“A few people laughed, a few people cried, most people were silent.” — J. Robert Oppenheimer in 1965, on the reactions from the people of the Manhattan Project after the world’s first nuclear detonation in 1945, the Trinity test.

1: DESTRUCTION

FLAMES WILL FLOOD THE FRAME. LIGHT TRAVELS FASTER THAN SOUND. THE SCIENTISTS WILL SEE THE BOMB THEY HATH WROUGHT. THEY WILL SEE THE LIGHT BEFORE THEY FEEL THE EFFECTS. THE SILENCE WILL HOLD AS FIRE SHOOTS TOWARD THE SKY AND OUT OVER THE DESERT. THEN THE THUNDER OF THEIR STOLEN LIGHTNING WILL RING OUT. ONCE IT HAS PAVED THROUGH PROJECT MANHATTAN, THERE WILL BE SILENCE FOR A MOMENT. THEN THE SCIENTISTS WILL CHEER, AND I WILL ONCE AGAIN FEEL TEARS FLOOD MY EYES.

2: creation

christopher nolan (“Inception”) begins “Oppenheimer” with an allusion to the ancient greek Titan Prometheus. this comes from the biography on which nolan bases the film: “American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer” by kai bird and martin j. sherwin. the Titanic title is reminiscent of mary shelley’s “Frankenstein,” alternately titled “The Modern Prometheus” — but while the latter likens its haunted scientist to Prometheus for the Titan’s creation of humanity, bird and sherwin compare the birth of the atomic bomb to when, as quoted in the film’s opening shot, “Prometheus stole fire from the gods and gave it to man. for this, he was chained to a rock and tortured for eternity.” they chose the wrong Titan.

3: Preservation

When William Faulkner won the 1949 Nobel Prize in Literature, he gave a speech chiefly concerned with the state of art and internal conflict in the Cold War era of nuclear proliferation: “Our tragedy today is a general and universal physical fear so long sustained by now that we can even bear it. There are no longer problems of the spirit. There is only the question: When will I be blown up?” The end of everything — whether by war, climate or some other disaster too monstrous for comprehension — is too enormous to examine. I have tried, in a way — but the only way to contain eternal apocalypse is to view it through the eyes of a mortal. Could I start with the end of everything that I knew?

WE EXPECT THE CAMERA TO STAY FOCUSED, PULLING OUT TO SENSE THE SCALE OF THE EXPLOSION. IT WILL NOT HOLD TO JUST ONE APPROACH. IT WILL CUT AROUND EVERY WHICH WAY, EVERY ANGLE OF THE EXPLOSION IT CAN. THIS IS A SCALE THAT COULD NOT BE SENSED. NEUTRONS BOMBARD UNSTABLE HEAVY METAL ISOTOPES UNTIL IT DESTROYS ITSELF INTO LIGHTER ELEMENTS. THE DIFFERENCE IN MASS RELEASES AS ENERGY. THAT IS FISSION: A SMALL AMOUNT RELEASES, BUT IT WILL LINK AND MULTIPLY INTO ENERGY INCOMPREHENSIBLE — INCOMPREHENSIBLE UNTIL IT WILL BE UTTERLY ECLIPSED BY FUSION.

no, there’s this look in the university-era oppenheimer’s (cillian murphy, “The Dark Knight”) eyes before he is ever burdened by the bomb, constantly straining with all the stars in the sky and the quantum dances of the atoms they contain — it reminds me of Atlas, who was punished by the gods for his loyalty to the old order and tasked to shoulder the skies and the stars and everything else we claim to know anything about. later on, oppenheimer takes on the weight of his lover (florence pugh, “A Good Person”) in addition to the sky as he reads out another title from the Bhagavad Gita: “i am become Death.” that translation isn’t the most accurate, though. that passage refers to Time, less a destroyer than a decayer. in Titanic terms, the Lord of Time is Kronos, the father of the gods, who, after eating his children for fear of being replaced, was cut down to nothing by those very children. then there’s the Trinity test — named for a poem about the Christian Trinity favored by both oppenheimer and his paramour — and it is darkest just before the dawn. the bomb blots out the stars and summons the sun before their time and oppenheimer becomes Helios, the Titan of the sun, who was condemned to watch his lover die by being buried alive, even after he unearthed her and bathed her in life-giving sunlight, all as punishment for his infidelity. after the test, oppenheimer calls his wife (emily blunt, “Edge of Tomorrow”) of nearly five years. he can no longer call his lost lover, their final meeting two years ago, and her suicide a year after that. to become a Titan is to become a cautionary tale. this is where nolan fails.

Before I knew the true shape of the universe, my infantile brain read in some Hindu story that the world was supported by four elephants who in turn stood atop a turtle. Shivaji, Brahmaji, Vishnuji and all the other gods I read in the scriptural retellings and Amar Chitra Katha comic books were the ones who drove this universe forward, the ones who my parents once told me — to keep alive some of my childhood magic, reinforce my religious faith or maybe just to mess with me — was not mythology, but history. It was my father who put on the first NOVA documentary I saw as a primary school child, which detailed the incomprehensible size of the universe and how all of that could end. I couldn’t rip my eyes away. It worked on comparative scale; the subdivision that felt giant to my child body was multiplied into the suburbs, the suburbs into the city, the city into a state, the state into the country, the country into the continent, the continents into the planet, the planets into the solar system, the solar systems into galaxies, the galaxies into superclusters and all of that contained with a universe — a universe that could die from its own expansion, weight, entropy. That revelation dragged my head beyond the clouds, into the stars, and I have never left. There was a never-ending question I had to cope with: How could I live in a universe that I could not comprehend?

FUSION CREATES HEAVIER ELEMENTS FROM ITS LIGHTER COMPONENTS. THE DIFFERENCE IN MASS IS RELEASED AS ENERGY. THE ENERGY RELEASED IS GREATER, AND THIS PROCESS IS ACCOMPLISHED WITH THE LIGHTEST AND MOST ABUNDANT ELEMENTS IN THE UNIVERSE. THIS IS HOW THE SUN SURVIVES. THIS IS HOW THE SCIENTISTS WILL ADVANCE THE ATOMIC BOMB INTO A WEAPON WORTHY OF THE STARS — ALL TO TURN IT UPON THE EARTH. THE WEIGHT UPON THE TITAN’S SHOULDERS IS SO GREAT IT WILL WARP TIME UNTIL IT BREAKS, SO THE DIRECTOR WILL SPLIT AND CUT HIS FILM BETWEEN FISSION AND FUSION, BETWEEN MULTI-COLORED SUBJECTIVITY AND GRAYSCALE OBJECTIVITY, BETWEEN THE IMPLOSION OF PLUTONIUM AND THE HELLFIRE OF HYDROGEN — BUT HE WILL OMIT THE THIRD NUCLEAR FATE.

i don’t think nolan cares about j. robert oppenheimer. he can claim that he regards the scientist as “the most important person who ever lived,” but nolan’s film does not focus on the man, only the tragedy of Titanhood he becomes. in nolan’s continuous prioritizing of concept over character, there are very few singular people who matter. even if the actors behind them are exceptional, the scientists are stage props for the next atomic advancement; the politicians are mouthpieces to spout famous historical soliloquies; the women — the brilliant botanist-biologist katherine “kitty” oppenheimer and the sophic psychiatrist dr. jean tatlock — aren’t safe from the fate of nolan’s women, to be punished and put in the ground for the sins of his protagonists. but in “Oppenheimer,” nolan doesn’t need to care about individuals, about titles, about nations — because what’s at stake is the entirety of humanity and the world itself. the story is centered around not oppenheimer the Father, but his Son, the bomb and the Holy Spirts that haunt him. nolan cares only about the Trinities, about art, about where he sees himself in the scientist by what the director’s art has unleashed. “Oppenheimer” is a Trinity of Hollywood staples: the boundless business of biopics, the star-studded and cameo-crowded blockbusters, the hans zimmer- / david julyan- / ludwig görranson-orchestrated (“Interstellar,” “Memento,” “Tenet”) nolanic ballads. it collects contradictions in its factual fabrications, its negligible name drops, its auteurist inanities — but contradiction is how “Oppenheimer” achieves its most exquisite ends.

Come primary school, I was obsessed with books on black holes, relativity and quantum mechanics — at least the ones that my pre-teen brain could process, the ones that turned sci-fi into fact. I had wanted to be some scientist for as long as I knew: The dream was Peter Parker first, then a paleontologist and now a professor of physics. Come middle school, I prided myself on my obsession with the atom and my declaration to earn a doctorate in my chosen field — staring at the glowing, ionized helium trails of cathode ray electrons and the condensed cacophony of cloud chamber alpha particles for science fair projects. I learned about Occam’s razor that year — the idea that the simplest model for a phenomenon is usually the best one — and used it to cut my gods out of the universe, believing science was supreme to my sensibilities, that faith was belief without evidence contradictory to a rational world. Come high school, my goals were set on Harvard — ranked the top in the US for both physics and education — and so I returned to my elementary, atomic experiments: refining my research on cathode rays, solidifying my studies on semiconductor band gaps and enriching my understanding of electromagnetic administration over plasma. I wanted to do much more, but I was limited to high school science and told I could do more elsewhere to get where I was aiming. I put in the work: well-rounded extracurriculars, sports, APs. I sacrificed night after night of sleep to study until sophomore year. Then in the spring of my sophomore year, I was hospitalized. Among other things, I found out my body had succumbed to the stress of my science-centered schedule. It ulcerated my intestines. It bled me from the inside for months. I finished that year with my GPA and goals crushed, but beyond that, I had a new question to cope with: What do you do when the thing that made you feel alive — that solidified your soul among the stars — is part of what tried to kill you?

DECAY IS WHAT WILL FOLLOW THE EXPLOSION. DECAY CREATES AND DESTROYS THE SUBATOMIC TO ACHIEVE ITS STABILITY. DECAY ELIMINATES INSTABILITY FROM ELEMENTS BY EMITTING IT INTO THE UNIVERSE. DECAY IS WHAT WILL HAUNT THE ISLANDS, THE PEOPLE AND THE WORLD LONG AFTER THE LAST BOMB HAS BEEN DROPPED. DECAY WILL SEE THE TITAN CUT OFF FROM THE FILM TO SPEND THE REST OF HIS LIFE CRUMBLING UNDER HIS SIN, TO DIE FROM THE BODY PART WITH WHICH HE TALKED SO MANY INTO DESTROYING THE WORLD, THE VERY SAME PART THAT DEIGNED TO DECLARE HIM LIKE “VISHNU … HIS MULTI-ARMED FORM … THE DESTROYER OF WORLDS.” BUT EVEN AS HINDU DEITIES ARE OFTEN ASSIMILATED, SHIVAJI IS THE TITLE MOST ACCURATE TO THAT CLAIM. THE HINDU TRINITY AND BALANCE WILL BE BROUGHT AS THUS: SHIVAJI / THE DESTROYER / ATOM SPLITTER, BRAHMAJI / THE CREATOR / ELEMENT FUSER, VISHNUJI / THE PRESERVER / STABILITY SEEKER.

what came before humans or gods or Titans was Chaos. Chaos is what sinks the skies, smashes seconds and swallows the sun. Chaos is neutrons bombarding every which way to ravage a desert and an island nation of people. Chaos is what happens when cells stack their functions in such a way that the organism they create now seeks to fulfill its function in countless contradictory ways. Chaos is that contradiction, a physicist-politician-philosopher attempting to end war by igniting the atmosphere. Chaos is the contradiction of grayed-out, grueling objectivity and vibrant, senseless subjectivity. but within Chaos lies its master — the invitation to control it.

Come college, come my senior year, come mere months away from graduating with my first degree in physics. I have gone through the virtual hell of Zoom honors courses, been Stockholm syndromed into liking Python and overcome the intimidation of participating in research projects that now feel far more advanced than I could have once imagined. I had to quit the latter position last summer. There were schedule conflicts, but there was something else. Especially after the discovery of my disability, how the world changed and reality was exposed while I went from secondary school to college, my attempts at activism have implanted themselves in my identity. I found myself embracing faith more when I realized the world was never rational; I have since needed some semblance of it to keep going. I eventually found a path to my goals that didn’t gut me, but I remained conflicted in this new life. Beyond the existentialism, beyond that science-induced stress, I now cope with one more question, one for our burning world: If the Earth is ablaze, how is any action of mine that doesn’t fight the flames of any use?

THIS WORLD WILL NOT BE ONE OF DUALITY. THIS WORLD WILL NOT BE DIVIDED THROUGH BLACK AND WHITE, THROUGH THE COLORLESS AND COLORFUL. THIS WORLD WILL NOT EITHER LIE ON YOUR SHOULDERS OR COLLAPSE ENTIRELY. THIS WORLD WILL NOT ONLY BELONG TO EITHER MICE OR MEN, TO MORTALS OR TITANS, TO SCIENCES OR GODS. THIS WORLD WILL NOT GIVE AN ANSWER TO EVERY QUESTION, ONLY EXPERIENCE. THIS WORLD EXISTS IN TRINITY: IT IS WHAT ISN’T,

of what opposes by what IS

and the absurd arose from that contradiction.

THE FUTURE WILL BE DESTROYED

if we only create the present

because we wanted the past to be pointlessly preserved.

WE WILL SAVE OUR DAYS

when it takes all of time to justify for itself

for what had actually ever mattered.

WE WILL SHOUT AS LOUD AS EVERY BOMB DROPPED TO TOPPLE THOSE AGED, OPPRESSIVE EDIFICES.

we whisper those new quiet Constitutions into existence to better what we replace.

We have found our balance to advance the upheavals.

PROMETHEUS WILL NOT BE TO BLAME FOR BRINGING FIRE BECAUSE WE WILL BE DESTINED TO DESTROY OURSELVES AND WE WILL BE DESTINED TO NEVER LEAVE OUR CAVES

and we are destined for the flames and we are destined to burn beyond ourselves

and light was wave and photon and we could never know both the location and momentum of a quantum particle and everything was matter and everything was energy. I have beseeched thee, Prometheus.

I WILL HAVE MY FIRE BACK. I WILL HAVE THIS WORLD CRUSH ME FLAT, EVISCERATE ME WHOLE, BURY MY HEART

so i can learn to lift the sky myself, raise myself and restore my love because

maybe the term “mad scientist” was always redundant. The existential melancholy at the heart of “Oppenheimer” wasn’t just that we created the weapon to end the world, but that we peered into infinity at one of the most fundamental levels of our existence — the boundless energy of our most basic atomic constituents — and harnessed its power for destruction. But harness it we did. I wanted that bit of divinity that is my birthright by Brahmanji. In all of this chaos, I have only ever sought a self-centered semblance of control in the hopes that one day it could save people in some way, including myself. Scientists have a good idea how to save the world, but the selfish won’t listen. The scientists of the Manhattan Project thought they were able to save the world through their science, but maybe they didn’t listen.

SCIENCE, ART, SPIRITUALITY — THEY WILL DESTROY THE WORLD IF WE FORCE THEM

and they are saving it when we allow them.

My melancholy has served its purpose; there are only so many tears you can shed until you flood the world before the oceans. But I still weep at Trinity — whether that is the Trinity of Titans, mine or Oppenheimer’s — and I know I always will. I mourn what the gods, what science and what humanity has wrought upon the world, yours and mine.

THE ACTORS WILL LAUGH,

the audience remains silent,

someone had to cry.

