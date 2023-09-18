When a guy picked me up for a date a few weeks ago, he didn’t open the car door for me.

I’m a grown woman, and I’m capable of opening my own door, but it would’ve been a nice gesture. When I relayed this information to my friend the next day, she said, “Ava, this isn’t a movie.”

Deep down, I know she’s right. But I’m a hopeless romantic — always have been, always will be. Who can blame me though? I grew up listening to Taylor Swift and her fairytale-like songs — “Today Was a Fairytale,” “Love Story” and “Enchanted,” just to name a few — made love seem overwhelming, magical and exciting. Disney princess movies told me that “Someday My Prince Will Come” as long as I wait. I feel like it’s only natural that romance novels, rom-coms and love songs are an integral part of my life.

In her essay “ ‘Some Day My Prince Will Come’: Female Acculturation Through the Fairy Tale,” Marcia Lieberman writes, “When fairy tales show courtship as exciting, and conclude with marriage, and the vague statement that ‘they lived happily ever after,’ children may develop a deep-seated desire always to be courted, since marriage is literally the end of the story.”

At 21 years old, I should want to actively date and be courted, if you will. According to “Friends,” “How I Met Your Mother” and “Sex and the City,” dating is an essential part of your 20s and 30s. If you’re thinking that college is the perfect place to date because you have a greater sense of independence and there are so many new people, you’d be wrong. Rom-coms did not prepare me for situationships and casual dating, hookup culture and dating apps. Sure, “You’ve Got Mail” was ahead of its time, but modern rom-coms rarely take themselves seriously enough to meaningfully discuss the state of modern dating. TV shows and movies only reflect societal expectations of dating: Find your person, marry them by a certain age, buy a house, have some kids and live happily ever after.

The little girl inside of me wants a soulmate, a happily ever after, a fairytale love story.

I just haven’t met the right person yet, but when it’s meant to happen, it’ll happen. Perhaps I’ll meet someone when I least expect it. I shouldn’t kick myself for having unrealistic expectations of romance and relationships, but it makes me inexplicably sad.

Social media tends to romanticize relationships, with influencers and everyday people posting picture-perfect moments from theirs. Pinterest is filled with cute, aesthetically pleasing pictures of couples. My fellow hopeless romantics post videos imagining small, romantic gestures they want their future partner to do or romantic things they want to experience. Some of these things include dancing in the rain, having “our song,” writing love letters, stargazing together … You get the picture.

I find myself yearning for those things, too — I have a Spotify playlist called “Slow Dancing in the Rain” — but is it because I’ve witnessed those things in real life? Or am I basing my romantic expectations on what I’ve read, watched and heard? The latter seems the most likely, especially considering my knack for reading, watching and listening to romantic media.

I love reading contemporary YA novels and watching teen dramas, but they make me miss something I never had: puppy love. When I was in high school, I didn’t actively date (I swear I don’t intentionally publicize my lack of a love life, but B-Sides bring out this side of me), so I lived vicariously through the books’ relationships. These novels show that there are fewer expectations of high school relationships; they’re supposed to be fun and easy for the most part.

Rom-coms are, generally, feel-good movies with happy endings. They really shouldn’t make me feel bad about myself, and yet they do. I know I’m just projecting my insecurities of being undesirable and unlovable. It’s not the filmmakers’ fault for making me yearn for love and attention — it’s been shoved down my throat since I was a young girl beginning to desire romance.

Despite what rom-coms might suggest, love won’t fulfill me, just as a relationship won’t fix me. Prioritizing romantic relationships over platonic ones won’t make me happy. The Jo March in me (I live by “You will be bored of him in two years and we will be interesting forever”) knows that my life has significance with or without a boyfriend.

Am I going to stop engaging with romantic media? No. I have big feelings over the hand flex scene from “Pride and Prejudice.” I believe that no one will ever live up to my unrealistic expectations and that fictional men are simply superior to real-life men. I know it doesn’t mean I have to settle for anything less than the love I deserve. This is the dueling effect rom-coms continue to have on me.

