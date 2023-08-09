For as long as I can remember, I’ve been extremely proud of my heritage. One of my life’s greatest blessings is being Puerto Rican. Getting to enjoy my culture and all the music, food, traditions and media that come along with it has been a joy I’m so grateful to experience. Above all, though, I’ve never doubted the validity and certainty of where I’m from — that is, until I moved to the University of Michigan last August.

The process of moving into college was coupled with feelings of both excitement and worry. The prospect of living in a dorm room, meeting new people and trying to find my way to my classes (all while blending in with the intimidating college crowd) was daunting, but I couldn’t wait. I was certain that, even if it took me a while, I would eventually get into the swing of things. What I completely overlooked, however, was the need I would feel to relate to those around me.

As I began joining student organizations and trying to make new friends, I found myself bonding with the new characters in my life over a variety of shared interests. Maybe we liked the same books and movies, or maybe we were interested in the same major. I started meeting people from all around the world, some who were even from other Latin American countries and with whom I could also bond over similar interests and upbringings. As I met these fellow Latinos, I couldn’t help but think, “I’m home.” That feeling was unfortunately short-lived.

It’s not that I didn’t make friends with the people I met during welcome week — some of the Latinx people I met during my first week at the University have become lifelong friends, gifting me a home away from home with their presence. Some of them are even from Puerto Rico, which is an even more reassuring connection to my heritage. But, with the exception of the few that are also Puerto Rican, I didn’t really see myself in any of my new friends.

My initial instinct was to convince myself that I was the problem. I’m just not as similar to them as I could be. I began to have this thought with almost everyone I met, Latinx or otherwise. We had a few things in common, but we didn’t have enough. I eventually discovered the root of the problem was the undeniable dissonance between my passport and my Latinx ethnicity: I was American in citizenship, but Puerto Rican at heart. And my identity is a mix of the two, which is something a lot of people don’t really understand.

I first noticed the discordance at my first few meetings with my general academic advisor. At our first meeting, they asked me where I was from, and upon my response, they inquired if I was jet-lagged at all. I was so surprised at the question, given that Puerto Rico was in the same time zone as Michigan at the time since daylight saving time hadn’t started yet. I refrained from correcting them, though. I didn’t want to start an uncomfortable, awkward and perhaps unnecessary conversation.

The differences started to become more noticeable as I met more and more people. Most of them had also grown up listening to Disney Channel original songs and binge-watching “Good Luck Charlie.” What was even more enriching was getting to connect with people from other Latinx countries who had also grown up singing along to Dominican singer Juan Luis Guerra’s iconic bachata tunes and were used to partying to the sound of songs by popular reggaeton artists like Daddy Yankee and Bad Bunny. But there was still something missing.

I really started noticing the most profound distinctions when I began using the Puerto Rican slang I was used to including in my everyday speech more often again. My new Latinx friends would shake their heads in confusion when I asked them whether they understood me when I called my earrings pantallas instead of aretes. Whenever I asked for a sobito, they would raise their eyebrows in honest doubt, wondering why I wasn’t asking for a carinito.

In a similar yet entirely different way, my new friends from the States would marvel at the idea of living a 15-minute drive away from the beach. They also found it incredibly amusing to listen to me know all the words to “Pepas” by Farruko and “Titi Me Pregunto” by Bad Bunny when both songs had actually been very easy to memorize due to them being severely overplayed months ago back home. It’s as if I was residing in a perpetually undefined state between two very distinct identities, and it was clear to me that there was no easy way to blend the two together.

As a result, I began feeling semi-international. I wasn’t exactly like the Americans I was surrounded by, but I wasn’t exactly like my international friends either. I had no international passport to show for my Puerto Rican identity (since it’s supposed to qualify as an American one), but I was still getting told that my Puerto Rican driver’s license was not a valid ID to show at the airport; I enjoyed all the popular radio songs in English that were played at college parties in the same way that I could sing all the words to any song in Spanish that came on, but the latter led to either being stared at in amazement by English speakers or being slightly judged for the vulgar Spanish used in reggaeton tracks by Spanish speakers from other Latinx countries.

Somewhere in the midst of it all, I think I briefly lost myself and some of the pride I felt in regard to my heritage. But my summer back home has reinstated most, if not all, of this pride. I’ve spent time around people who speak just like I do and don’t frown at the slang I use in my everyday speech. I’ve been able to drive to the beach again in a matter of minutes, even if only for a few days a month. I’ve spent these four heartwarming summer months with my family and childhood friends, which has helped me ground myself in the identity and cultural pride I had once never thought of doubting. I just hope I never have to doubt it again.

Daily Arts Writer Graciela Batlle Cestero can be reached at gbatllec@umich.edu.