Does a quirky girl living in a loft with three guys, all in their late 20s, ring any “Bells” (Season 1, Episode 7)? You’ve probably heard of “New Girl.” But you might be asking yourself, what place does “New Girl” have in a Nature B-Side? Only a trained “New Girl” enthusiast — or, as friends call me, the “New Girl” encyclopedia — could tell you.

Much of “New Girl” takes place in the group’s “beigy, sun-soaked” Los Angeles apartment, but in select episodes, “New Girl” turns to nature for its highest highs and lowest lows. This means two things. First, both some of its best episodes — including “See Ya,” “Quick Hardening Caulk,” “Clean Break” and “Road Trip” — and some of its worst — including “All In,” “Cabin” and “Thanksgiving III,” of which we will not speak further — rely on the great outdoors. Second, when their feelings hit an absolute fever pitch and they can’t think how else to express them, the “New Girl” characters turn to nature. Thus, the birth of a crucial term of my own invention: the Emotionally Charged Nature Episode.

People might tell you that “New Girl” is all about Nick (Jake Johnson, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”) and Jess (Zooey Deschanel, “(500) Days of Summer”), but Cece (Hannah Simone, “Not Dead Yet”) and Schmidt (Max Greenfield, “The Neighborhood”) are the show’s backbone. Nick and Jess are a “will they won’t they” for all time, but Cece and Schmidt can and will — whatever it takes. In “See Ya,” Nick spirals into a panic over the prospect of moving in with Caroline (Mary Elizabeth Ellis, “Santa Clarita Diet”) and strands the entire gang in the desert, where Schmidt, also at his wits’ end, lets his insecurity and jealousy get the better of his relationship with Cece and attempts to “White Fang” her. The tactic, which devastated me emotionally for the first time in “Air Bud,” essentially consists of one partner setting the other free, no matter how much it might hurt, because that’s what’s best for the other. Out in the desert, Nick finally works through his fears and Schmidt eventually goes back home — having kept his best friend but lost the love of his life (the first time).

By late season two, Cece gets engaged to someone else, and once again, it’s Schmidt who can’t cope. He can’t have Cece so he sets his eyes on something else: the California lionfish (in reality, lionfish are not native to California, but are actually an invasive species). Schmidt and Winston (Lamorne Morris, “Woke”) take to the beach in wetsuits and wield lacrosse sticks to capture the object of Schmidt’s desire. They don’t catch any fish, but Schmidt suffers a jellyfish sting to the face and winds up in the hospital. As Schmidt lies unconscious, Cece shows up with the fish in question, acquired from dubious sources. When Schmidt awakens to see the lionfish, instead of rejoicing, he returns the fish to the ocean because — as you might have guessed — it was never about the fish. He has finally come to terms with Cece’s engagement, realizing that she, like the precious fish, was never his to keep. This might be one of our earliest glimpses of the man Schmidt would become — a man who wanted Cece to be happy no matter what it cost him.

Though Schmidt eventually manages to do the adult thing and let Cece go — after a disastrous and stressful season three wherein he tries to have Cece and Elizabeth (Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things”) but loses them both — season four’s “Clean Break” is a triumph for Schmidt, Cece and devoted “New Girl” fans. By now, Cece knows that all she wants is Schmidt, but seeing him in a devoted relationship with Fawn (Zoe Lister-Jones, “Life in Pieces”) causes her such great emotional turmoil that she flees LA to climb Mount Shasta. Though we never see Mount Shasta, it is to Cece what the lionfish once was to Schmidt, albeit with a much happier conclusion. After Schmidt breaks up with Fawn, Jess blurts out that Cece is in love with him, unable to keep the secret any longer. Thus, one of the greatest romantic television scenes of all time is born: Cece tumbles down the mountain all the way to apartment 4D and Schmidt gets down on one knee in the doorway, holds up a fated five dollar bill from the “Douchebag Jar” and asks her to marry him on the spot.

Even when the tumultuous times in their relationship are long over, Schmidt relies on nature to express his greatest joy. In season six’s “Five Stars for Beezus” a ridiculous and classic sitcom series of events leads Schmidt to discover that Cece is pregnant with their first child before Cece knows herself. In a moment this big, words are not enough, and Schmidt fills their entire house with flowers to make the big announcement.

In these Emotionally Charged Nature Episodes, we see the characters of “New Girl” at their most selfless, willing to sacrifice their personal happiness if it means the people they love are happy. Cece and Schmidt’s relationship works because they only finally fit and come together when they grow enough to want the best for one another and realize that the best they can have is each other.

Just as Cece and Schmidt come full circle as nature represents their united future rather than their angst in separation, I applied to Daily Arts writing about “New Girl” so it seems only right that I come full circle as I close out my final semester. Thankfully, “New Girl” taught me to be at peace with letting go of what I love when the time comes, so I embrace this moment with gratitude for the last two years and excitement for the future.

TV Beat Editor Emmy Snyder can be reached at emmys@umich.edu.