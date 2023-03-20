Looking back at my memories of endless nights spent stargazing in my backyard, I like to think that every kid has the same experience. Lying on your back, staring at the Milky Way, the stars fading from view as light pollution metaphorically darkens our skies through its illumination, you can’t help but wonder what’s out there. Generations of writers and thinkers put into words the deep feelings that arise in children from this wonder, predicting what life will be like spread out among the stars — whether it starts on Earth or is born in eternally frozen tundras or scorched deserts wandered by alien beasts. This is what science fiction is: It is speculative fiction.

In Frank Herbert’s “Dune,” Paul Atreides has to save the galaxy. His family rules over the desert planet of Arrakis, vital for its production of melange, or “spice,” a drug that enhances mental abilities and makes space travel possible. But after his father is murdered and he is forced to wander through the desert, avoiding massive worms that can detect movement from miles away, he encounters the indigenous tribes of the planet called the Fremen. Paul has dreams of a jihad spreading through the galaxy; he is terrified by the looming threat of the Fremen conquering all known life, inspired by a desperate desire for emancipation and transforming their desert planet into a paradise.

“Dune” is only loosely connected with our current world, set more than 20,000 years into the future, with no computers and human society being once again based on feudalism. It is exotic, it is strange, it is alien. But it is also deeply human. The book feels genuine not because our future has been accurately predicted to the most minute detail. Often the opposite feels true — the book and its sequels feel just as much like fantasy as science fiction — but because the emotional core resonates no matter the environment. The Fremen’s desire for liberation from imperialists abusing them for their natural resources is a burning pit in the stomach of the reader, painful because of how real it is.

Cultural references are abundant throughout Dune — the desert culture of Arrakis has a clear connection to Arabic and Islamic groups like the Amazigh people of North Africa. But the specific influences remain obscured by millennia. These cultural ties work because they draw on the philosophical and emotional cores of decades of Western imperialism in the Middle East as countries such as the U.S. continue to exploit oil resources from the region. The strength of “Dune” as science fiction doesn’t come as a perfect prediction of society 20,000 years down the road, but instead, its use of an alien world to convey prescient messages rooted in reality.

Science fiction is known for its amazing ability to foresee changes in society. But, the idea that any of these predictions are accurate is absurd. Yes, a couple of books and movies might get a handful of things correct, but only enough to make an interesting list that you forget about the moment you stop reading it. But the extension of modern science, philosophy, society and every other bit of human life centuries, let alone millennia, into the future is impossible for one author to achieve in any accurate fashion. To propose that they are even intended to be accurate is even more absurd. These predictions are meant to situate us in the current world, to act as foils that draw out the hard-to-see truths of the modern day.

Ursula K. Le Guin’s novel “The Left Hand of Darkness” is set on the ice planet of Gethen, inhabited by humans that are ambisexual — lacking any permanent sex for the majority of their life and only changing from sexually androgynous to sexually male or female once a month in order to reproduce in a period called “kemmer.” The main character is Genly Ai, an Earth human envoy that is the first point of contact between this world and the rest of the universe, tasked with convincing them to open their planet to more humans. The novel throws out any idea of actually guessing what human society will look like, instead predicting how the simple but wide-reaching change of eliminating gender roles could shape humanity.

Genly, separated from his birth planet by lightyears, finds adapting to Gethen impossible. He is too rooted in the misogynistic world he was raised in, unable to see past a gender dichotomy. The novel deconstructs gender roles and highlights their harm toward both masculine and feminine individuals. It doesn’t distract itself with a detailed analysis of the specific biological or technological changes that make this society so different from ours; it focuses on the emotional change of Genly, how he grows as he starts to see the Gethen expression of gender as just as legitimate as his own. Discussing fictional science can be fun, but when it takes over the entire story, then the point of science fiction becomes obscured.

Kim Robinson’s “Mars Trilogy” loves to talk in excruciating detail about the colonization of Mars. That’s its entire purpose. It talks about the psychological effects, the geological effects, the geopolitical effects and everything in between concerning Martian colonization. It tells the century-spanning story of the first 100 colonists on Mars, as the planet is terraformed for human habitation while Earth suffers from overpopulation and a collapsing ecosystem.

Robinson uses immense detail to show how a new planet can damage human psyches and relationships. The American leader of the colonists throughout the trilogy, Frank Chalmers, struggles with romantic relationships in the isolated colony. As the population booms, he struggles to achieve his political desires while balancing international interests, and as terraforming proceeds, he struggles to justify the ecological destruction happening in front of him. These struggles are often at odds with each other and the lies Chalmers tells to both himself and others in order to keep control of the colony slowly break his resolve.

Despite all of these details, Robinson refuses to explain the science behind the innovations fueling the colony. The colonists create engineering and medical feats in a matter of decades that would require revolutions in their respective fields, but Robinson hand waves their existence and moves on. The “Mars Trilogy” reads more like a political manifesto than a long-form version of “The Martian.” The hypothetical colonization of Mars becomes about pointing out the problem in modern politics. Robinson is less concerned with discussing how the colonists make a medical treatment that extends their lifetime by centuries and is more focused on how that longevity changes their outlook. The speculations within the series question how liberal capitalism leaves destruction in its wake, not how to grow potatoes on Mars.

As much as I’ve talked about how these books work because of their emotional and philosophical connections to the readers, I rarely actually connect with the main characters. I can’t fully empathize with the messiah-like Paul in “Dune,” the completely isolated Genly in “The Left Hand of Darkness” or the political mastermind Frank Chalmers in the “Mars” trilogy. I can find insight into myself through them, seeing my own flaws reflected through the characters, but they never reflect back my fears and worries in their totality. The exception to this is Ann Clayborne in “Red Mars,” the first book of the “Mars” trilogy. Ann is a depressed and anxious geologist who went to Mars to study its vast history; when she gets there she realizes that she is largely alone in that goal.

All of the other researchers colonizing the planet assume that humanity is destined to terraform the planet, to wipe away billions of years of change in order to make the atmosphere habitable. She laments the continued greed of a society so blind in its drive for perfection that it never stopped to think of the harm it is creating. Her predictions on the specific geologic changes might be fun to another geologist (believe me when I say that as an Earth major, they were perhaps the most fun I have ever had reading a book), but they aren’t the true point. Humanity is repeating itself, bringing ecological destruction to a new planet in the name of profit.

Ann isn’t given much time in the spotlight; she is only given the main perspective for a handful of chapters. But for me, she is why science fiction can be a powerful genre of writing. Ann is a constant reminder that you don’t need a book to tell you the future; you can look at the present for grandiose images of human civilization spread throughout the stars. Techno-fanatics will try to convince you that space exploration isn’t tied to any problems within our society and that it is purely for the achievement of humanity — that humanity can solve its problems while going to Mars and beyond, creating new technologies and gathering more resources along the way that in turn somehow will result in progress in society. But characters like Ann and the themes of the books I’ve talked about show how this is wrong.

The genre of science fiction doesn’t invent new worlds to distract us — it invents worlds to draw our attention to reality. Science fiction is always about the present, deconstructing the problems that plague humanity through thought experiments and parables.

Going to space isn’t going to solve our problems. Running off to newly created artificial worlds isn’t going to solve the climate crisis, it isn’t going to create peace in the Middle East and it isn’t going to stop the demonization of gender non-conforming individuals. Looking at the stars and predicting with childlike glee the new worlds someone could build is a natural inclination. Science fiction reminds us that we cannot let this stop us from building those new worlds here at home.

