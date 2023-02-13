A true knowledge and understanding of oneself is a fleeting enigma that human beings have been chasing after for as long as anyone can remember. If “knowing thyself” truly is the beginning of wisdom, then there is not a single person on this Earth who can call themselves truly wise. The essence of humanity is uncapturable, but artists have been trying to pin it down and bottle it up for years, chasing down a tangible explanation for what it is to be human: who we are, why we do what we do, what drives us and what defines us. Art has the power to capture and illuminate these convoluted and confusing facets of humanity — the good and the bad — serving to make us feel seen, appreciated and sometimes uncomfortable.

As a young woman in an ever-changing society with constantly shifting standards, I often feel as though I might never truly know myself. My self-perception changes with every tacky trend; I seem to wake up every morning a new version of myself. In a period of my life where nothing seems stable, it is often art that grounds me. Art can make you uncomfortable, yes, but it can also make you feel seen, leading you step-by-step to that elusive achievement of true self-awareness with its uncanny ability to know you better than you could ever know yourself. Here are five pieces of art that truly see me for who I am, or who I hope to be.

“A Room Called Earth” by Madeleine Ryan

“I worry that intimacy and tenderness are becoming impossible ideals, rather than lived experiences. Surviving on this planet right now seems to be more about figuring out how to withstand being violated and exploited than it is about cultivating fulfilling relationships with ourselves, and with others.”

This book cracked me open like an egg, scrambled up my very essence in a skillet over high heat and mercilessly ate me for breakfast. Hyperbolic personifications aside, that apt metaphor describes exactly what it felt like to read this book for the first time: as if the book had somehow peered into the depths of my soul, reflecting back what it saw inside with the words on the page. “A Room Called Earth” follows a young autistic woman as she embarks on the task of preparing to attend a house party and navigating the peculiarities of other people.

The story is told through only one narrator’s perspective, and her constant inner monologue guides you through the events of her evening, sometimes side barring with uncanny criticisms of human nature. As I made my way through her monologues I found that I identified with the story she was telling, but not in a way I liked — I didn’t feel a kinship with her, but with the self-conscious and eager-to-please party attendees who she disparaged and their desperate desire to fit in with the crowd. The narrator is disturbingly observant, confident, spiritual and sharp, and as I progressed through the novel I found myself enamored with her. But just as she so justly criticized the attention-seeking nature and hive-mind behavior of those around her, I know that she would see right through my false bravado and insecurities, viewing me through that same critical lens. Art can see you for who you are, and this book certainly did — but that doesn’t mean you’re going to like it. Needless to say, I will never attend a house party the same way again.

When the Pawn… by Fiona Apple

“When the pawn hits the conflict he thinks like a king / What he knows throws the blows when he goes to the fight / And he’ll win the whole thing ‘fore he enters the ring / There’s no body to batter when your mind is your might / So when you go solo, you hold your own hand / And remember that depth is the greatest of heights / And if you know where you stand, then you know where to land / And if you fall it won’t matter, cuz you’ll know that you’re right.”

Sometimes when you’re feeling unsure of yourself and anger is bubbling up inside of you, there’s a desperate and pressing need to let loose a scream into the void. When the Pawn… is the sound of the void screaming back. A show-stopping second studio album, When the Pawn… is a lyrical masterpiece that encapsulates the rage, heartbreak and intensity of being a young woman — especially one in the public eye. With her debut album Tidal, Apple entered into a battle with public opinion using her written words as her weapon, fighting against misogynistic and misguided attempts to place her in the box of a “precocious showgirl” or a “Lolita-ish suburban party girl” whose success is only kept afloat by the men around her. With When the Pawn…, Apple hits back, winning not only the battle but the war.

No criticism can undermine the beauty of Apple’s writing, or her innate ability to make you feel. On “A Mistake,” Apple sings over anxiety-inducing and urgent synthetic beats about the urge to do something dangerous. With “Get Gone,” she growls out a vicious dismissal of her current lover, realizing that she is worth more. And with the devastating “Paper Bag,” Apple laments the lack of affection from the person she loves and the cruel knowledge that she will always be “too much” for him. Apple’s album is feminine, furious and all-consuming, allowing me to tap into powerful emotions I had never previously felt. It encapsulates not the human condition, but my condition; I love nothing more than to let her carefully crafted words and melodies wash over and devour me completely.

“Miracle Creek” by Angie Kim

“But that was the way life worked. Every human being was the result of a million different factors mixing together…every friendship and romance formed, every accident, every illness — resulted from the conspiracy of hundreds of little things, in and of themselves inconsequential.”

“Miracle Creek” is a novel that never fails to induce wracking sobs and floods of tears. Set in a small town in Virginia, “Miracle Creek” follows the aftermath of a freak disaster that claimed two lives, leading the authorities to question whether or not it was truly an accident. As you examine the event through the eyes of a diverse cast of characters, each more intriguing than the last, you begin to unravel a story that doesn’t seem to make sense — until the sky comes crashing down and everything falls into place. “Miracle Creek” is more than just a mystery; it’s a perturbing and enlightening examination of what we would do, or not do, for the people we love. This book is by no means an easy read — it traverses across topics like male infertility, toxic masculinity, dysfunctional families and, most importantly, the impact of raising children with disabilities. The actions, or reported actions, of the characters will disturb and sicken you, but your visceral response to the words on the page is what makes you human. No matter who you are, this book feels personal. It took my deepest fears and nightmares and splayed them out on the page in front of me, rendering me helpless and enraptured by the story I held in my hands. Each time I revisit “Miracle Creek,” I learn something new about myself, and I am a better person because of it.

“White Noise,” an A24 film

“Family is the cradle of the world’s misinformation.”

Oftentimes, the art that makes us feel the most seen, or that we see as a reflection of ourselves, is something we hold close to our hearts — something that, when we saw it for the first time, we immediately fell in love with, something near and dear to us. However, sometimes there’s no escaping the art we can’t stand. This is the case with “White Noise.” Though a ridiculous film intending to satirize contemporary American life, it fell painstakingly short of my expectations after the first watch. While “White Noise” is absurd and fantastical in every sense of the word, there was one aspect of the film that felt unbelievably real, striking a chord with me amongst all the unseriousness, and that was the comically accurate portrayal of a blended family. The pure comedy of the chaos of a family with six children is only amplified by the convoluted nature of their relationship: children and step-children, half-siblings, step-siblings, full siblings. Their discombobulated conversations and nonsensical non-sequiturs of “what-ifs” and “remember-whens” was so reminiscent of my own blended family gatherings that they brought a full and genuine smile to my face, and the scenes with this collection of colorful characters were the only ones in a movie full of absurdity that made me laugh out loud.

Despite my initial deep dislike for the film and its ridiculousness, out of all the media and art I truly love, it’s the ridiculousness of “White Noise” that makes me feel truly seen.

“The Dead Soldier” by Joseph Wright of Derby

In all my time as an arts writer, never have I written about a work of fine art. As “The Dead Soldier” was the first painting to move me to tears, it’s only right that it be the first.

“The Dead Soldier” portrays a grieving young woman, her young child clutched in her arms, as she weeps over the dead body of her husband, a fallen soldier. The background is dark and moody and any other possible focus in the painting is eclipsed by the woman’s overwhelming grief. Despite the painting’s title, I have never thought of the soldier as the work’s focus — the devastation emanating from the young woman, even without a glimpse at her face, is too powerful for her to be anything but the star. A woman now widowed, she has no money to her name and no societal power to speak of; she is destitute and utterly alone. She is not even given the gift of a name by the painter, nor the gift of decency, as her sitting position leaves much of her chest and shoulders exposed while she weeps. It was her complete solitude and exposure that brought tears to my eyes when I first saw her, and it’s that fact that makes the painting so hard to take in.

I do not relate to this woman, and I cannot. We live in completely different worlds. But it’s the closeness I feel with her in spite of that fact, the intimacy that we share when I stand alone in front of her painting, that makes me feel as though we’re connected. Although there is not much of myself reflected in her, this piece revealed a power I have that I was unaware I even possessed — the power to empathize so deeply with another human being, without a single word uttered between us. And for that, I’m grateful to her.

I may never truly understand the intricacies and complexities of my own nature. I may continue to wake up every morning a newer, occasionally improved, version of myself. I may never obtain the wisdom that Socrates promotes. But no matter what version of myself I am today, tomorrow or next year, and no matter how unsure of myself I may feel, I have works of art to help guide me along the dark and rocky road to self-discovery. And for now, that is enough.

