the bottle from a light yellow-green top and peachy orange cap. When flipping the cap open, the spout is white and is designed to fit the shape of your mouth, which makes this water bottle just so much fun to drink out of. I don’t want to go anywhere without it.

Pros of the Owala FreeSip:

When drinking, you can either sip through the built-in straw or, without removing the top, tilt the water bottle back to guzzle from the other opening. This might not seem like a big deal, but in practice, it is so nice to have the options.

The flip top is SO satisfying to open and close. I wish I could insert an audio clip of it here. With the press of a button, the top flips up and is easily flipped back in place with a rewarding click.

The double lock and handle is a wonderful fidget toy and makes it easy to bring your Owala anywhere.

It’s (almost) completely leakproof. I have accidentally discovered several ways of dropping it precisely on the button so that the lid flies open, but fear not: This takes an extreme amount of clumsiness and bad luck to achieve.

The plastic opening just feels nice in your mouth.

Keeps water cold forever.

Comes in four different sizes!

Cons:

There are none.

Owala also sells tumblers, which look similar to the Stanley Cups that are all the rage. These bottles, however, allow you to either sip or swig without taking out the straw and come in all the same wonderful colors as the FreeSip.

As a side note, Owala makes kids tumblers as well and I would like to trade all of my kitchen cups for these adorable little creations.

Out: High-rise jeans

In the late ’90s, after nearly 30 years of soaring popularity, women’s high-rise jeans were denounced by the youth as “mom” jeans, unfit for the new century. In their place, low rise became the new herald of the cool girl, showing off curves and belly-button piercings much better than their naval-covering counterparts. High-rise jeans, however, refused to die. The ’90s look was revived in the 2010s as teens grew tired of pubic-grazing waistbands and the constant worry that their pants were falling.

Today, though, it seems like we have retaliated to the barely-there jeans of the early aughts with over a foot of extra fabric, unintentionally cosplaying as Urkle for nearly a decade. The especially horrific “ultra high rise” has menaced the shelves of every store in America for far too long and I, for one, am sick and tired of jeans that nearly come up to the underwire of my bra.

But I also refuse to return to the days when a bikini wax was the first step of putting on pants. So where does that leave us?

Recently, it feels like the only way to live is at one of the two ends of the spectrum. Anything in the middle often feels somehow hypocritical and contradictory to the identity, the side, we have chosen. With any given issue, our place on this spectrum has the power to determine our choice before we have a moment to consider it, turning conversations into war and those who disagree with us into enemies. And, as each side goes to further extremes to prove their point and defend their position, the gap widens.

In 2024, I am asking that we find our way to a middle ground: a place where listening is valued more than shouting and where we don’t need to fear conceding a point or questioning assumptions. This year, I hope to dismiss the extremities as our only options and trade the stubbornness with which we hold onto them for an anticipation of nuance and a pursuit of compromise.

And because everything is achieved in baby steps, maybe start with a pair of mid-rise pants.

In: Auction sites

Buying secondhand clothes online is among the least pleasurable shopping experiences I can imagine. No matter your website of choice, you’re forced to haggle with a host of unscrupulous characters looking to make a profit. Teenagers reselling clothing they got on sale at markups for razor-thin profits and drop shipping conglomerates so organized they should file as LLCs and sellers (with response times rivaling that of a university financial aid office) all make the online shopping experience exhausting. Online shopping, however, doesn’t have to be so daunting and unsatisfying. The twisted and cruel part of e-commerce is that the best method of online shopping hasn’t been in vogue since the early 2000s — auctions.

The fact that eBay ads don’t interrupt our favorite television shows anymore and American auction websites aren’t what they used to be shouldn’t deter you. While American sites like eBay struggle to match their e-commerce rivals, auction sites are still among the primary methods of buying clothing in Japan (where most second-hand sellers drop ship from), and the American market isn’t as bad as you’d think. Auctions have served as a fun, gratifying and economically effective way for me to indulge in America’s great pastime — consumerism. If you have a shopping addiction, why not turn your vice into a game and play against others with your affliction, all the while saving a little money? That Jil Sander skirt is worth the extra bid.

Out: Ironic T-shirts

T-shirts with borderline offensive, abrasive and often nonsensical graphics designed for shock value have taken the internet by storm. Google “TikTok ironic T-shirt,” and you’ll be greeted with images of plain white and black T-shirts sporting uninspired text and unfunny jokes designed to be posted once on an Instagram story or TikTok video and then relegated to the unfortunate status of “pajama shirt.” Not only are jokes like “I heart manipulating women,” “Gaslighting is not real, you’re just crazy” and “What I really need is a man to validate me” rehashes of the hipster millennial humor we all abhor with new, TikTok-esque sensibilities, they’re extremely wasteful, textbook examples of overconsumption. The textile dyeing industry is the second largest water consumer on Earth and T-shirts printed off RedBubble for cheap laughs do no favors to the industry’s tendency to encourage overconsumption. Brands like Praying have also risen in part due to their co-opting of the ironic T-shirt craze. Montreal-based fashion retailer SSENSE sports an entire collection of shirts sporting text that ranges from “feral” to “INternet CELebrity,” all in an attempt to extract some capital from a generation of kids who just discovered ironic humor, Playboi Carti and Sofia Coppola. If you absolutely cannot resist your urge to bare the most distasteful statements known to man and must get your hands on an ironic T-shirt, go to a thrift store, not RedBubble — at least then you won’t pay $20 for a Gildan shirt that will disintegrate after two wash cycles.

In: Not wearing pants

Pantsless outfits gained a significant amount of popularity in runway fashion as well as on social media in 2023. This trend is far from a thing of the past, as suggested by its presence in spring-summer collections like Miu Miu’s and Schiaparelli’s. The past year brought no-pants to the public consciousness, met by reactions ranging from disapproval to excitement, while — given its rising popularity off the runway — 2024 will bring it to the public’s closets.

This look might seem impractical for the average person; it’s certainly not workplace-appropriate and is better suited to those who make headlines (and money) over their shocking fashion choices. However, there are ways to implement pantslessness more subtly for a normal night out. While celebrities like Kendall Jenner participated in the trend by wearing undies, opting for a pair of boxer briefs (a la Bella Hadid) or short shorts can emulate the pantless feel with a bit more coverage. For a bolder look, you can pair a bodysuit worn with no pants with a long coat or a faux fur jacket. Adding a pair of sheer black tights underneath can also provide added coverage, to a classy, put-together spin on the attention-grabbing trend.

Daily Arts Writer Cecilia Dore can be reached at cecedore@umich.edu.

Out: Stanley Cup collections

The Stanley Cup craze is the latest phase of the ever-evolving water bottle brand obsession, following its predecessors Yeti and Hydro Flask (remember VSCO girls?). While stainless steel water bottles are a money-saving, eco-friendly alternative to their plastic counterpart, the trend of collecting many of them makes these Stanleys the opposite. On TikTok, there are hundreds of videos about Stanley cups: Influencers who own one in every color, customers fighting over the limited edition pink Starbucks cup and people decking their Stanleys out with accessories are just a few of the things you can see on WaterTok. While the Stanley Quenchers are high quality and convenient (owning one seems reasonable), the internet’s obsession over collecting them has turned the trend into another case of excessive overconsumption and turning material goods into personality traits. Nobody needs to buy another water bottle whenever a new brand is popular, let alone one in every color. And if Stanley follows the same path as brands like Hydro Flask, it is more than likely that it will be out of style and replaced by another trend soon. Reusing water bottles you already own or limiting the number you buy can ensure you’re saving money (A 40 oz. Stanley tumblr goes for about $45) as well as reducing waste and unnecessary purchases.

In: Respectable media about somewhat embarrassing media

Near the beginning of this year, I read Rax King’s “Tacky,” a book of cultural criticism subtitled “Love letters to the worst culture we have to offer.” It covers Guy Fieri, Bath and Body Works perfumes, the Cheesecake Factory and other things we aren’t supposed to love. Besides the fact that King is a writer so excellent she convinced me that exclamation points are okay (sometimes, rarely, this is a bit of an identity crisis for me), the book fit into a type of media in which I had just begun to build an outsider’s interest: everything we aren’t supposed to love but that makes up an unignorable part of our culture nonetheless.

This interest started before “Tacky,” when I found the podcast Sentimental Garbage, hosted by Irish writer Caroline O’Donoghue. It’s what it sounds like. The production company is called Justice for Dumb Women. The tagline is “A podcast about the culture we love that society sometimes makes us feel ashamed of.” But O’Donoghue doesn’t want us to be ashamed! We are allowed to love chick lit, to admit that Billy Zane invented camp in “Titanic” and to love something despite its sappiness.

I am theoretically all for this, but I have somehow spent the year being a perpetually-disappointed snob. I inwardly lament whenever someone brings up the “Barbie” movie as if it were universally loved because I didn’t love it. I have read romance novels, wanting to enjoy their fluffiness, and ended up not getting invested. I want to like tacky, “sentimental garbage” media more than I do (“Titanic” is an exception), and the fact that I don’t makes me upset sometimes.

My alternative is media about the parts of our culture I am not always able to appreciate but desperately want to. Whenever I need to be instantly happy, I listen to the series of multi-hour episodes in which O’Donoghue and Dolly Alderton break down “Sex and the City” as “the great American novel it truly is.”

Senior Arts Editor Erin Evans can be reached at erinev@umich.edu.

Out: Contact lens prescriptions having expiration dates

This is one of those things I have been waiting to write about because of the pure injustice of it all. According to the healthcare system, it seemed my being able to see was less important than the age of my contact lens prescription. I found this out when I tried to order new lenses using the same prescription I had used before and was informed I would have to pay $150 to get a new prescription when the previous one still seemed perfectly fine to me. This upset me so much that I decided, as an act of defiance, that I would simply not replace my lenses until a loophole presented itself. I then fell down a rabbit hole looking up various contact lens–related laws, which ended with me emailing some poor Warby Parker employee subtly questioning why my prescription had expired after a year when I had found that there didn’t appear to be a maximum prescription length in Michigan. She told me she didn’t live in Michigan and didn’t know whether I could get one that lasted longer. I tried to wear my glasses, but they made me feel like I was looking out of a little box that erased my peripheral vision, so I forgot to wear them a lot. Several months into this, my eye started aching — a sensation I have not experienced before or since — and I gave in and resentfully paid for an eye exam. But the healthcare system in general is out to me this year. Don’t get me started on the debacle that happened when I tried to switch my insurance.

In: Statement jewelry

As we enter a new year of excitement and opportunity, I am expecting fashion and jewelry trends to do a full 180 on what is considered chic and stylish. Gone is the “clean girl,” minimalistic look that has dominated the fashion industry both editorially and through social media over the past few seasons. Instead, my trend forecasting suggests an embrace of maximalism with makeup, shoes, clothing and most importantly, jewelry.

In the past year, I have slowly replaced my simple gold chains and tiny stud earrings with more exaggerated selections. Nothing makes me feel more luxurious and expensive than stacking on my favorite red, blue and gold spiral necklace with my kooky vintage red and gold drop earrings. I find that it turns heads, sparks conversation and separates a stylish person from someone truly fashionable — someone with a strong, creative vision. A large portion of my jewelry is what I can only describe as funky, unique and appearing to be owned by your grandma 50 years ago.

Looking ahead, not only is this maximalist, second-hand jewelry going to be trendy, but it will allow us to make each outfit our own. Imagine walking outside on a 3-degree day in the heart of a Michigan winter. Chances are, you’ll be wearing so many layers that you resemble the Pillsbury Doughboy. Yet one giant multicolored, beaded necklace and a pair of oversized earrings can turn your drab, doughboy, “I hate winter” outfit into a stylish ensemble that belongs in an editorial magazine.

Maybe that’s a bit dramatic, but you get the point: statement jewelry until the day I die. Visit your local thrift store, sift through the jewelry rack and choose something outside of your comfort zone. For a great source on what brands are quality, especially when shopping second-hand, visit @thatssokaelynn on TikTok. To see a good example of a jewelry maximalist, visit @natashahmedx on TikTok and Instagram. As we enter the dark, chilly days ahead, I encourage you all to throw on some crazy, funky jewelry and watch as your seasonal depression melts away.

Daily Arts Contributor Bobby Currie can be reached at bobcur@umich.edu.

Out: Cuffed/cinched sweatpants

Let me explain. We all know winter is here, and with that, the allure of throwing on a sweatshirt and pair of sweatpants as we shiver to our first class. But what I don’t want to see walking around the streets of Ann Arbor is a cinched, cuffed sweatpants with ankles and socks staring at my face. I don’t know when my hatred for this type of sweatpants started, but I know I will never enjoy them. My favorite sweatpants silhouettes are those that go all the way to the ground with just a slight peek of my sneakers. Give me a flared or straight-leg sweatpants, and I am all for a cozy chic look. My 6-foot, long-legged frame might be to blame, but the cuffed bottom on sweatpants makes my legs feel — and look — weird, which I don’t enjoy. Even when looking at it through a fashion lens, I find that billowing cozy pants give an outfit a better flow and add a touch of drama to an otherwise underwhelming look. I have found the majority of these kinds of sweatpants in my local thrift store, but I know brands like Aerie and Victoria’s Secret have good options, even for others in the long-legged community.

In: Big ass scarves

It’s cold outside. And it’s about time, too! It has been far too warm for far too long this winter, and now that the cold and the beautiful, bright snow has finally arrived, it’s time to dress for it. Personally, I love my winter wardrobe. My sweater collection is impeccable and I live for fuzzy socks. But as much as I love fashion that comes with the freezing, my cold weather closet had been missing a certain vital element, something I couldn’t quite place. Then, I got a big ass scarf for Christmas, and it changed my life. I didn’t realize that this was the missing piece to my winter collection. Now, I feel like I’m walking down the runway when I’m slipping on the icy sidewalks.

I don’t know if it’s the soft fuzz on my face or the feeling of being wrapped up tight, but my giant scarf has elevated the very idea of being outside this winter. The winter used to hinder my style (or the potential of it), hiding my outfits under big, bulky layers. Now, the layers enhance my appearance. My big ass scarf ties together the makeshift ensemble of my old winter coat, my sister’s hat and my mother’s gloves, making it a statement. The scarf transforms it.

Going outside in the cold is an event this new year when you wear a big ass scarf.

Style Beat Editor Constance Meade can be reached at meadecc@umich.edu.

Out: Energy drinks

I drink a lot of coffee. I have to, considering the little sleep allowed by the things I need to get done in a given day. But it’s not just that coffee gives me the extra boost I need most days. I also love the taste and the routine that comes with making it each morning. Measuring out and pouring the grounds into my Mr. Coffee centers me — it’s a fresh start to every day.

However, when I have class all day leading straight to play rehearsal, coffee just doesn’t cut it. I typically require the help of a Celsius. Preferably a sparkling one. However, after I gave myself acid reflux from drinking too many brightly colored liquids in fun-looking cans, I knew that this habit was not coming with me into the new year.

Put down that Alani. Don’t open that Celsius. Take a nap instead! Go take a shower or do a face mask or make some cookies. Nothing is so urgent that you have to force your body to do it with fake energy from a metal can. Take a rest. Your body is telling you it needs it.

Listen: Giving up that extra boost is going to be hard for me, too. But I think it’s important to start the new year by being kind to ourselves.

In: Exhibits that showcase a pair of artists

Over winter break, I visited the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The Met has presented my favorite exhibitions for as long as I can remember. Last Fall, I took a Modernism class with Howard Lay, my favorite University of Michigan art history professor. I soon found myself drawn to the works of Édouard Manet and Edgar Degas. Upon viewing “Manet/Degas” at The Met, I soon discovered that these artists were more connected than I had thought. The entire premise of this exhibit was to showcase the many ways in which these two artists crossed paths.

All of the 160 works in the collection were displayed in pairs: comparing and contrasting the differing compositions side by side. Pieces such as Manet’s Music Lesson (1870) and Degas’s Violinist and Young Woman (1871) both depict a man with a guitar, serenading a beautiful woman. These almost identical compositions hint at a clear connection between the artistic processes of the two artists. Additionally, Degas produced portraits of Manet, conveying his profound respect and appreciation for the other artist. In these portraits, Degas exhibited Manet in a light of admiration and sheer closeness. He even depicted a scene of Manet and his wife in an intimate and concealed setting.

In the early days of 2024, I believe that a new fascination with pairing artists will form. These exhibits present more complex ideas beyond the aesthetic beauty and techniques of both artists’ work, including but not limited to the relationship between the artists themselves. Perhaps museum curators will now take this idea by storm: pairing artists and exploring their connections.

Daily Arts Writer Skylar Wallison can be reached at skylarmw@umich.edu.

Out: Saying “I could do that” when looking at Contemporary art

“That’s not art. That’s just splatter paint, I could do that!” Well, you did not.

As a Contemporary art lover, my biggest pet peeve is exactly this. One of my favorite works, Jackson Pollock’s Autumn Rhythm Number 30 (1950), is frequently deemed the “splatter-paint painting” notorious for its seemingly “easy” composition and medium. Each time a person labels a piece “simple” or “not art” is another wasted moment in which monumental art could be made.

Perhaps this sentiment is rooted in jealousy — if a work of art could be produced by the average person, how does fame and fortune — for artists like Pollock — become justified? However, what these naysayers fail to realize is that Pollock’s work is now priced in the tens of millions. With his paintings, Pollock took the first opportunity to change the course of Contemporary art, ultimately achieving a legacy and a prominent name for himself in the global art market.

Pollock’s success is a true testament to the extraordinary and random nature of artistic fame. In splatter paint, he was able to convey a dynamic sense of movement and complex sensations on a single canvas. This idea seems to raise many controversies. Pollock’s work has even been regarded as “unworthy” or “foolproof” on many occasions. In 2024, the narrative should change entirely. The success of Pollock and other Contemporary artists should inspire and prompt viewers to explore their creative sides. Maybe the next Pollock is out there in plain sight. But until then, I believe we can all appreciate his “Autumn Rhythm.”

