I hate backdoor pilots. These self-contained episodes in popular series are meant to act as the introduction to spin-offs for lesser characters. I could be in the middle of a show’s season, fully immersed in its protagonists and their arcs, only to be met with an entire episode centered around characters I don’t care about. On the off-chance I’m intrigued, I have to hope the new production succeeds. All this is for the possibility of a spin-off that probably won’t make it off the ground because it could never measure up to the original.

My life started to feel like a backdoor pilot around my fifth rewatch of “Doctor Who.” It was the first show I remember being really obsessed with, but it certainly wouldn’t be the last. I fell in love with its eccentric characters and out-of-this-world adventures. Watching regular people traipsing through the galaxy with the coolest being in the universe made me ache for something that special in my life. Looking around at the mundanity of real life, I couldn’t find the same passion for any humdrum experiences on planet Earth. It was all so boring.

Instead of going out and trying to find adventures of my own, I chose to marinate in stories of other people’s incredible lives while mine passed me by. I watched two awkward Irish teenagers fall in love in “Normal People.” I read about a found-family gang of misfits pulling off an astonishing heist in “Six of Crows.” I played as a mass murderer on a revenge mission across an apocalyptic wasteland in “The Last of Us: Part II.” These stories ignited an inarticulate, vicarious infatuation that nothing could quell. It wasn’t enough to consume this media; I had to obsess over them. Every spare second, I thought about them or listened to playlists that reminded me of them or watched TikTok edits of them. I was always looking for my next fix.

The few moments I spent actually immersed in reality — leading my own story — never felt as important. The plotlines that my backdoor episode was supposed to follow always went awry, so I shelved them in favor of a borderline delusional attachment to fictional characters. These characters were so beautifully human. They were just like me and everyone else, and through them, I could escape the drab routine of school, work, eat and repeat. I could live a million artificial lives without ever having to live my real one. I lived so much inside my head — and still do — that the stories I saw myself in felt more tangible to me than reality. My stubbornly romantic idea of what life should be was holding me back from getting my pilot off the ground.

I robbed myself of the experiences I spent years craving because I was afraid they wouldn’t measure up to the idealized version I had seen in media. As a protagonist, I was inept. I couldn’t create the kind of plots for my life that I loved to watch on screen. This, I suppose, is also a failure in my role as the writer of my own backdoor pilot. But I was a good director. In my imagination, I could frame everything exactly the way I wanted even if I couldn’t control the plot. Every interaction with a beautiful stranger could be a rosy meet-cute for a romcom even if I never saw them again. Every tear-stained emotional breakdown could be a dramatic turning point in the movie. This imaginary camera gave me a sense of control that didn’t exist in reality.

I couldn’t relinquish this control; it made things far too interesting. I used it to create the life I built up in my head. The obsessions gave me solace, a quiet place to hide away, but I always ended up back in my body watching the world from the sidelines. It would have been limiting to keep these dreams only dreams. They comforted me, but stopping at that comfort would have left me forever dissatisfied with my reality. Dragging the dreams into the real world — working to actualize them — is the only real control there is. I found my own second family with my friends instead of simply reading about the Crows. I physically ran away from my problems like The Doctor and his companions did. I even enacted small-scale revenge on my personal enemies — to a much less severe extent than Ellie Williams.

I finally figured out that having one foot perpetually outside the real world is a double-edged sword. It gives you a place to stow away when things get too hard, but it keeps you from ever having to live through it. You can’t skip through real life like you would a backdoor pilot, no matter how committed you are to the task. Trust me, I’ve tried. It’s not worth the wasted time. The takeoff is the hardest part: Turbulence is to be expected, but once a show is on the air, every new season is a chance to enrich the story. Who knows? Maybe it will turn into a fan-favorite series; if it crashes and burns, there’s always a newer, better pilot itching to hit the screen.

