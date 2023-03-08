When I think of retro, I think of my parents.

I think of photos of them when my brother and I were just kids, wearing complimentary ’80s color block windbreakers (my brother and I were born in the ’90s and 2000s, but my parents have always been old school). I think about the film, television and music my parents showed me growing up — the same stuff they grew up on, just 8,000 miles away in Rangpur, Bangladesh, instead of Louisville, Ky. There’s a lot that gets lost in translation when you’re born so far from where your parents are from, but “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” Rabindranath Tagore and Boney M. spoke with perfect clarity.

There’s just something about the wild charm of the Sundance Kid and the groovy beats of “Daddy Cool” that inspires the imagination, even about the people you’ve spent every day of your life with. They provide new (and by new I mean old) versions of my parents that had faded behind the mirage of family dinners and car rides to soccer practice. I no longer saw my mom as the woman that wouldn’t let me leave the house without breakfast no matter the circumstances or my dad as the man that sneezed loud enough to wake me up from the other side of the apartment — I saw them young, free of responsibility and of the wear of the years. I imagined my teenage dad jumping out of his seat when shots rang from his favorite outlaw’s gun. I imagined my mom singing and dancing in her childhood bedroom.

Like a serum of immortality or portal through time, experiencing my parents’ favorite things and finding that they sparked joy in me too revived a part of them I thought was long gone. And it made me wonder what I will pass on to my future kids — what my serum is. What proverbial torch will I pass on when I finally become retro?

What struck me is how comprehensively the world had changed from one generation to the next, and how much it will continue to change until I one day show my kids, I don’t know, The Strokes or something. I felt unequipped to process the passage of time as it applies to myself. And as I do with all things too big to process on my own, I turned to art.

I watched films about getting older (“The Fabelmans”), I watched films about being a parent (“Aftersun”), I watched films about dying (“Steel Magnolias”). I watched films about being old and reflecting on being young (“Titanic”). I watched films about being young while actually being old (“The Curious Case of Benjamin Button”). I listened to old songs about getting old (“When I’m Sixty-Four”) and new songs about being young (“Young, Wild & Free”). Some of it was helpful (“Ida”), some of it less so (“P.S. I Love You”). In the end, the only conclusive result from my research was a headache.

I called my parents.

“Remember when we used to watch westerns on the weekends?” I mused.

“What, like ‘Butch Cassidy?’ ” my dad replied, immediately.

“Yeah,” I laughed. “Like that.”

“What about it?” my dad responded.

I paused for a minute, unsure how to proceed. Until finally:

“Want to watch it when I come home next weekend?”

Suddenly, there wasn’t much else to research.

Managing Arts Editor Sarah Rahman can be reached at srah@umich.edu.