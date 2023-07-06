Anyone who knows me knows I am a massive Swiftie.

Just about everything I do is marked in some way by my favorite singer. My fondest childhood memories are filled with talent show dances to her songs and hearing her on the radio on my way to school each day. Her lyrics grace my wall decorations and my collection of water bottle stickers. In my messages app on my phone, you’ll find several Swiftie group chats pinned to the top of my feed so I never miss a tweet or a good clowning session. I’ve had friends over to watch her concert movies and try out her cookie recipes. I’ve gone to themed dance parties in nightclubs where the soundtrack is exclusively Swift (with an Olivia Rodrigo song or two thrown in for good measure). I’ve planned sleepovers for the sole purpose of staying up until midnight for an album drop — as I did, very fittingly, for her most recent album Midnights — and I’m always finding ways to write about her here at The Michigan Daily Arts section.

Taylor may rule my life year-round, but there’s no better time to be a Swiftie than during the summer. To me, each of her albums encapsulates a different aspect of the summer months. 1989, for example, captures the vibes of watching sunsets on a beach and going out with friends, while Midnights is the perfect soundtrack for a late-night drive with the windows down. Even my formative pieces of summer-related media have some kind of tie to Swift. Jenny Han listened to Fearless while writing her “The Summer I Turned Pretty” trilogy (and even almost dedicated the second book to Swift) and since then, her songs have been used in several iconic moments of the subsequent TV series. A more adult example of summer media to me is Emily Henry’s romance novels, which have kept my hopeless romantic heart well-fed for the past few summers. Henry is also a big Swiftie, proven by the fact that she has assigned specific songs from Midnights to each of her books.

Of course, me associating Swift’s music with the summer season goes beyond bright sounds and love stories. Some albums’ releases coincided with more difficult moments of my adulthood, which only solidified my love for this artist. Swift’s seventh studio album, Lover, was released in August of 2019. It was around this time that I was beginning to fully embrace my status as a Swiftie — and I was also wrestling with the fact that a week later, I would be going off to college. Yet another topic I’ve written about ad nauseam, my first taste of being on my own was marked by constant anxiety and nights by myself in my dorm room. The album served as a light in an otherwise dark period of my life. Songs like “Death By A Thousand Cuts” and the title track, “Lover,” were the soundtrack of my teary drives back to campus after a weekend at home, and I always felt calmer after my routine listens. A similar thing happened the following year, with folklore’s surprise release in July of 2020 marking my summer spent in quarantine — a light in a much more literal and universal darkness. Tracks like “august” served as the background music for many a cool night outside in the eponymous month, once I was actually allowed to leave my house.

One of the things I admire most about Swift is the way that her lyrics always manage to pluck my deepest thoughts out of my brain and turn them into absolute poetry. Despite being one of the biggest artists in the world, she has curiously gone through similar experiences as me, and has not only turned her heartbreak into art but has shared it with the world for people like me to find solace in it. Like her, I am also guilty of being a mirrorball, changing things about myself to fit in better with certain crowds. Like her, I have also prayed that important people in my life would never become strangers whose laughs I would recognize anywhere. I don’t know how she does it, but I am grateful every day for the ways she’s turned the uncertainties of life into something beautiful. I hope someday I can do the same.

My many years of fandom and fellowship all came to a head this summer when I went to the first night of Swift’s sold-out weekend in Detroit as part of The Eras Tour. Buying the tickets alone was an experience. After waiting in frozen queues and constantly refreshing Twitter for hours, I finally snagged tickets for myself and two of my friends in the middle of my last class of the day — I had to leave the room and go celebrate over the phone, because the grin on my face was so obviously not about the poetry I was studying that afternoon. The Eras Tour would be my first time ever seeing Swift in concert, and I could not have been happier.

Needless to say, I had an absolute blast. My friends and I dressed up as our favorite “eras,” painted 13s on our hands, traded friendship bracelets with people of all ages, danced like we knew our lives would never be the same and sang along to the songs we knew all too well (I had to). As much as my dad likes to make fun of people who cry at concerts, I am guilty of it. I cried twice during the show; once during “Lover,” when it fully hit that I was standing a few hundred feet from my favorite artist as she sang one of my favorite songs, and once during “Fearless,” because then it hit me that I was only eight years old when that song came out and here I was hearing it live as a 22 year old. I kept saying after the show that if I never went to another concert of hers, I would be perfectly fine (but don’t hold me to those words if she ever tours again after this one).

So much of my life can be tied back to Taylor Swift in some way. Whether I’m dancing to “You Belong With Me” as a fourth grader on a talent show stage or as a college graduate in a stadium that holds tens of thousands of people, her music has served as the soundtrack of my existence. It goes beyond being an obsessed superfan, although that description fits me, too — what she’s created has given me comfort in myself and my surroundings, even when that comfort was hard to find. Taylor, I’ve had the time of my life with you. Here’s to countless more summers together.

