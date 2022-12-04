On my older sister’s bookshelf sit 12 bright yellow hardcover editions of the Nancy Drew classic mysteries. Arranged in a neatly ordered row, dust has now likely had the chance to coat the spines and nestle in the upper lip between the cover and the pages, but there was a time when those books scarcely spent a second stuck on the shelf. They’d go directly out of my sister’s hands and into mine, where they’d remain indefinitely as I re-read them over and over, caught in an infinite loop awaiting a break sequence that would never arrive. A beloved token of my sister’s library and an artifact of my childhood, the pages are well-worn from countless turns and creases, and I know each one of the mysteries they hold within by heart.

Nancy Drew was always my sister’s “thing,” but like many of her lightly used possessions and the vast majority of her closet, her interests trickled down to me. I vainly thought of myself as the Ramona to her Beezus, and LeUyen Pham’s “Big Sister, Little Sister” was my gospel (something our well-loved copy at home covered in crayon scribbles and a binding hanging on for dear life can certainly attest to). As such, much of my early exposure to art was contingent on the things that my sister was into; half of the reason I consider myself to be an avid reader is the fact that I spent years trying to “catch up” to where she was, even though she was three years my elder. To some extent, I watched what she watched, read what she had read a couple years ago and wanted nothing more than to understand the art that she loved so dearly.

Over the years, we readily passed through various book phases, but Nancy Drew’s presence was a constant like no other. My sister’s Nancy Drew collection grew to encompass vintage book sale finds and dozens of paperbacks from the ’80s and ’90s passed down from our aunt. Aside from the books, we’d also watch the 2007 film adaptation starring Emma Roberts (“Scream Queens”) religiously and tune in for weekly reruns of “The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries.” I still reminisce about those lazy Sunday evenings, curled up on the couch as we listened to the opening notes of the show’s theme song and waited for the omniscient narrator to announce which mystery we’d be viewing that night. We liked Nancy’s standalone episodes best and begrudgingly sat through the Hardy Boys ones, but the crossover specials that occurred once or twice a season were simply unmatched.

Suffice to say, Nancy Drew left a ubiquitous imprint on my childhood. Each adaptation’s interpretation of her blends seamlessly into the other; when I think of her, an amalgamated vision of the classic ’30s illustrations, Roberts’s perfectly put-together plaid ensembles and Pamela Sue Martin’s (“Dynasty”) smartly chic and pragmatic ’70s jumpsuits and blazers all come to mind at once. There’s a synchronicity to her on-and-off screen depictions and a timelessness to her character that resonated with both of us, across countless media formats and temporal eras.

Eventually, they stopped airing the reruns on cable, and my mom got us a DVD copy of the show’s first two seasons that we quickly wore out to no end. By the time we left the “Nancy Drew” phase (that never really ended), we’d watched those same 20-something episodes dozens of times, never tiring of witnessing the same mysteries unfold over and over again. In fact, to me, the knowledge of how the story would end was half of the appeal. It’s strange to consider the reasoning behind my repeated engagement with the exact same mystery stories, yet it’s hardly confined to a single show, or even Nancy Drew herself. Rather, it expands to encompass the scope of my childhood engagement with the mystery genre and art itself.

In my childhood home, we have our own mini movie library of DVDs (I rue the day they become obsolete) with dozens of Disney films and all six seasons of “Lost,” but nothing in that collection is quite as coveted as our box set of the original ’60s Scooby-Doo series, complete with a toy replica of the Mystery Machine. I’ve seen every single one of those episodes more times than I can count, without ever growing bored of the repetition. The mysteries of the original series share a simplicity that many children’s cartoons have. It was filled with similar motives and familiar catchphrases (“if it weren’t for those meddling kids”) that gave the show a comfortably patterned template to reside in.

In fact, these mysteries held little to no ulterior notions of shocking the audience or leaving them hanging in suspense. My sister was always quick to correctly identify the bad guy in the first few minutes (the shady, bitterly greedy businessman), but time after time, I was genuinely surprised by the end reveal, somehow blissfully ignorant of the show’s adherence to a strict repetitive structure and entirely dependent on it. My sister argues that I was younger than I recall; I claim I had extraordinarily selective memory. Either way, I watched every episode like it was brand new, never-before-seen, as if Velma might unmask the villain to discover a different culprit this time around. I think a part of me liked to conveniently forget what was to come, because it allowed me to innocently enjoy the episodes for what they were, entirely void of expectation. It wasn’t about recapturing the experience of watching something for the first time or a plot twist losing its effectiveness after multiple viewings, but savoring the mystery itself.

It’s been a long time since I’ve sat down with those old Nancy Drew or Scooby-Doo DVDs, and even longer since I’ve earnestly enjoyed the mystery genre. Everything I watch or read now gets tinted by this sad, adult-ish quality of either being too predictable or having thrilling plot twists that only really work the first time around, though I sincerely miss when I didn’t necessarily view that as a bad thing. The art of my youth that left a real impact on me did so because I engaged with it again and again until it became a permanent fixture in my memory, embedded in the simple routines of my life. The early morning cartoons and the after-school PBS shows that my sister and I would fight over the remote control for, the bedtime stories my dad would read to us each night and the songs of my parents’ generation that soundtracked long rides in the car. The repetition didn’t dull the spark of the thing, it gave it life itself. All these years later, the so-called staples of my childhood, the ones that wedged themselves into the crevices of my mind, are the things I entertained myself with, time after time, and that I could never truly tire of.

Nowadays people often cite the phenomenon of “comfort” films and shows, a concept applicable to virtually any form of art that consists of one being inherently consoled and soothed by the repeated viewing of media that holds sentimental value or one is personally attached to. For many, the art that comforts us most is the stuff of our youth, tinged with an air of innocence and fond memories which only magnify the nostalgia factor. I have a number of regular comfort watches of my own, but very few from recent years. I find that when I read or watch something now, even if I enjoyed or regarded it quite highly, I rarely go back for repeated viewings. There are exceptions to this, of course, like the four times I went to see “Little Women” in theaters the month it released, or the several times I’ve watched the entirety of “Derry Girls,” (in my defense, it is a very short show), but these are rare occurrences rather than standard practices for me.

Rewatching and rereading used to be a substantial part of the experience I associated with appreciating the art I loved. Every time it was my turn to pick the film for movie night, I’d select one of the same couple choices, (much to the chagrin of my sister and our “The Little Mermaid” DVD), and at a time limited to listening to the physical albums we had in my house, I’d listen to my CD of Speak Now until the lyrics were practically burned into memory. And even though I never really understood what was happening during the last twenty minutes of “Clue” besides Tim Curry (“It”) running around like a madman, I knew all three endings by heart.

As I’ve grown older, and the internet has come to its own fruition, I find that there’s a different kind of pressure to absorb art more quickly, to always be on the move and up to date on the next big thing that will briefly take hold of our attention. While being a more prolific moviegoer and reader is a great continual ambition of mine to expand my taste and discover new things, I miss the time when I wouldn’t consume a piece of art, but rather, it would consume me. Leaving little notes in the margins of my favorite books and hearing a lyric for the hundredth time and understanding something about it that I never quite have before — that’s what makes the pursuit of art worthwhile and so irrevocably meaningful to me. I deeply treasure our capacity to experience art again and again and again; partly to figure out what makes it tick, to dissect and analyze it to no end, but also just to relish in its own simple genius, to derive joy from the experience itself.

With mysteries, what good is there in the repeated endeavor? What could have possibly come of me witnessing Nancy or the Scooby gang unmask the same villain, or Wadsworth pronounce once again that it was Miss Scarlet with the rope in the billiard room? If a mystery were only as good as its final plot twist or grand reveal, a rewatch would, in fact, ruin it. But the truly great ones have the capacity to be so much more. Every time I rewatch “Memento” I notice something new about it that makes me question my understanding of the film as a whole. I get giddy just thinking, “What other clues did I miss? How many of the signs passed me right by?” And more importantly, it’s also just plain fun. I could watch Tim Curry deliver that 20-minute marathon sprint of a monologue a thousand times and never be less astounded at his brilliance.

When I was a kid, it didn’t matter that Scooby-Doo’s jokes wouldn’t change or that the Nancy Drew mysteries weren’t perfect, because I loved them for what they were, and it contented me in a way I miss to no end. I think we all could stand to take a page from my younger self and re-read the books we love and re-watch the things that bring us joy. It’s kind of nice to know how the mystery will end for once. Life’s just a little too short not to.

