The Chicks, an all female country band from Dallas, have been singing about girlhood since 1989. They sing about concepts women are all too familiar with, for better or worse — relationships, dreams and pursuing self-empowerment. What The Chicks do best, though, is write about womanhood in its relationship to nature. Their wise lyrics beautifully describe female coming-of-age grounded in the environments that surround us.

I grew up in the treehouse in my backyard. Its wooden planks and plastic yellow slide easily transformed into a magic spaceship, a restaurant or whatever my siblings and I needed it to be for a morning or afternoon. For hours and hours we’d climb in and out of it, the treehouse molding just as quickly as our imaginations could think of new dreams we wanted to live in. Though my treehouse was transported and transformed, it never really left my backyard, enclosed by our white fence. My dreams lived within the perimeters of my yard.

The Chicks told me what I needed to hear. In their award-winning song “Wide Open Spaces,” they sing, “Many precede and many will follow / A young girl’s dreams no longer hollow / It takes the shape of a place out West / But what it holds for her, she hasn’t yet guessed.” For me, it took the shape of a place in the Midwest.

When I got accepted to the University of Michigan, I knew that I was going to go here, but there was always a small part of me that felt I needed to stay closer to home. I didn’t want to leave my family and my childhood behind. The Chicks understood what I was going through; they knew what I needed to hear — “She traveled this road as a child / Wide-eyed and grinning, she never tired / But now she won’t be coming back with the rest / If these are life’s lessons, she’ll take this test.”

I needed wide open spaces. New environments, sights and spaces that would teach me lessons and push me in ways that a treehouse in my little backyard could never do. I left my treehouse in the DMV (Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia area, to locals) and found wide open spaces in Ann Arbor. Although the wide open spaces may be more metaphorical here, the spaces were big enough for me to explore. And in the spaces here at school, I could make mistakes and learn who I was, am and will be. As The Chicks so eloquently put it, “She needs wide open spaces / Room to make her big mistakes / She needs new faces.” These spaces were wide, not physically perhaps, but because they contained so many opportunities and chances for me to learn what I wanted.

So when I look around on the Diag or during my walk from Kerrytown to the Big House, I know that these spaces, unfamiliar and wide open with opportunities and a world for me to fill, allow me to dream so big. And though I still cry every time I leave home, I know I need wide open spaces.

