Dear not-so-secret admirer,

The school year ends. Summer heat creeps in. Three-layered combos switched for sundresses, cozy scarves traded for pareos. Sunglasses and drives to the beach. I don’t even have to say it, do I? It’s Christmas time, baby.

Record scratch, freeze frame, yada yada yada. How can this be? Is it a Christmas in July bit? A wacky family tradition? Someone from … Florida, or something, being facetious calling December temperatures “summer heat”? The answer is simple: I hail from the southernmost hemisphere of this here Earth. Having spent the decade before my freshman year living in Lima, Peru, my temporal timekeeping differs from that of my American collegiate peers.

While I have you here, I would like to argue for our half of the earth’s seasonal tendencies as the premier approach: would you not rather end every year on a high note? Imagine this: You’re in school, you just finished the school year and you won’t have to bother with homework for at least the first two months (or even three, depending on your university) of the next calendar year. You get to start anew for real. Instead of worrying about how soon the next semester will get there when a new era’s just begun, you get a long break to celebrate a tough year’s work. It feels more rewarding to wash your hands off a whole year’s worth of stress, as every glance at that newfangled number in the calendar assures you’re moving forward.

Something I really love — and what keeps my eyes stuck on that ever-present piece of wall decor — is Christmas. Prepping gingerbread cookies so I have something to dip in refreshingly cool milk after a day out in the sun is quite the joyous occasion. To me, December means a sharp increase in both temperature and rate of sleigh bell sound effects per song. It’s in this latter facet that a cultural dissonance begins to appear. Despite what every Michael Bublé song is desperately trying to convince me of, no, it is not looking a lot like Christmas — at least not by your standards — and, try as I may, I can’t actually let it snow.

Even then, I still revel in it. My mom and I try to watch as many new Netflix holiday specials as possible, giggling at snowed-in antics while in tank tops (Sidebar: why are there so many Christmas royalty-themed movies? And why can’t we stop watching them?). As it doesn’t snow during Liman winters, those Winter Wonderlands often felt as fake as their films’ premises. Do you remember when Lucy first entered snowy Narnia? Though I knew those wintry landscapes were the lived experiences of many, they seemed so foreign they could have been situated just out of frame past those wardrobe doors.

This past December, I made the impossible journey myself: my very own white Christmas, courtesy of my first Michigan winter.

… In January. Yeah. Though I lived through my first real snowfall in mid-November, the weather remained a comfortable, sleet-less cool through the end of the fall semester’s classes and, as I had no final exams, I went home just ten days into December. Not exactly what I had pictured, truth be told.

As a person of the Catholic persuasion (and one who typically had holidays well into February), I don’t consider Christmas-time to be over until the 6th of January, Kings’ Day. That’s when the Three Wise Men (called los tres Reyes Magos in Spanish) gave baby Jesus some presents or what have you. I’m not the only one who extended the Christmas feel to this date, though. My grandfather, like many Latin American kids in his time, didn’t receive any presents until Kings’ Day, so that holiday cheer remained in his life for a little longer than the rest of the world. That’s innovation at its finest, I’d say: Why stop at starting Yuletide almost two months early when you can extend it into the new year practically indefinitely?

So, technically, in a way, when you asked me to be your girlfriend on the first day of Winter term, that would still count as a Christmas coupling. I listened to my holiday playlist on the plane back from home, you know; jolliness remained in my head as strongly as the beach pebbles trapped in my shoes. Villancicos are hard to overcome, okay?

Almost two weeks later, I felt giddy seeing the first sheen fall over Ann Arbor. Waking up as the sun rose, I immediately ran to the window, confirming it to be true. We had an early breakfast together and you suggested we take a walk through campus. It was literally magical. That sounds super corny, yes, but there’s no other way to describe it. The flakes are real and they’re on my nose (like in the songs!) and I made snow angels (like in the movies). The winds blew specks into my hair and I felt the unfamiliar crunch of snow under my feet. I must admit that I was merry and I was bright.

As snow fell around us, a new kind of Christmas spirit surrounded me with it, one based on a season of wonder at nature’s turn. For the first time, I went through the motions of every flick I’d already adored all those years prior. Snowballs? Check. Catch a snowflake on my tongue? Check. Write our names out in the snow? One bajillion times check; I don’t think I found a spot of undisturbed snow where I didn’t painstakingly (literal pain, I didn’t choose the best gloves that day) scribble out our initials inside a heart.

I remember exclaiming in joy when you suggested we head inside the library due to the temperature and I realized the words you used mirrored that of a preferred dueted carol of mine. A week later, you taught me how to sled down a hill and humored me to my first snowball fight. You continued said humoring by being quite the darling, unmoving target as I failed to hit you for over a minute straight. With every new memory, you helped pull me through that mythical gate into the far-off and fantastical land of Christmas in a Winter Wonderland, a place I had thought I would only dream of.

It snowed all the way through the month, stopping right before my birthday during the first days of February. I’m not sure I can argue it was Christmas-time then, too. However, if you look at it differently, from my perspective … flip the picture, so to speak … It was technically, in a way, my summer, your winter, wasn’t it? So I can still count you as my summer crush. Now, for you to help me associate The Beach Boys: Sounds Of Summer with actual warm weather and blue skies … let’s start with the Fourth of July, shall we?

Yours,

Ceci

