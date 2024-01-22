Whether it’s sleek R&B or antsy post-punk, 2023 was a fantastic year for albums across genres. (You’ll find that our first contributor disagrees with this.) While they’re still hot off the presses, we at the Music Beat have picked some of the most essential records of the year.

A Great Chaos by Ken Carson

Love it or hate it, the subculture created by Playboi Carti and his Opium signees is one of the most unique of the 2020s so far. A motley crew of midnight-clad, Rick Owens-worshiping teenagers passionately embraced Carti and his labelmates’ aesthetic and his seminal 2020 project Whole Lotta Red solidified them within the upper echelon of Atlanta hip-hop. However, despite flashes of brilliance and scattered viral moments, neither of protégés Ken Carson and Destroy Lonely had released a truly great LP of their own.

In October of last year, Carson took advantage of Friday the 13th to drop an album, titled A Great Chaos, that perfectly aligned with both the date and his collective’s gothic aesthetic. Expectations were low for what appeared to be another lackluster project from an artist with little more to offer than his friendship with Carti. However, a raucous release party at which Opium acolytes drowned out Ken with the lyrics of leaked songs signaled that the status quo was about to change.

The beat selection is stellar as per usual, as Opium artists have their pick of the litter of rage-rap’s finest, with Carti-favorite F1lthy, Lil 88 and KP Beatz all earning multiple placements with their hard-hitting, ethereal synths. Ken’s frantic auto-tuned chirps also demonstrate the emergence of a sound distinct from his and Lone’s initial M.O. of simply trying to copy Carti. He finally seems to be finding a niche as an artist who can masterfully highlight production talent, through a trained ear for instrumentals and the ability to use one’s voice as an instrument, harmonizing with the beat. The instantly captivating opening refrain of “Fighting My Demons” makes it a hit off the bat, and Ken and Lone’s chemistry is palpable on the tag-team masterpiece “Singapore.” Carson’s breakout performance solidifies both himself as a true artistic force and Carti as a legitimate auteur with an eye for spotting and developing talent.

Concrete Cowboys by Buggin

In a culture more dependent on algorithms for bursts of endorphins than human interaction, life can feel rushed. Mundane tasks become a race and every experience is sculpted into an idealistic caricature for the sake of strangers’ eyes. That may be why the gritty realness of Buggin’s Concrete Cowboys was so refreshing last year. Concrete Cowboys is a self-aware ode to hardcore that refuses to take itself too seriously. The whopping 20-minute album shows off a range of unabashed political messages and gorgeously tarnished lyrics referencing an unappreciated working class and the degradation of alternative subcultures. Raw feminine vocals and persistent guitar contributions are standard throughout the album. The Chicago band embodies an old-school punk mentality while pulling that characteristic intensity into the contemporary world of hardcore. Concrete Cowboys is the beautifully chaotic result of young musicians paying homage to their inspirations while incorporating modern references and unique ideas about the future of alternative music. Every song maintains a tireless melody that manages to excite as much as it makes listeners laugh. The resulting piece is an ideal detox for alternative fans wanting to start 2024 with something that feels genuine and reminds them of a culture worth participating in.

Halo by Bakar (alternatively: Fuck All by No One)

Cold take: 2023 was a bad year for popular music.

Just look at the Grammys’ Album of the Year nominations. Save for SZA’s SOS — and maybe Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS if you’re on a road trip — listening to any of the nominated albums from start to finish is a thoroughly unenjoyable process. Do you want to be bombarded by the same, screamy Miley Cyrus song for 45 minutes? How about Jon Batiste’s insufferable cheesiness for an hour? Maybe just waste the whole day with Midnights (The Til Dawn Edition), listening to Jack Antonoff spew electronic drums over Taylor Swift’s voice. Pick your poison.

So, my favorite album of the year was Bakar’s Halo. Bakar is a blistering British R&B star with a knack for catchy hooks and layered, poppy production. That knack is well-showcased on Halo, with chill, slapping tracks like “Facts_Situations” and “I’m Done.” And it’s a consistently pleasant listen all the way through: no skips. If you include skips in the best album of the year, then Bad Bunny’s Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana would have taken the cake. But unfortunately, the banner reggaeton record contains as many skips as bangers.

You can play Bakar’s Halo when you’re studying, hanging with the homies, singing in the shower or however you listen to music. Thirty-five minutes later, you’ll be buzzing with British witticisms over vibe-y melodies. Sounds more fun than falling asleep to Lana Del Rey, right?

This Is Why by Paramore

These days, as lead singer Hayley Williams’ podcast is aptly titled, everything is emo. When the shopping mall died, a plague of Hot Topic-wearing spooky kids came crawling out of its crypt, swarming the mosh pits of novel pop-punk acts like … My Chemical Romance and Machine Gun Kelly. Who’ll be our scene queen of the Rawring 20s? Time will tell — but for now, hand over fist, it’s Paramore.

In This Is Why Paramore is reborn as dance punks: One legal battle, a six-year hiatus and a pandemic later, the band brings a clarity sharpened by half a decade of pent-up rage. This is no aimless angst. This holds you up at knifepoint.

The band has mastered the art of dynamic choruses, almost Pixies-like in their combustibility. “The News” is Williams and Co.’s blistering screed against the 24-hour news cycle, the way it turns tragedy into sensorium. “Shut your eyes but it won’t go away,” Williams howls in the music video, glassy-eyed and bloody-teethed; as guitarist Taylor York rips electric, angular riffs, the television splits her in half, drowning her out in static-like signal bubbling into noise. “Turn off the news.”

In the album’s dreamlike interludes and middle-eights, you catch winks of Hayley Williams’ COVID-19-era solo project, Petals For Armor; it’s in the lilting, subdued instrumental on “Liar,” the way she holds herself on “Big Man, Little Dignity.” Nothing could be more appropriate for a time defined by an oppressive solitude, a barrier between one body and another, a body unloved by sun or rain. Nothing is harder to forget.

For an album stacked with hits, the title track is perhaps the clearest expression of a lonely, scattered mind — strange and estranged. Between Zac Farro’s unrelenting drum lines and York’s frenetic guitar, the illusion of normalcy malfunctions once and for all. “One step beyond your door,” the chorus chants; smearing her face with red lipstick, Williams replies, “It might as well have been a freefall.” In the last shot, silent but for the mountain wind, Hayley Williams stares at us from the mirror. From this distance, her lipstick looks like a gag order.

I Killed Your Dog by L’Rain

Taja Cheek, a fiercely inventive multi-instrumentalist who performs under the alias L’Rain, has never made a bad song. The Brooklyn musician pastes, weaves and refurbishes soundbites and samples until her music wraps around your brain. Her third studio album, I Killed Your Dog, is no less potent than her past projects, and as its name might suggest, full of off-kilter sounds and musings. I first became a fan of Cheek in 2021 with the release of her sophomore album, Fatigue (which I have already waxed poetic about elsewhere at The Daily). The project pulled me into her swirling kaleidoscope world, and I have been patiently awaiting her next album ever since.

I Killed Your Dog gets moving with the meditative “Our Funeral,” a track imbued with gentle piano, cymbal taps and saxophone as Cheek repeats, “End of days / Are you ready?” Although she tends to dip into a colorful array of sonics, Cheek maintains a natural smoothness and warmth throughout the album. On the project’s titular track, this warmth is paired with dark lyricism, as she confesses, “I felt so soft in my insides / I just let the sweet fruit die / I killed your dog.” Cheek’s voice quivers as she details this allegorical crime, synths inflating and deflating discordantly in the background. These contradictions are a fixture of the project, where pearls of uncertainty and harshness peak through the cracks of ethereal soundscapes. “Clumsy” is a softer, siren-like ballad where she asks, “How do you trust the ground / When it betrays you in ways you didn’t think imaginable?” Existence is full of hard questions like these, but Cheek handles them with care and clarity.

The album closes with “New Year’s UnResolution,” my favorite instrumental build of the year. Beneath a thumping beat and masterful swell of synths, Cheek chants, “Will you forget me along the way?” I Killed Your Dog’s singular atmosphere has stuck with me since first listen; this feeling is impossible to forget.

Rat Saw God by Wednesday

Wednesday’s Rat Saw God is an album I have returned to frequently throughout the year. In their fifth record, listeners see Wednesday as wildly noisy and charmingly lackadaisical as ever with long droning textures, wailing vocals and punchy, often macabre lyrics. Rat Saw God is an expansive blend of folksy country and punk that plays heavily into Midwestern gothic — an overdose in a Planet Fitness parking lot, a “big fuckin’ field” and the line in Panera Bread. There is a pervasive dreary loneliness stretched across the record accented by swirling turkey vultures, tepid bath water and corpses aplenty. Vocalist Karly Hartzman has a distinctively versatile voice that twangs and trills in some moments and lifts into a screeching wail in others. On one track she buzzes low and slow through your ears like a fat, stolid cicada and in the next, she’s a howling coyote, rabid and wild.

My personal favorites of the record, “Chosen to Deserve” and “Bull Believer,” see the seamless melding of country and punk sensibilities with a healthy dose of lap steel and distorted electronics. Of the thousands of albums that demanded your attention in the past year, Rat Saw God is one you simply cannot miss.

Grave Robbing by leroy

At the peak of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there was often nothing to do but to go online. I spent time lurking on K-pop Twitter; others spent their time more productively. High off pirated copies of Ableton, Reddit-sourced drum kits, YouTube tutorials and years of internet-accrued musical influences, many used this time to hone their skills and come together online to produce bewildering bursts of bit-crushed synths and trap drums, which was dubbed digicore.

Although Jane Remover started making music in the mid-2010s, she rose to popularity out of the digicore movement with 2021’s Teen Week. Since then, she’s released two more albums under the name: 2022’s Frailty and 2023’s Census Designated. But even as she releases music as Jane, she’s explored other kinds of music through various side projects.

The most notable of these is leroy, her alias for her Dariacore album series, named after the ’90s TV show. The albums’ intense mix of future bass, jersey club and mashup music was replicated amongst other internet-based musicians within and adjacent to digicore, leading to “dariacore” being called its own genre. Grave Robbing is her final project as leroy, and it’s a magnificent way to cap off: an hour-long megamix that makes Dariacore sound like ambient music. Every nook and cranny of this album is filled with raucous synthesizers, haphazard samples and throbbing beats that sound like an amplified dishwasher. At one point in “Jack’d My Swag (& Those DAMN PRICES)” there’s a dissonant bro-step breakdown where Kendrick Lamar and Björk sound like they’re in competition to out-loud each other. Like the Dariacore series, Grave Robbing feels like a tribute to the internet, a thank-you to its wealth of disparate influences that have grown on a generation of internet-poisoned Gen Z-ers like mold.

Volcano by Jungle

Jungle is spectacular. Some may even describe the group as an enigma. However, can someone or something be truly enigmatic if it draws from something else that has already been long known and adored? Perhaps if the thing from which the “enigma” sprung has since been forgotten, neglected — plucked from modernity and, over time, folded over and tucked away in a corner of musicality, seldom seeing the light of day, let alone someone’s Spotify playlist? Yes, perhaps then this identification is not only viable but applicable, especially to Jungle. Since 2013, the British electronic music ensemble has been churning out vibrant albums. With precision that is at once surgical and organic, Jungle expertly pumps funk, rich rhythm and soul into the often rigid veins of EDM to create warmer, though no less danceable and hypnotic, tracks. However, it was not until their 2023 album Volcano that Jungle’s special brand of sonic genius was met with such smashing success. Carried merrily through its 45-minute duration by a smooth avalanche of deep bass lines, lifted with airy vocals and bright percussion, any listener is bound to find themself prickled with a vague yet colorful nostalgia of ’90s hip-hop and reggae. It’s the sort of exuberant record whose sound occupies so much metaphysical space that the listener if just for a moment, transcends time and consciousness, feeling instead as if they were, say, skating backwards in a roller rink. Don’t we all need more of that?

Tracey Denim by Bar Italia

Tracey Denim is a mishmash of late ’80s and early ’90s alt-rock aesthetics which Pitchfork dubbed “moth-eaten record-collector rock that gets by on moody insouciance.” While the haunted, emotive, often off-key vocal timbres take more than a few listens to get used to, Bar Italia brings more to the table than just indie angst. Nearly every song on the album is an earworm in one way or another, whether it be the slinking guitar riff on “NOCD” or the stiff, metallic patter and squealing feedback on the macabre “Nurse!”. Quite frankly, “Clark” is equipped with a winning chorus that could easily make it a sleeper hit given the proper boost. Though the lyrics reek of collegiate existentialism, there are plenty of aspirational moments that are worth mentioning. In “My Kiss Era,” the narrator transcends their corporeal existence, breaking free from a cycle of emotional abuse and ennui and following their guiding spirit: “I leave town for the calling / I know you didn’t believe in me.” And although “Changer,” the best song on the album, shrouds itself in nihilism, lyrical moments such as “Leaning into the floor / I’m cutting up everything” suggest a fit of manic depression almost as much as a cathartic night out at the club, dancing away the pain of existential anguish.

12 by Ryuichi Sakamoto

Ryuichi Sakamoto’s final album, 12, isn’t captivating from the onset — it’s much easier to get lost in the abstract synth chords and piano notes that gently fall like raindrops into the oceanic soundscape than it is to focus intently on them. But listen closely and you’ll hear the final chapter of Sakamoto’s life story, told in musical diary entries spanning more than a year of his decade-long battle with different cancers that led to his death last March. The album has plenty of heartache, especially in the moments where Sakamoto’s audible breathing permeates the blissful musical atmosphere; there’s something beautiful about its raw humanity in contrast to the mechanical nature of the keyboard instruments, but there’s no way around the melancholy of hearing Sakamoto labor to draw some of his final breaths. That agony becomes even more pronounced in more explicitly morbid entries like “20220207,” which partially quotes the grim Dies Irae sequence. But despite the heaviness that permeates 12, the album succeeds on account of its exploration of beauty: The little moments where the resonance of the piano fades away and merges with the serene synth texture, where Sakamoto explores an impressionistic idiom and finds a satisfying major resolution or where he fades in the perfect bass note to complete a synth chord. These moments remind the listener that Sakamoto never lost his aptitude for finding beauty in simplicity, nor his altruistic desire to share it with the world. 12 may be Ryuichi Sakamoto’s somber farewell, but more importantly, it’s his parting gift for humanity.

