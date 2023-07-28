If you were on Tumblr circa 2016, the topic of discussion today is one you are already intimately familiar with. For some inexplicable (and inescapable) reason, the idea of the red and blue gays — a steadily fermenting melting pot of color-coded primarily Queer pairings that had quickly risen to popularity around the time — became an established trope. In the simplest terms, a lot of renowned (relation)ships included a character who was associated with the color red (often due to it being their primary outfit color) and another character similarly linked to blue. Furthermore, the red one has a troubled past and general broodiness to them, while the blue one was light and outgoing but hid internal hardship from others. Very classic, very tropey, very edgy. Very, very 2016 Tumblr.

Even to the unfamiliar, this outlines itself as a clear case of opposites attracting. Red and blue are often contrasting colors (fire and water lend themselves to similar clichés), and color-based pattern recognition is easy when the main pool is animated media. Case closed!

Or so one would expect. Case cautiously propped open?

Let us look at the main suspects, the ships everyone points to when reminded of this era of discussion: Ruby and Sapphire from “Steven Universe,” Korra and Asami from “The Legend of Korra” as well as John and Dave from “Homestuck.” For some variety, we can toss in video game characters like Sonic and Shadow from “Sonic the Hedgehog” as well as Phoenix Wright and Miles Edgeworth from “Ace Attorney.” Surely this is the full list of heavy hitters, and I am not purposefully obfuscating the behemoth behind a lot of this movement.

“Voltron: Legendary Defender,” the 2016 reboot of the Voltron franchise, rapidly rose to popularity after a strong online following was developed for the show and two of their main characters, portrayed by Steven Yeun (“Nope”) and Jeremy Shada (“Adventure Time”): Red Paladin Keith and Blue Paladin Lance. This pairing was colloquially known as Klance, though you can go with “Laith” instead if you want to follow the (unsubstantiated) urban legend that showrunner Lauren Montgomery endorsed the alternate name since it means lion in Arabic. For context, Voltron is a Gundam-inspired show about robot space lions and their pilots. It’s cute, the name’s cute, their dynamic’s cute (they had a bonding moment! Keith cradled Lance in his arms!); there was a lot to love.

It is not an understatement to say that, on Tumblr, Klance was everywhere. Tumblr’s official “fandometrics” account, @fandom, debuted the ship at sixth place overall for the year 2016 and, after the blog launched a weekly ‘fandom-in-review’ series May 1, 2017, Klance had first place in activity seven out of the nine weeks after the series began. Predictably, the ship got first place that year. And the next. It was only knocked down to second place the year after the show stopped airing by new-old-kids-on-the-block Aziraphale and Crowley from “Good Omens,” and that says something about its staying power. For almost the entirety of its run, Klance was the ship — Klance was king.

Klance extended past Tumblr, of course; it was everywhere in online fandom spaces regardless of site. The thing was, it expanded a bit further, too. As Tumblr is mostly used as a text-based sharing platform, jokes about spotting red and blue objects in the wild and correlating them to the ship mostly stayed on paper. The most you’d see was the tell-tale hearts in bios, cute red and blue emojis that represented the love for the ship. But that was the extent of it, and we never saw anything like it ever again. Right?

With the rise of Minecraft YouTubers during the early stages of the pandemic came the skyrocketing fame of Dream and the other Manhunt series YouTubers. As with all suddenly-popular YouTubers who received fan art on Tumblr, shipping of these real people became a standard-ish affair. However, due to the ever-shifting use of social media and demographics, a lot of the traction was not on Tumblr but on TikTok. TikTok shippers, being visuals-based, took quickly to the Klance tradition of posting colored hearts, but this time with blue and green, taken from the outfits (or, rather, Minecraft skins) of Dream and GeorgeNotFound. In many videos, whenever those two colors were in play, the comments section would be flooded with fans exercising pattern recognition and spamming a banner of their own. Though not as dire as some made the situation out to be, it was a mild annoyance that passed with time.

That was until it was replaced once more with a new (joke) pairing: purple and blue for Twilight Sparkle (“My Little Pony”) and Mordecai (“Regular Show”) from this resurfaced melodramatic piece of fanart that made the rounds on TikTok just under a decade after it was first published. This new trend used the audio of the song quoted in the illustration as a backing for people’s documentation of when they saw everyday objects around them with the pair’s colors. Around a year later, a similar trend emerged where, supposedly, playing an audio of the “Fairly Odd Parents” theme would make one find green and pink objects together in their vicinity. Apart from being a case of the frequency illusion (as with all the other visual fads), the realization that this color trend existed led me to a breakthrough in the puzzling place of the red-blue dichotomy.

It’s just about the color. It always has been. What always bothered me about the red and blue gays thing was that, though most of the red characters were bitterly heated while the blue ones were cheerfully bright, none of them actually pointed to established trends to divide the binary. Ruby and Sapphire, oft referred to as members of the dichotomy, do not fit this mold, with Sapphire being less of a jokester and more of a cooled, relaxed soul (with ice powers to boot). Sometimes characters fit the descriptions well, but their colors were flipped, like with Michael Mell and Jeremy Heere from the musical “Be More Chill.” On the other hand, while other pairings like Catra and Adora from “She-Ra and the Princesses of Power” do fit the general suggestions easily, they’re both red characters in their aesthetic theming — but people still count them as a red-blue duo. The evidence is so flimsy that I greatly struggled with locating proof of this supposedly established cliché’s existence past my recollection, not even finding a page for it on TV Tropes (which is how you know things are truly dire).

The more I pulled at the thread to write this article, the more any semblance of coherence between the red and blue idea’s actual applications “in the wild” fell apart on me, instead becoming mere coincidences and base residuals from both colors being primary and often used to demarcate contrast between two individuals. I soon realized that there wasn’t ever a pattern nor was it conjured up, it was as much of a recency bias effect as these new waves of TikTok bits parading color-coded couples as ever-present constants. History repeats itself, and the case remains shut once more.

I’ll put away the case now in the recesses of my mind that houses all this trivia on fandom culture of the late 2010s, but I’ll come away with a cheerful certainty. When a pairing matters this much to you, whether earnestly or in jest, you will begin to see it everywhere because it brings you joy. Just as Klance remained on top during its reign until it was dethroned by the next best thing, these TikTok trends reappear like clockwork on an annual basis, and a new wave of people find a small detail to find pleasure in. I’m not sure what those colors will be this year or the next, but I hope that a surge of joy will fill them for years to come when they remember those days past as they spot their matching color set later in life.

❤️💙

