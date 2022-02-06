Hot take: I hate syllabus week.

Better known as “sylly week,” the first week of college classes in a semester is often referenced affectionately as the final week in which a student could condone their laziness and theoretically couldn’t yet be behind. For some students, it’s purgatory at worst, party time at best. For me, though, sylly week (and its single day high school equivalent) is misery. Every semester, I feel as if I am staring up a mountain, lacking both the desire and proper equipment to climb.

I remember the first day of junior year of high school the most clearly. As I moved from classroom to classroom, one uncomfortable metal chair to the next, each of my teachers told me they “meant business” and droned on about the seemingly unending list of assignments I would face. Each one felt like another stone dropped in my hiking backpack. By the end of the day, I hadn’t even begun the trek to the top but I had collapsed under the weight of the stones regardless.

I escaped to the solace of my room. The walls had recently been painted gray to cover the aqua and lavender optimism of my youth and now generated the visual equivalent of white noise. I had many thoughts that afternoon, but I remember only one: the day was exactly as bad as I thought it would be. I sought comfort then, as I had on many other desperate occasions, in “The Perks of Being a Wallflower.” The Tumblr-esque film was chock-full of the aesthetic I so admired in my teenage years while excluding the excessive chain-smoking of the eponymous novel that so discomforted me before my exposure to my own chosen vices.

Although my attraction was (and still is) to Sam (Emma Watson, “Return to Hogwarts”), I didn’t know yet that it was the soft touch of another woman’s lips I yearned for. I wanted to love her, be loved by her and, most of all, to be her, but it was Charlie (Logan Lerman, “Fury”) in whom I most saw myself. I felt his loneliness, his tears and I knew exactly what he meant when he said he was “both happy and sad … and trying to figure out how that could be.” I saw Charlie’s depression play out on screen, giving me the permission I needed to process my feelings, though I didn’t yet have a name for those feelings that we shared.

When Sam offered Charlie a drink and said, “welcome to the Island of Misfit Toys,” I hoped for the day that I would be offered a similar sense of belonging. When Patrick (Ezra Miller, “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”) read aloud, “Chapter One: surviving your fascist shop teacher who needs to put kids down to feel big,” and then added, “Oh wow, this is useful guys we should read on,” I cracked a smile — even on my darkest day. When Sam and Patrick implored Charlie to write a book about them and call it “the Slut and the Falcon,” I imagined possible plotlines that the book could have. When Sam and Charlie kissed under the fairy lights to ensure that the first person to ever kiss Charlie would be someone who truly loved him, I wished my first kiss had been so picturesque and kind but decided not to abandon all hope that my next could be.

Years passed and I had not seen this film in a long time. Not for lack of trying, but when I attempted to watch it, it generated the opposite sensations it once did. Rather than feeling like I was wrapped in a warm blanket, I experienced the profound discomfort of an itchy sweater. I wouldn’t last 20 minutes. I started skipping over scenes, dragging the cursor past minutes of dialogue that used to mean everything to me in hopes that I might be able to enjoy the rest of it, just a little. Still, I could hardly bear to look, and I know why: I felt ashamed of the person I used to be and Charlie reminded me too much of her. I had grown enough that I no longer was that person, but not enough to forgive her. The phase of my life where Charlie was my closest friend was characterized by unrelenting self-loathing, not the least of which was centered around my frustration at feeling such seemingly unexplainable sadness. I couldn’t banish those feelings, and I felt it should have been easy to do so. It wasn’t.

I can’t really say what finally enabled me to watch the film. There wasn’t one wonderful movie therapist who changed my life in a session, a breakup that finally woke me up inside or a rock bottom I hit that spurred me to change (although I hit many). They say that you can’t love another person if you don’t love yourself, and I’m here to tell you that that’s not even a little bit true. Even when I had little but contempt for myself, the love I felt for the important people in my life never wavered. But, it is true that when you’re at peace with yourself, you can love others best. I wasn’t initially inspired to get better out of love for myself, but because I wanted to give the best love possible to the people I care about. I realized that as my current self, I wasn’t doing that. Even if you don’t start off doing it for yourself, what matters is that you started in the first place. Only once I realized that I could simultaneously not be particularly fond of the person I once was and also proud of her for growing into the person I am now, did it become possible for me to enjoy my favorite movie again.

About a month ago, I tweeted (or wondered aloud for all the internet to hear) if being the same version of myself around each of my loved ones, even those that did not associate with each other, was self-actualization in action. In the same hour, I tweeted that I can’t believe Willem Dafoe is a real name, so how much I have matured is certainly in question, but how much I have grown is not (especially because I finally put an app time limit on my Twitter). Today, for the sake of journalism, I watched the film. I didn’t skip any scenes; I didn’t look away. It felt like a hug from an old friend.

