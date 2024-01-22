Standout singles, crazy collabs and anticipated comebacks: Last year’s songs gave us at the Music Beat a masterclass in artistry. In no particular order, we’ve cataloged 10 of the best tracks that dropped in 2023.

— Music Beat Editor Amina Cattaui and Senior Arts Editor Thejas Varma

“Melody Experiment” by Blonde Redhead

Blonde Redhead was the band of my preteen years. In the mid-2010s, they soundtracked an infamous scene in “Rick and Morty” — and while my care for that show has passed, my adoration for Blonde Redhead has not. The band was my first brush with no wave, the scene that bloomed out of the cruddy cracks of New York City, my hometown.

The band’s 2023 project, Sit Down For Dinner, comes after seven years of hard silence. Since bursting onto the scene in the ’90s, they’ve gone steadily poppier, more detached from corporeal instruments. On later projects, their pulse slows; frontman Kazu Makino sings without screaming. “Melody Experiment” is this development’s logical conclusion: a world of pure form, melting surfaces, all ecstasy and bliss. The song opens on detuned guitar stabs, psychedelic fronds of synth weaving in and out. Makino drawls a reverberating lullaby, whacked out on her backtrack: “How would you feel if I kept you secret?” Punctuated by Amadeo Pace’s drums, the chorus takes on a muffled intensity, a sticky-sweet threat.

The back half of “Melody Experiment” stews in its effects — the roiling brass, the shimmering woodwind — to become the creaks and groans of some extraterrestrial machine. This is where I decide: Of course I will Sit Down For Dinner. Just one last time.

Music Beat Editor Amina Cattaui

“drive ME crazy!” by Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty’s transition from pop rapper to psychedelic rocker is something no one had on their 2023 bingo cards — but somehow, it worked. With Let’s Start Here.’s overwhelming critical reception, well-received singles in “SOLO STEPPIN CRETE BOY” and “Strike (Holster)” and a recent feature with Faye Webster on “Lego Ring,” Lil Yachty has proven himself as a cross-genre powerhouse. While “drive ME crazy!” doesn’t quite fit in sonically with the rest of Let’s Start Here., the track is a definite high point on the 14-song project. Foushee opens the song floating over a syncopated bass line, creating a sound that is as joyous as it is addicting. Yachty assists Foushee with his melodies and begins his verse in the same style as the song starts. He holds well in delivery, although it is obvious he doesn’t have the vocal prowess of his predecessor. The track transitions into a slow bridge breakdown, which fits Yachty’s flow and vocals better, before exiting into a string-filled section that leads into the next track. The jubilant nature present throughout this song keeps it in my rotation, and the artistic growth Lil Yachty displays throughout this record cannot be understated.

Daily Arts Writer Nickolas Holcomb

“Tropic Morning News” by The National

Ennui is back. And there’s nothing more bummed out and listless than a middle-aged white man processing a broken marriage on a tropical vacation. I present to you “Tropic Morning News” by The National: one of the best songs of 2023.

The National’s production process is unorthodox. First, twins Aaron and Bryce Dessner work with brothers Scott and Bryan Devendorf to create a host of instrumental tracks. Then, on his own, lead singer Matt Berninger writes and records the vocals that are added on top. Every now and then, this two-step process produces discordant tracks that don’t totally work. But most of the time, the stars align, and Berninger gets it just right. “Tropic Morning News” is one of those times. “I was suffering more than I let on / The tropic morning news was on / There’s nothing stopping me now / From saying all the painful parts out loud,” Beringer talk-moans, like he doesn’t even want to be there, perfectly matching the rising, eerie guitar loop and steady upbeat instrumentals.

“Oh, where are all the moments we had? Oh, where’s the brain we shared?” Berninger asks as the drums pick up and the chorus swells. It makes you feel sad, exasperated and cathartic all at the same time. What more do you want from five minutes of life?

Daily Arts Writer Joshua Medintz

“In Ha Mood” by Ice Spice

Many have called Ice Spice a boring rapper. After striking gold on TikTok in 2022 with her breakthrough single “Munch (Feelin’ U),” she has rocketed to her current rap star status, landing features with Taylor Swift and Nicki Minaj among others. Like her signature ginger curlicue hairdo, she seldom switches up her tried and true drill beats, and her languid flow is unwaveringly monotone. However, play “In Ha Mood” in a car or on a loudspeaker, and suddenly her voice slides comfortably above a thick, sensuous bass simmer, beckoning for a chill bump ’n’ grind. Her soft rap is not tired and bored, but rather placid and self-assured, and her worldly sentiments read as plainly as viral catchphrases: “Like damn, she in ha mood / She lit, get money too” are words worthy of being framed and hung in someone’s kitchen. Her music hasn’t proven its versatility within the highly contested realm of hip hop, but it has proven its twerkability, and her mind is as grounded as her music is seductive.

Daily Arts Writer Zachary Taglia

“My Red Little Fox” by Sufjan Stevens

Sufjan Stevens is a dangerous addition to any playlist; he always threatens to move me to tears. Any subject — his home state, late parents, lost loves — is made tender under his artful touch, quivering like a calming rabbit. Even when he ventures into synthetic sounds, it is with an undeniable humanism, a softness that renders his work almost impressionistic.

2023’s Javelin is his return to the acoustic sounds of Carrie & Lowell — and to mesmerizing effect. Though all of Javelin gives me chills, “My Red Little Fox” takes the cake. Stevens has a knack for lovely epithets: I envy the lover who becomes his dragonfly, or his red little fox.

This is where Stevens is at his most feeble: His doubled vocals bring out twice the quaver, and every breath comes like frosted glass on the surface of the mix. The instrumental, with its chimes and full-bellied gongs, is located firmly in winter, perfect for the lonely polar vortex we now find ourselves in. Lyrically, it is a kaleidoscopic love story: a kiss with the fire of gods or the wind in your veins. By the closing, he’s matched in a duet: When they sing “My love / my queen / my spoken” together, you can feel their voices waltz across the time signature, like the soft shuffle of footsteps.

Music Beat Editor Amina Cattaui

“Baggy Jeans” by NCT U

Amid the push of songs geared towards the American market and the revival of polished Y2K aesthetics, mainstream K-pop in 2023 seemed to place greater importance on curating relatively tame atmospheres than indulging in any sort of campiness. This isn’t to say that polish is an absolute negative — NewJeans’ singles were among the most dizzyingly addictive of the year — but much of it lacked the maximalist flair that made K-pop uniquely appealing in the first place.

Enter NCT. SM Entertainment’s ambitious, 26-person boy group’s music often deals in the absurd, erratically piecing together giddy electronica with lush R&B vocal runs and pulsing hip-hop instrumentals. The result is akin to an auto-tuned dining hall kitchen. Last year’s “Baggy Jeans” — performed by members Ten, Jaehyun, Doyoung, Taeyong and Mark — is the best of their 2023 releases. While leaning into a fairly conventional song structure, everything about “Baggy Jeans” is designed to sound “off.” There’s the rubbery bass, which perennially pokes its head out of the void as if it’s being pushed and pulled. The drums trudge along, almost syncopated, while melodically there’s almost nothing keeping the song intact except for the vocals, which alternate between sporadic raps and soaring runs. The hook is the main highlight, however, as the members growl “baggy jeans” almost demonically, as if they’re attempting to summon the spirit of JNCO. Along with off-the-wall percussive breakdowns and key changes, “Baggy Jeans” sounds meticulously constructed yet dynamic, an eccentric, goofy tribute to one of the fashion world’s coolest outputs.

Senior Arts Editor Thejas Varma

“No More Lies” by Thundercat & Tame Impala

Tame Impala (aka Kevin Parker) and Thundercat (aka Stephen Bruner) make a perfect yin and yang: two visionary musical auteurs with penchants for mesmerizing grooves, one the jack-of-all-trades nucleus of a one-man band and one an all-time great bassist. The pairing’s complementary skill set fully realizes its potential on “No More Lies,” their one-off April single that has the timeless aesthetic both of its creators have mastered. Bruner and Parker trade-off lyrical passages that hit on the major themes of Tame Impala’s most recent album The Slow Rush — relationship turmoil, the passage of time, feeling alone in Los Angeles — in a way that feels fresh and worthwhile, thanks in part to their seamlessness. The musical push-and-pull between each performer’s influence is much more abrupt, with sections that feel more in line with one artist’s work than the other’s (particularly a brief B-section three minutes in whose funky chords ooze with Thundercat’s creative juices), but this spontaneity excellently contrasts the song’s lyrical uniformity. It also gives the song an organic sense of competition — two musical masterminds facing off to see who can contribute the most. In the end, it’s a draw.

Managing Arts Editor Jack Moeser

“Bac2highBac2reality” by Niontay

Who is Niontay? Sit tight with perked ears because he’s up next, and nobody wants to be left behind, alone and uncultured in the breakneck soundscape of experimental hip-hop. The 24-year-old Milwaukee-born rapper, who once called central Florida home and now forges a throne all his own in Brooklyn, has a sound that maps onto these geographical influences. Niontay’s mumble-rap cadence and venomous tonality are clay cups shaped by the hands of Baby Smoove and Kodak Black, stacked neatly on the shelves of the East Coast. Epitomizing the artist’s bold, tenacious craftsmanship, “Bac2highBac2reality,” from his 2023 album Dontay’s Inferno, is a freight train on iced-over tracks, barreling with the steady, unparalleled momentum of a techno-esque, extraterrestrial trap beat. For its entirety, the listener is thrust into an entrancing sonic vortex in which they are destined for two and a half minutes straight of cadent head nodding and a stank face so immutable as if chiseled from stone. Studded with tactful repetitions and lyrical interpolations of other musicians like Mariah the Scientist, anyone lucky enough to stumble upon “Bac2highBac2reality” will find themself putting the track on replay, sifting through those embedded elements that make this addictive track such a hidden gem. Niontay’s vibe is intoxicating, and not even Earl Sweatshirt or MIKE can put down the glass. That said, “Bac2highBac2reality” had us all — from mere listeners to other artists, yet fans alike — chained to the rhythm and basked in the thunderous heat of Dontay’s Inferno in 2023.

Daily Arts Writer Meli Birkmeier

“FAMJAM4000” by Jordan Ward

With the release of FORWARD in March 2023, Jordan Ward cemented himself as one of the biggest risers of the year. His second full-length release set out to establish a sound for himself and his family: “For Ward.” The record is filled with refreshing, bouncy R&B and themes of family and legacy; no other song exemplifies this better than “FAMJAM4000.” Frequently coming back to the question “Can we bring the love back?” Ward reflects on a regrettably lost relationship years after its end. It’s obvious Ward feels he should be happy with his newfound success, but for him “without family, it don’t mean anything.” Sonically, the track is a breath of fresh air from the current, slower R&B scene, a fantastic intersection between modern, poppy sounds and old-school, uptempo R&B, creating a sound only Ward has. The funky synths paired with Ward’s fast-paced, singsong cadence make “FAMJAM4000” an infectious jam that will remain on a loop in your head and can’t help but get you out of your seat.

Daily Arts Writer Nickolas Holcomb

“The Fields” by Nourished By Time

No album last year has fascinated me as much as Nourished by Time’s Erotic Probiotic 2. Seemingly appearing out of nowhere, Baltimore native Marcus Brown’s debut album functions as a time capsule of sorts, remnants of decades-old scenes filtered through and frayed by the passage of time. On one song, there’s the grainy spring of 909 drum machine snares; on another, saccharine runs evocative of Tony! Toni! Toné! make an appearance. All of it is united by coarse, lo-fi textures and Brown’s unwavering baritone.

“The Fields” is its apex: The dichotomy in this song is one between romanticizing the mundane and seeing the world for its flaws. In the first verse, Brown observes a distant cloud and gets high in a grocery line; in the second, they realize that they’re wasting life. The chorus brings everything together, describing an alienation from the melding of commercialism and spirituality. Cricket-like synths buzz, chirp and permeate our heads, producing visions of foggy woodlands; Brown sings in gravelly breaths as if coming up from underwater. There’s a strange intensity to their voice, yet one that feels accurate to inverting their understanding of our world. As Brown lets the song breathe for its last 30 seconds, the bouncy drum loop tempers and delicate splashes of keys echo and jolt, and we’re left wondering if we’ve also escaped the fog.

Senior Arts Editor Thejas Varma