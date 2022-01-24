Found on this list are boisterous anthems played the world over; beautiful, intimate ballads and boundary-pushing, underground hits. Although the songs featured in this article are of great diversity, they all share a common thread – excellence. There’s no doubt each of the songs on this list will end up in the music history books. In no particular order, here are the 10 songs the writers in The Michigan Daily Music Beat believe to be the best of 2021.

— Kai Bartol, Music Beat Editor and Rosa Sofia Kaminski, Senior Arts Editor

“family ties,” Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar

“family ties” will undoubtedly go down as one of the defining songs of our current musical era. Featuring Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem, two of the most in-vogue rappers, this track represents Keem’s mainstream breakout and new beginnings for Kendrick.

Unapologetic in all aspects of its production, “family ties” exudes the confidence of two artists who fully understand their significance. Cocky lines such as Kendrick’s “Smokin’ on your top five tonight” and Keem’s “The girl of your dreams to me is a fan” are substantiated by the track’s downright fantastic production. The song’s blistering instrumentals include boisterous horns and manic 808’s that swerve through multiple tonal shifts, combining with Keem’s marathon-level delivery to elevate the track from song to spectacle.

“family ties” will amp you up and leave you exhilarated. It reminds you that Keem and Kendrick are running the show and proves they’ll have much more to offer in the future.

— Kai Bartol, Music Beat Editor

“INDUSTRY BABY” Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow

Lil Nas X really has a knack for controversy and writing memorable tunes. “INDUSTRY BABY” is undoubtedly one of the catchiest earworms of 2021.

Its loud, boisterous brass and snare drums call back to marching bands and give it a triumphant sound, with an absolutely addictive hook. It’s rebellious and still has that outsider underdog feel to it, despite its production value. Jack Harlow’s verse fits well with the song, though his role in the music video seems a little misplaced. Lil Nas X injects humor, sexiness and attitude into an absolutely captivating performance.

Put best by one commenter on YouTube, Salvador Rodona: “Never thought I’d see a male version of WAP.”

— Jason Zhang, Daily Arts Writer

“SWEET / I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE,” Tyler, The Creator

The longest song from Tyler, The Creator’s latest album, “SWEET / I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE” features rare emotional vulnerability on an album that is otherwise defined by Tyler’s extravagance and tasteful arrogance.

Musically, the track is upbeat with dynamic and diverse instrumentals influenced by R&B, West Coast hip hop, jazz and reggae, but lyrically, the song has a completely different tone. In the first half, Tyler sings about a romantic relationship, stating his love is so strong “a diamond couldn’t put a dent in it.” However, in the second half, Tyler slowly expresses mixed emotions about his love, culminating in one of the best rap verses on CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST where Tyler boldly reveals he wishes he never even met the person he fell in love with.

Despite being nearly 10 minutes long, every second of “SWEET / I THOUGHT YOU WANTED TO DANCE” is memorable thanks to its captivating blend of musical styles and emotional themes. Once again, Tyler, The Creator has leveled up as a musician and raised the bar for modern hip-hop.

— Jack Moeser, Daily Arts Writer

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault),” Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) broke the internet and made one of Swift’s most beloved albums into one of the top albums of the year.

The most highly anticipated track off the rerecording was certainly the frequently teased 10-minute version of fan-favorite, “All Too Well.” While the 10-minute version stayed true in many ways to the original release, the additions and overall feeling of the song absolutely shocked fans, completely taking the world by storm. The track became the longest song to ever chart at number one and the longest song to ever be performed on Saturday Night Live.

Despite the sheer mass of the track, it truly is as marvelous as everyone says. It’s a full story, a full relationship, in the span of one track. The heartbreak and the memories are palpable in the lyrics, and Swift’s tender and intimate emotional revisitation of a 10-year-old track is baffling in its cutting realness. “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From the Vault)” is a beautiful trip down memory lane that will stick in our minds for a long time to come.

— Gigi Ciulla, Daily Arts Writer

“BIG PERSONA,” Maxo Kream ft. Tyler, The Creator

The lead single off of Weight of the World, Maxo Kream’s third studio album, this boisterous southern rap tune, definitely fits into the sonic trend of this portion of Tyler, The Creator’s career.

He has expressed that his most recent studio album, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, is intended to emulate the legendary King of Philly: Gangsta Grillz tapes of yore. “BIG PERSONA” doesn’t deviate from this trend. The thunderous horns that comprise the beat’s main melody have become staples of Tyler’s recent production work as a result of their heavy use by Gangsta Grillz mastermind DJ Drama. However, Tyler also throws in a subtle homage to Maxo’s hometown of Houston with the song’s drums, which have a slower, lilting pattern that has become a trademark of the city’s hip-hop sound.

It’s nice to hear both artists, who have reputations for conveying phenomenal pain and heartsickness in their music, celebrate their success together and have a little bit of rambunctious fun.

— Ryan Brace, Daily Arts Writer

“Hotel Breakfast,” Bladee

Bladee’s “Hotel Breakfast” off of The Fool was by far his most popular release of 2021 and is slowly becoming his most listened to track of all time on streaming services.

Despite the song’s controversy among more devoted fans, as well as the Swedish rapper’s unstable reputation within internet music circles, it’s undeniable how immediately fun and strikingly memorable “Hotel Breakfast” can be. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, but still manages to cultivate a sense of sincerity through Bladee’s ethereal yet catchy vocals. It’s melodic and unforgettable; it’ll make you laugh, it’ll make you think, it’ll make you sing, it’ll tell you a story — it’s simply Bladee at his best.

And if you’re a fan of hip-hop, rap or lyricism, you will not fail to see the genius, the beauty and the emotion behind one of the most incredible bars in recent memory: “I’m Bladee, she call me Bladee-y.”

— Conor Durkin, Daily Arts Writer

“Heart Storm,” Serpentwithfeet ft. NAO

“Heart Storm” sounds just how it’s titled. Serpentwithfeet’s voice pulls you in like a tornado, forcing surrender, while the interval bass enters and leaves like thunder getting closer and closer. The track washes over at first, with Serpentwithfeet’s quiet vocals and repetition of bass, but as it progresses, it builds into a downpour. NAO enters the track unapologetically, calling for boundless love. It is the perfect track to play when the feelings of an overwhelming crush take over.

— Katy Trame, Daily Arts Writer

“Hard Drive,” Cassandra Jenkins

This gem of a song was released in January of 2021 but has been stuck in my brain the entire year. Jenkins’s voice is so warm and intimate that even her patchwork of barely relatable interactions with museum security guards and consoling psychics feel familiar. As she transitions seamlessly from spoken word to meditative chorus, Jenkins collects these disparate moments with strangers into one cohesive tapestry of human nature. She isn’t trying to make sense of all her experiences; instead she’s letting twists of grief and healing mingle and wash over her.

A voice clip of the aforementioned museum security guard opens the track and reminds Jenkins that, “When we lose our connection to nature, we lose our spirit, our humanity, our sense of self.” Over hazy guitar and airy swells of saxophone, Jenkins invites us to scour our own hard drive of memories and dwell on our humanity for just a moment. She counts to three in steady intonations, reassuring the listener that, “All those little pieces / One, two, three / We’re gonna put ’em back together now / Are you ready?” At its core, “Hard Drive” is a glimmeringly gorgeous delineation of feeling whole again despite the fractured struggles of the past year.

— Nora Lewis, Daily Arts Writer

“Tears in Abyss,” death’s dynamic shroud

It doesn’t feel all that forced to say that plunderphonics (otherwise known as sampling) is one of the most important innovations to be introduced to pop music and perhaps just music in general. However, what might in fact be forced to say is that the next great innovation was realizing that other modern pop songs were perfectly suitable phonics-to-be-plundered.

Not only is “Tears in Abyss” by death’s dynamic shroud one of the best songs of the year, it also serves as a perfect case study of this phenomenon of pop recycling. Built up from Demi Lovato’s “Skyscraper” and Kelsea Ballerini’s “the way i used to,” this song achieves a level of glitch pop maximalism that feels frankly unheard of in the genre. Even so, it seems just as fair to call it vaporwave given death’s dynamic shroud’s well-defined status within that genre. Every conceivable open space is filled with a unique set of moving textures and rhythms in a way that feels both repetitive and ever-changing.

This sense of morphing is most notably recognized in the way Lovato’s and Ballerini’s vocals are shifted and manipulated in an off-putting yet organic way. It sounds strange to call something constructed in such a macabre manner emotional, but there isn’t really any other way to put it. Jumping, laughing, crying, screaming — it’s all there to be unraveled.

— Drew Gadbois, Daily Arts Writer

“Spud Infinity,” Big Thief

So often, infinity is interpreted with terror or at least trepidation. But on “Spud Infinity” by alternative folk outfit, Big Thief, there is a determined joy to infinity — you can hear the resolve in each bow of the fiddle.

The jaw harp bounces as a happy backbone to the song, with the drums and sunny guitar filling out the piece. The band finds the perfect line between profundity and just plain silliness in their lyrics, inspecting our size on this earth through talk of ants, elbows and knishes. My listening experience is best when I let my imagination roam free: Sometimes I picture them playing this in the back of a pickup truck under sunny skies, sometimes around a campfire late at night. Wherever they wind up, you can feel the band’s intense connection to each other, both musical and emotional, in the full-heartedness with which this piece is performed. Adrianne Lenker’s sweet “whup!” at the end draws the listener into the kind and frenzied dance of this song.

— Rosa Sofia Kaminski, Senior Music Editor