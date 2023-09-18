Season 2, Episode 1: Happy to be back?

Another school year begins and another quarter-life crisis with it.

As I walk through the streets of Ann Arbor after four months of being home, all the thoughts that I’d pushed away in order to ensure a somewhat enjoyable summer come flooding back. With every step I take toward my first class of the fall semester, all my old, toxic thoughts from last semester seep into my conscience.

I take my first step, and I feel like an imposter at the University of Michigan. I take my second step, and I feel like everyone around me has their entire lives figured out while I’m just along for the ride, blissfully ignoring the fact that I feel lost and confused. I take my third step, and suddenly everyone is staring at me, judging my every move, even though I know everyone’s too focused on themselves to glance my way. I take my fourth step, and I’m reminded that I have yet to decide what my major is going to be and, this time, the clock’s really ticking. I take my fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth step…

All of a sudden, I’m in a classroom. I’m searching for a seat, trying to see if I recognize anyone even though I know I always end up sitting in a corner alone. I sit down where I can comfortably see the professor at the far end of the lecture hall and prepare to concentrate on the class content as much as I can. The professor begins the lecture, and I spend an hour and a half contemplating my life choices and why I’m in that class to begin with. Once the hour and a half is over, I put in my AirPods, play the same playlist I have listened to since my senior year of high school and take step after step until I’ve made it back to my apartment to contemplate all the wrong decisions I’ve made from the comfort of my bed.

Season 2, Episode 2: Same old, same old.

How did I forget how hard it is to feel like myself around people here?

Social scenarios in college make my social anxiety skyrocket. I have always been anxious socially. It’s a part of my personality that I’ve grown to accept — or at least I like to think I have. But every now and again, whenever I reenter a social scene that was particularly influential at some point in my life, it’s as if I’ve made no progress, and every little social outing rattles me to my core.

This summer was not easy socially. Reimmersing myself in the social culture I frequented in high school was fun at first. I reconnected with people from past versions of myself I’ve long outgrown, I got to go out dancing with my friends from high school who I adore so much and, to put it simply, I felt at home. But that feeling of tranquility didn’t last. As I settled into the energy that came with this summer, I began feeling increasingly anxious, as if there was some secret everyone was in on except for me. Everyone seemed so chill, so at peace with who they’d become during their first year at college, while I was struggling to recognize bits of myself that I felt were now out of my grasp.

Social challenges aside, I thought this summer had served as a growth process of sorts for me. When I flew into Michigan, I felt ready to see everyone I hadn’t interacted with since April. And I was ready, even if for a little while. My first week back in Ann Arbor was fun. I could feel how confidently I carried myself in comparison to how I acted last year. I noticed I was more talkative, more approachable, more fun.

It was then, just when I was starting to get back into the swing of things, that anxious thoughts overtook me once again. As I got ready for another night out at the same college bar, thoughts of insecurity flooded my mind. Is my outfit pretty enough? Does it flatter my body? Who will I see tonight? I’m way too awkward. How will I even be able to say “hi” to people?

And my mind went on, and on, and on, and on. All night long.

Season 2, Episode 3: Who even am I?

What’s new in this episode? I think I’ve lost all sense of self.

Whether it be walking to class, attending any sort of social event, or going to meetings for any of the student organizations I’m in, I feel like I’m constantly going through an out-of-body experience. I seriously don’t get what’s wrong with me.

No matter how hard I try, I can’t seem to get a grasp on how I want to act for the rest of my college years, how I want people to perceive me and what I want my permanent social circle to be. Every upperclassman I’ve met has encouraged me to branch out, but I feel like I’m putting myself in inescapable boxes on purpose and can’t seem to find an explanation. Why do I feel the need to limit myself so much? Why do I feel like I need to appeal to certain people when there are so many other people out there who like me as I am? Why do I want to make others happy instead of making myself happy?

Every part of my college personality has been adopted from distinct people I’ve met throughout my short college career. The way I dress? I picked up on it by observing how everyone else dressed for class. The way I speak? Depends on who I’m around. I’m too loud for some and too shy for others. The way I act? Whatever my friends are doing, I’m doing. Making decisions for myself is too hard … and who am I to make those decisions to begin with?

Season 2, Epilogue: What now?

I have three years left here. And don’t get me wrong, it’s not that I’m not having a good time. I’ve met amazing people, made great memories, eaten fantastic food and had the time of a life. But when is it going to start to feel like my life?

I look around me, and I feel like everyone, despite perhaps not having it together like they make it seem, has a profound understanding of who they are. I don’t understand why I’m not there yet.

Daily Arts Writer Graciela Batlle Cestero can be reached at gbatllec@umich.edu.