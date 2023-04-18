We all remember our first dates, our first time riding a bike, our first time reading our favorite books or watching our favorite movies. That feeling in the bottom of our stomachs that tells us we’ll remember this forever. Our first experiences shape us and make us who we are. The firsts that stick with us the most, more often than not, are those that have to do with love. The first time you held someone’s hand, your first kiss, the first time you said “I love you.” Those firsts live most vibrantly in our art.

Some of the most authentic, truthful representations of the feeling of those firsts live in sitcom relationships. More specifically, in sitcom characters’ first kisses. Think Nick (Jake Johnson, “Tag”) and Jess (Zooey Deschanel, “500 Days of Summer”) (“New Girl”), Jim (John Krasinski, “A Quiet Place”) and Pam (Jenna Fischer, “Blades of Glory”) (“The Office”), and Leslie (Amy Poehler, “Mean Girls”) and Ben (Adam Scott, “Severance”) (“Parks and Recreation”). First kisses between such memorable OTPs in TV shows quickly become iconic. They signify and speak toward the entire course of the relationship, relationships we often dream about as viewers. Though fictional and scripted, one can’t ignore the truth of that stomach-butterfly feeling we get from watching them. These kisses encapsulate the feeling we get experiencing something we know is going to stay with us forever for the first time.

These kisses are iconic for a reason. We see them repeatedly on Instagram fan accounts and TikTok reels because they speak to something true inside of us — they resonate with some of how our own firsts felt. Like our own first (or second or third) kisses, some of them happened quickly whereas some were long awaited.

Jim and Pam from “The Office” are a prime example of these long awaited, yet comically messy, rom-com style kisses. Though many fans of the show would remember their first kiss during the episode, “Casino Night” (Season 2 finale), where Jim finally confesses his love for Pam after two whole seasons of painful tension and flirting, their first kiss was really in the first episode of season two, “The Dundies.” It was a quick and drunken mistake, but Pam did kiss Jim in the Scranton Chilli’s after winning the “Dundie” (an office award) for the whitest tennis shoes. Though she promptly fell off a chair right after, they kissed.

We saw what it meant for their relationship in Jim’s eyes, in the way he looked at her and in the way he sat back down. It made their real first kiss all the more heartbreaking. After Jim finally tells Pam that he is in love with her and she shuts him down, we find her questioning her decision on the phone in the office with her mom. Jim enters and kisses her. No thinking, no talking, he just kisses her. And she kisses him back. The viewers know that they don’t have to talk about it, that Pam is going to marry her fiance, Roy, even though she has feelings for Jim, that they just need to connect like this before they say goodbye. This kiss is one of the most heartbreaking, beautiful kisses on television. It speaks to all of our firsts that we know we can’t have for more than that moment. But for just that moment, however fleeting, it’s ours. That feeling, that first, is ours.

Leslie and Ben’s kiss from “Parks and Recreation” (season 3, episode 14) is similar to Jim and Pam’s. It’s impulsive and risky, but it’s also intentional and meaningful. Probably like most of our own first kisses, it happens quickly, without thought about consequences but with much intention, and perhaps love, behind it. For those unfamiliar with the show, Leslie and Ben are also forbidden office lovers. As Ben is technically Leslie’s boss, they aren’t supposed to be involved. They risk it anyway. They sacrifice their careers for the chance to be together. After being sent on a road trip together by their boss, Leslie and Ben fight the urge to express their feelings for each other. The trip is interrupted by their boss’s appearance and the audience watches the excruciating tension grow. Finally, in a random moment later that night, Leslie runs into Ben in the office and he kisses her. The risk involved in their first kiss lives in a lot of our firsts. Think about the first time you rode a bike, the risk it took to fall for the first time, the risk of taking off the training wheels. But the risk was worth it: Now you know how to ride a bike, and Leslie and Ben fall in love. Firsts are scary, but they’re worth it.

My favorite, and perhaps (in my very professional opinion) the best kiss of all television kisses is Nick and Jess’ (“New Girl”) first kiss (season 2, episode 15). The episode revolves around Nick deeming Jess a “cooler” — which is also the name of the episode — telling her that she effectively ruins any potential for Nick to, for lack of a better term, get with a girl. In an effort to get Nick a chance to be alone with a woman he brought home from the bar, Jess suggests playing a drinking game, which only results in Nick and Jess having to kiss. Hence, cooler. The pair chicken out of the kiss, with Jess saying, “God, Miller, just kiss me already,” and Nick replying, “No, not like this.” They have their first kiss on their own terms. After Nick kisses Jess later that night for real, on purpose, he says, “I meant something like this.” The clarity and intention behind this first kiss make it all the more beautiful and so resonant. Firsts that happen on our own terms are sometimes the most special ones — firsts that we wanted so badly to happen, firsts that we did with real purpose. This is not to say that the other kisses were unintentional or without purpose, but rather, that this one resonated in this way the most.

These kisses encapsulate the feeling of our firsts in a truthful, raw, sometimes laughable and beautiful way. They represent the first times we did something impulsive, the first time we made a drunken mistake, the first time we did something that broke the rules because we really wanted to do it and the first time we did something because we knew it was something important, something we needed to do. These characters and these relationships live in quotes and videos and fandom pages because they remind us so well of our own experiences. Firsts are important, and I’m glad that they live forever in these sitcom kisses.

