The binary sunset. Occurring not even half an hour into “Stars Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope,” the twin suns beaming over Tatooine is a memorable image that illustrates the central motif of the series: duality. Luke and Leia, light and dark, father and son. As creator George Lucas said while explaining his vision for “The Phantom Menace,” in reference to little Ani blowing up a ship while demonstrating his prowess as a pilot (sound familiar?), “It’s like poetry, they rhyme.” At its core, Star Wars is about repetition, or rather, pairs. So, when I (Cecilia) organized this B-Side, I immediately knew I was going to speak on it.

Meanwhile, I (Adaeze) initially had very little idea about what theme related to pairs I wanted to work on. But as I dug through my memories, the idea of contrasting pairs in television shows — both with characters and the shows themselves — stood out to me the most. Looking back, the degree to which some shows seemed like they had to be watched in conjunction with other shows would always pull me in, keeping me at the screen for longer than I would initially intend. Additionally, I am a total sucker for any stereotypical pairings. The more they played into one another, the better — no matter how similar or different they were. Therefore, the first show I thought of was “Gravity Falls.”

The Pines twins from “Gravity Falls” are my favorite example of duos. Were it not for the fact that they are twins, it would be difficult to imagine a scenario where such opposing personalities could even begin to interact with one another and enjoy such close company. But which set am I talking about — Dipper and Mabel Pines or Stanley and Stanford Pines? The mirroring between the sets is essential to the story’s success, four arcs intersecting to develop the pairs and their individual members as the interactions between the four of them help to further develop the relationships of the original pairing and the characters themselves.

When we got to talking about this, we realized, “Hey, a lot of Disney properties love this twin thing, huh.” Think about it though: the titular “Liv and Maddie,” the also titular Zack and Cody (whether on deck or not), the kind-of titular “Twitches.” Even with cartoons, one can find their interest in twins in shows like the aforementioned “Gravity Falls.” Not mentioning “The Parent Trap” would be a bit criminal. Even a classic Disney character like Donald has a twin (I mean he is those kids’ uncle). Then we realized that these twin-having properties (among others) contain other duos as well: London and Maddie from “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,” Chad and Ryan from “High School Musical,” C3PO and R2D2 from “Star Wars” (bringing it back, baby). We also couldn’t not mention Phineas and Ferb from, you guessed it, “Phineas and Ferb.”

Of course, Disney is not the only media conglomerate that has figured out that duos simply work. Over and over, we see these constraints between the brain and the brawn (or the Pinky), the happy-go-lucky and the anxiety-ridden, the ditzy and the dependable, regardless of where in the TV guide you surf. We quickly realized, then, that when pairs in television are being mentioned, one absolutely must talk about foils.

A foil is a character who, through their words, appearances or actions, contrasts another character to highlight that other character’s opposing qualities. More importantly, as opposed to what the average middle schooler may have learned in their eighth-grade literature class, not only are foils not necessarily antagonists, but there can also be many foils to a single character. Just as Obi-Wan brings out the rashly immature qualities of Anakin, we see his harshly disciplined mentoring skills when he teaches Ahsoka, his Padawan. As the characters interact with each other, the contrasting characteristics embolden both their flaws and their strengths, emphasizing their importance to the story and overall contribution to the plot. Good foils are evident when characters oppose one another, while great foils make existing characters better than they would have been otherwise. So how do pairs strengthen an individual, helping the audience understand the purpose of “dynamic duos” and what they bring to the table? Through contrast, of course!

Apart from being a neat device, you have to admit contrast is simply alluring. Other contrasts in shows can be found indirectly as crew alumni connect themes in the background, such as “Gravity Falls” (yes, again) and “The Owl House” being united by their overlap in crews. Due to its massive influence, this happens a lot with the “Gravity Falls” team, and we have the receipts to prove it. The similarities between Luz Noceda and her demon friend King’s relationship as siblings to Dipper and Mabel’s relationship as twins is no mistake, along with the subtle nod to their witch mentor Eda Clawthorne sharing characteristics with Stanley’s ex-wife. Writers purposely make these ties to promote a link between shows, as “The Owl House” is known to have ties to “Amphibia”, another animated Disney show of this era, through Easter eggs as well. All of these series’ pairs’ connections often center on one of these thematic “conflicts” and are implied to only stick together due to uncontrollable fate, be it family or circumstance (or both, like the young Pines twins). However, more often than not, it is precisely these opposites that bind them together. While your main reaction upon meeting your perpendicularly skilled partner is of distrust (how could someone that’s your total contrary be cool, actually?), these characters serve to bring out your best qualities and supplement your worse ones. They are not together in spite of their differences, but because of them.

When we thought of pairs, different ages of television seemingly all tied into one another, braiding together to create a tapestry of dichotomies out of our collective fondness for media. We drew parallels between Star Wars and Star Trek’s themes and “Gravity Falls” and “The Owl House’s” feel — though often pitted against one another, these properties’ pairings serve to illuminate just how great each one of them are. When comparing Star Wars and Trek, I (Cecilia) appreciate the former’s dedication to mirrored interconnectedness within projects and the latter’s evolution of the “Monster of the Week” format bending story format every other episode. Meanwhile, when comparing “Gravity Falls” and “The Owl House,” I (Adaeze) couldn’t help but observe all of the Easter eggs and similarities shared between the two shows, with one building off of the wishes of another and the personalities of characters tying into one another. If we didn’t have their twinning pair to match them up to, we wouldn’t have noticed the flourishes in the grain, how they achieve where the other fails.

All of these pairs, be it character or show, grow stronger through the connection, like how wood glue’s bonding of a broken plank is more resilient than the original union. We labor and pick apart one half of a whole, but give it depth in the context of its other, blue-red lenses bringing out a finished image. Though they might not be harmonious at first glance, when you fit these pairs together, it’s poetic how they rhyme.

Daily Arts Writers Cecilia Ledezma and Adaeze Uzoije can be reached at cledezma@umich.edu and auzoije@umich.edu.