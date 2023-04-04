COLD OPEN

INT. FAMILY ROOM – AFTERNOON

LITTLE SISTER (7) hurries into the room, out of breath. Her aquamarine “The Little Mermaid” backpack unceremoniously plops to the ground as she kicks off her shoes and makes a beeline for the couch, GoGurt in hand. BIG SISTER (10) is already lying across the opposite couch.

LITTLE SISTER

Did I miss it? Did it start yet?

Big Sister shakes her head NO in confirmation.

LITTLE SISTER

(sighing, in relief)

Oh, good.

(then)

Can you turn the sound on? Where’s the remote?

Big Sister shrugs. Little Sister begins to search the couch cushions, pulling out a few hair ties and some change before spotting the remote underneath the couch Big Sister is sitting on. She quickly dives for it, raises the volume, then jumps back to her seat.

TV ANNOUNCER (V.O.)

…from viewers like you. Thank you.

Little Sister pops open her GoGurt and nods contentedly to the TV, gratified by her contribution.

. . .

As a kid, I used to follow the same routine almost every afternoon: I’d drop my bag, grab a snack and book it to the family room. I knew the after-school PBS schedule by heart; my sister and I would watch half of “Cyberchase,” followed by “Arthur” and then “Fetch! with Ruff Ruffman.” If I was lucky, I’d catch a rerun of “Curious George” before the evening news.

I knew exactly what would play and when. I loved my little TV routine as a constant, fixed rhythm in my weekday. Most of all, I liked that the shows themselves followed their own resolute patterns, each episode varying little from the last. Even today, situational comedies remain a comforting, steadfast source of entertainment for me in an otherwise entropic world. Any time I watch “Seinfeld” or “Everybody Loves Raymond,” my mind drifts back to weekend mornings with my dad, the sound of his laughter reverberating through the room, mine instinctively chiming in to follow suit. I wasn’t quite able to grasp the jokes yet, but it didn’t really matter; that rhythmic humor absorbed me into the feeling all the same.

Sitcoms are perhaps the most generic form of seriously crafted television in the game. I don’t mean that as a dig, but an observation: They are structured to a tee. The laugh track tells you when to laugh. Audio sweetening tells you precisely which moments are meant to be heartfelt or hilarious or horrific. And most importantly, the characters lead normal lives with mundane jobs and familiar conflicts, ever-relatable to the average viewer.

The beauty of these shows is in the monotony itself, in their ability to work within the audience’s expectations and still tell a story in 22 minutes. A good sitcom knows not to color outside the lines of such a surefire formula to success. A great one knows how to draw a masterpiece within.

. . .

ACT ONE

EXT. BRADY BACKYARD – DAY

The Brady kids are playing in perfect harmony. An assortment of toys, bikes and hoola-hoops are strewn across the grass. PETER and JAN push BOBBY and CINDY on a swing set. MARCIA and GREG toss a ball back and forth. They are the poster children of familial bliss. Everything is as it should be.

INT. BRADY KITCHEN – DAY

ALICE is hard at work, preparing breakfast for the family. CAROL is standing around looking motherly without actually doing anything. MIKE waltzes in, newspaper and briefcase in hand. The parents visibly relax, lulled into a false sense of security and peace. It’s only so long before –

A LOUD CRASH comes from outside.

Cindy races into the kitchen, Bobby a beat behind her.

BOBBY

(pointing at Cindy)

She started it!

CINDY

No, he did!

BOBBY

It’s not my fault you all moved in last week.

Cindy promptly bursts into tears. Mike and Carol wear appropriately concerned expressions.

CUT TO – ALICE

ALICE

Now, who wants breakfast?

. . .

The Brady Bunch are one of the most, if not the most, iconic families in American television to date. Everyone knows their story (and if you don’t, you can catch up in about 60 seconds): Two single parents meet, fall in love and merge their families into one. Total “guy with three kids meets girl with three kids widower/divorcée to husband/wife classic,” huh?

Beyond the Bradys’ squeaky-clean, picture-perfect reputation, they were foremost a blended family — a fairly radical premise at the time. The notion of not only featuring a slightly unusual family set-up but normalizing it in a sitcom was groundbreaking to see. Sure, having the kids call their new step-parents “mom” and “dad” from the get-go was a bit much, and Carol’s ex-husband was never mentioned out of the network’s fear of controversy, but conforming to TV ideals is precisely what gave this nontraditional family its staying power and ingrained them in the popular cultural landscape.

The familiarity of the Bradys’ idyllic lives, filled with readily resolvable conflicts and episodic family dilemmas, made the Bradys themselves feel familiar too, in spite of the sibling feuds and awkward adjustments that arose from intermixing two families. Audiences rarely question the unconventional coalescence of their inception, because they’re the Brady Bunch, the perfect TV family. It’s all right there in the theme song itself, the “hunch” that “this group must somehow form a family.” And at the start of every episode, they become one unified whole, just like that.

By the sheer predictability of sitcoms, viewers knew full well that this family situation would work out, and that this blended bunch was here to stay. They may seem like the epitome of an unrealistic made-for-TV story by today’s standards, but “The Brady Bunch” paved the way for the increasingly dysfunctional family sitcoms to follow, from the cheesy, heart-to-hearts in“Full House” to the all-out calamity of “Modern Family.”

. . .

ACT TWO

INT. ADDAMS HOUSE – DAY

It’s a typical afternoon for the Addams family. MORTICIA arranges a vase of roses, carefully trimming the rosebud from each. WEDNESDAY sits on the floor, playing with her pet spider. LURCH plays the harpsichord — an ominous, foreboding tune.

The sound of a loud FOGHORN blowing.

MORTICIA

Ah, isn’t that just the sweetest sound? Wednesday, would

you be a dear and get the door?

FOYER – MOMENTS LATER

We see Wednesday from a distance. She answers the door to an OFFICIAL-LOOKING MAN with a dark suit and a briefcase and steps aside to let him in. The man enters, and freezes as THING – a disembodied single-hand – removes his hat, but readily brushes it off. Just as he steps into the parlor, Morticia turns to greet him, but is interrupted by —

The sound of an EXPLOSION from the other room.

The man, startled beyond his wits, pivots and is out the door within seconds. Everyone else is perfectly unperturbed. GOMEZ enters the room with a gleeful grin and a manic look in his eyes, covered in soot.

GOMEZ

I thought I heard someone at the door?

MORTICIA

(shaking her head disapprovingly)

Why, just a strange, rude little man. He ran right out without

even saying hello.

GOMEZ

Huh, well, that’s Americans for you. Zero sense of decorum.

. . .

Contrary to popular misconception, there’s nothing definitively supernatural about “The Addams Family.” I mean, are they spooky? Creepy, kooky and a little ooky? Sure, guilty as charged. But they’re also your run-of-the-mill macabre family living a quiet life in the suburbs with an intense affinity for the occult. And what’s so wrong with that? The Addams have captivated audiences for decades, but it’s in their ’60s TV sitcom series that the family truly made their indelibly morbid mark on the masses.

In the midst of ’60s counterculture movements, “The Addams Family” fed directly into the stream of subversion with their playful, irreverent gags. They were a spectacle, and we were the frightened yet mesmerized houseguests peering at their horrifically strange, gloomily decorated walls and laughing in nervous discomfort. But there’s a reason the Addams’ absurdity never surpassed the limits of the viewer’s tolerance or imagination. Because the show relied primarily on the slapstick physical comedy, nonsensical humor and contextual misunderstandings typical of sitcoms, the family felt human enough to curate its own peculiar charm. As sadistic as they were, the Addams were endearingly well-intentioned, even puzzled by the norms and customs of society and the very realm they existed within, in terms of both genre and suburban locale.

On the first viewing, the butler with an uncanny resemblance to Frankenstein or the one-handed helper “Thing” may appear a bit unnerving, but episode after episode, the family’s quirks and oddities managed to assert their own normalcy, an expectation of the unexpected. This is where their abnormality thrived, by its proximity to recognizable sitcom family conventions and the context of the “normal” world — the mailman or the neighbors as guest characters, the audience just across the screen. To this day, “The Addams Family” remains a steadfast fixation in popular culture, and is an inimitable subversion of the ideals of the classic American sitcom.

. . .

ACT THREE

INT. LIVING ROOM – DAY

CHRISSY is attempting to vacuum. There’s no music playing, but she keeps getting tripped up in the cords as she dances around, like a cat chasing its own tail. She eventually falls to the ground with a thunk just as JANET rushes in, preoccupied and noticeably distressed. Janet pauses to help her up, but Chrissy registers the worried look on her face.

CHRISSY

(reassuringly)

Janet, I’m okay, I promise. I fall all the time!

JANET

Oh, I know Chrissy, it’s not that.

CHRISSY

Then what’s the matter?

JANET

I just got off the phone with my mother. I forgot she wanted to stop by this morning before we head out for the day.

CHRISSY

Oh, that’s nice.

JANET

(exasperated)

Chrissy, she still doesn’t know about Jack!

The doorbell RINGS.

JANET

Oh god, that’s her!

CHRISSY

It’s o-kay, don’t worry. Jack is in the shower, so just get the door and get her out of here quick.

Janet opens the door to her mother and they exchange greetings.

JANET

Great. Well, time for us to go!

JANET’S MOTHER

Now hang on, dear. I want to say hello to Chrissy.

JANET’S MOTHER nudges Janet aside and steps in to greet Chrissy.

JANET

(ushering her mother to the door)

Well, there’s Chrissy! Now you’ve seen her — let’s go!

The sound of RUNNING WATER.

JANET’S MOTHER

(confused)

Did someone leave the shower running?

JANET/CHRISSY

(voices overlapping)

Yup, silly old Chrissy! / Oh, that’s just our roommate Jack.

Janet looks panic-stricken as she turns to make eye contact with Chrissy, who quickly realizes her mistake and pales.

JANET

(nervously)

Jack-IE, she means, our new roommate Jack-IE

CHRISSY

(nodding over-enthusiastically)

Oh yes, Jackie is just the best!

The sound of JACK SINGING from the bathroom. Janet’s mother frowns.

CHRISSY

And what a great baritone she’s got!

Janet has finally succeeded in shepherding her confused mother to the door when —

The sound of the water SHUTTING OFF. Jack exits the bathroom in a towel, mindlessly whistling. Everyone turns to stare in shock. Jack freezes.

JACK

Now, what did I miss?

Janet groans in defeat, just as Chrissy trips over the wires and topples to the ground again.

(brightly)

Well, looks like business as usual to me.

. . .

Even by today’s standards, the premise of “Three’s Company” is a bit controversial. Two girls, one guy, one apartment — what could go wrong? In the ’70s, it was a risky project captivating the world by the allure of its own taboos. Despite the instinctive unease of the show’s character dynamics, they were three completely platonic single young adults living together. Though Jack (John Ritter, “8 Simple Rules”) never dated Chrissy (Suzanne Somers, “Step by Step”) or Janet (Joyce DeWitt, “The Ropers”), there was always a lingering insinuation that they couldn’t possibly be “just friends.” Rather than shy away from it, the show embraced the assumption wholeheartedly. Even the title itself, a play on the saying “two’s company, three’s a crowd” openly invites innuendos and gags, leaning into the double entendre of their farcical situation. The creators were more than game to play around with these implicit viewer expectations in almost all of the trio’s comedic misunderstandings and ridiculous hijinks.

“Three’s Company” pulled off their taboo premise in part because of this striking self-awareness. Janet and Chrissy had to dupe their landlord into thinking Jack was gay so that he could live with them, which was not an easy bit to include at the time, let alone one on which to base an entire series. Though the show was far from perfect through a modern lens of power dynamics, the women held their own against the presumptions and prejudices of others. Not to mention that Jack was the resident cook while level-headed Janet made most of the executive decisions.

For all of its explorations in gender roles and sexual liberties, the trio was still a regular group of young adults in an unremarkable, tiny living space, trying to save on rent and find their way on the outskirts of Los Angeles. Evidently, the characters felt progressive yet relatable enough that the show became a massive hit. They were their own little found family in a big city, and one of the first friend-group-living-in-an-apartment-style sitcoms, a trope that later series like “Friends” and “New Girl” would bank on as established ground, without having to circumvent or overly compensate for the decidedly racy premise as “Three’s Company” once did.

. . .

TAG

INT. FAMILY ROOM – LATER

LITTLE SISTER is stretched out across the couch. An empty GoGurt tube lies forgotten on the ground.

TV ANNOUNCER (V.O)

Here’s the story of a lovely lady …

LITTLE SISTER

What is this? Can you switch it to Disney Channel?

BIG SISTER

I don’t know where the remote went.

(pause)

I think we’re stuck with this.

TV Beat Editor Serena Irani can be reached at seirani@umich.edu.