CW: This piece mentions disordered relationships with food.

At lunchtime I bought a huge orange —

The size of it made us all laugh.

I peeled and shared it with Robert and Dave —

They got quarters and I had a half.

That’s the beginning of my favorite poem, “The Orange” by Wendy Cope. It’s odd that it has stayed with me, especially when I haven’t experienced that stanza for myself in so long. Let me explain how my lunchtimes have gone for the past few years. You can stop me if you think you’ve heard this one before — though I promise it’ll be a little different.

I was eating lunch with my friends on the second day of my junior year high school band camp. The food that was packed for me was some dahi chaval (salted yogurt rice), neatly contained in a red Rubbermaid Tupperware. I was two bites in when my friend Nico’s voice rang out in interrogation. It was a question I had heard countless times before, beginning when I started bringing my lunchbox to preschool.

“Dude, what are you eating?”

My friend’s aggressive Caucasianness aside, I need to clarify something here. Nico’s shock might be attributed to cultural discrepancy, but most of his surprise came from a different source. It wasn’t a shock that I was eating a culturally “other” food, but that I was eating at all.

If you’d like a detailed explanation as to why, skim through some number of these pieces or something. TL;DR: The summer after my sophomore year, I reset my digestive system with a liquid diet as part of a treatment for my Crohn’s disease.

Two months later, I started back on soft solid foods. I watched Xiaoying Yi’s “The Rice Noodles” from the anime short film collection “Flavors of Youth,” and I remember the mouth-watering animation that flooded the screen while the boiled carrots I was eating for that day’s meal turned to flavorless mush in my mouth.

That “lunchtime” story is a universal tale from Desi Americans and other ethnic groups and cuisines: the traditional food packed away in Tupperware, the odd appearance, the smells it emits, the reaction of peers and the subsequent embarrassment/rejection of our culture. Further, the prototypical Desi American college essay — often with the prompt of defining one’s identity or personal struggle — uses this all-encompassing anecdote, in addition to the struggles our parents, grandparents, ancestors, etc. went through to enrich our own narratives. However, while the individual hardships every Desi American and their families have experienced are entirely valid, these stories have the potential to become vapid through storytelling oversaturation. At the center of this saturation lies food — discussed at length as one of the strongest points of culture in the Desi diaspora.

But of course, food is vital for the Desi American college essay canon. Our country’s hegemonic mythology is filled with edible exploits like Hanumanji swallowing the sun after mistaking it for a mango, but food is also vital to every culture, every story and every work. My favorite poem is about a fruit I haven’t eaten in four years. I think about the food monologue from “Over the Hedge” every time I walk into stores filled with shelves beyond my reach. The wild, frenzied eating of otherwise “civilized” animals in “Fantastic Mr. Fox” illustrates how I have been reduced to approaching life, desperately taking as much as I can into my jaws and chewing ravenously. Food, and the idea of it, is what connects us as a species and gives us life.

The summer after my junior year — now several months into my new way of life with Crohn’s — I rewatched the frames of those San Xian noodles and felt the scent waft over to me through the screen. I was sitting in my basement by myself, eating veggie pad Thai with peanut butter my mother had made, reflecting on the progression from mushed food all the way to actual meals.

Later that summer, I read Thomas C. Foster’s “How to Read Literature like a Professor,” in which he states, “ .… eating with another is a way of saying, ‘I’m with you, I like you, we form a community together.’ And that is a form of communion. So too in literature.” After a year of the regulations on my diet barring me from every single meal with my friends and countless ones with my family, I wondered where that left me.

Here’s an extremely reductive summary of the diet itself: no gluten, no dairy, no red meat, no fast food, no processed foods. This, of course, rules out any restaurant that has only processed food or doesn’t have dedicated gluten/dairy-free areas in which to cook. It rules out more than 70% of the typical American diet. Logistically speaking, I can only have so much food packed on me at a time, so I frequently end up back in my kitchen — this was especially true when I was barred from the community and communion of restaurants, the temples of take-out and dine-in. Dealing with this hardship is what I put in my college essay.

The summer after I wrote that essay was the COVID-19 pandemic. Crohn’s disease is an autoimmune disorder, so could you guess what that led to? Knock knock — Who’s there? No one. No one should be coming in close contact with the immunocompromised dude! The months of quarantining led my mom to teach me how to cook, however, so I sat down again to watch Yi’s “The Rice Noodles” that summer — now they were both cooked by my own hand and seen on the screen.

I want you to think about every shared experience in your life that revolved around food. Every family dinner, every night eating out with friends. Think about what goes on around campus: every dining hall run, every event promising free food, every cultural event promoting its staple dishes. Keep thinking: every shared drink, every banquet, every communal co-op/dorm/Greek life kitchen(ette). Now imagine it gone — all gone except the sour aftertaste of the lemons life has dealt you.

Foster, in a different chapter, illustrates the literary figure of the vampire as “the succubus, the spook (that) announces itself again and again where someone grows in strength by weakening someone else.” He concludes in the end that “as long as people act toward their fellows in exploitative and selfish ways, the vampire will be with us.” Anton Ego (Peter O’Toole, “Lawrence of Arabia”) of Brad Bird’s “Ratatouille” is one such vampire — a gaunt, crimson-consuming figure who clicks away at a skull-shaped typewriter in his coffin of a room. The food critic sucks the excitement out of spaces, the courage out of braggarts and the soul out of art — until he doesn’t. Just as vampires stray from sunlight, crosses and holy water, he too soon turns away from the God of Chef Gusteau (Brad Garrett, “Christopher Robin”), rejects so many “unworthy” offerings en masse that he pales and thins, then only ever eats alone after cutting off the object of his critique from the cook — the Creator. I can’t help but feel like one such vampire on occasion, separated so far from communion, from proper cooking, from all of Creation for so many years. Hey neighbor, could you let me in to borrow a cup of humanity? Would you mind if I sapped it straight from your throat? Could I tear your esophagus from you mid-swallow — food, flesh and all?

Is that a bit much? Does my attempt at artistry outweigh your unease? Here I am again, trying to use my art to transform pain into something hopefully impressive, possibly artful, maybe significant. Does it matter more because it’s more unique than the lunchtime story? Will it be read better if I write it the best I can? Could I possibly take prudence over the countless other tragedies in this world? No, I don’t think so.

The summer after I moved out and got vaccinated, my parents took me to the first restaurant I had the privilege to eat at in several years: good old Madras Masala. Another similarly compatible spot was No Thai!, and so once again I found myself slurping up pad Thai cooked outside my kitchen as I loaded “Flavors of Youth” back up.

Sorry, I lost the question. What do you actually do with lemons if you want to make them into lemonade? How do you cook something good with the limited ingredients in the cupboard? Why do we suffer, go through shit, experience trauma, have our hearts hollowed out, hurt?

Here’s an answer I have been working on. Every Saturday morning (or Wednesday if I’m busy), I skip breakfast to do a grocery run by myself at the Ann Arbor Farmers Market and the nearby People’s Food Co-op — I used to go with other people, but I have come to prefer the solitary journeys. The bakery that makes the bread that fits my diet is at the edge of town, but their bakers, whom I have gotten to know a bit, have a stall at the market. I prioritize finding all the groceries I can there, and then I round out the haul with whatever else I need from the gluten/dairy-free options filling the shelves of the Co-op. I converse with the cashiers I have become familiar with. I make my way back up to my apartment, cut up some fruit or make a sandwich for myself, and take in the view from my second-floor window. If the solitude has given me anything, it’s perspective. I can’t forget that in many ways, it’s a privilege to live like this.

After I take a moment to rest, I immediately return to the kitchen to cook for the day. Putting on a video essay or a long TV episode in the background, I search through the daals and spices my parents sent me here with, the ones I re-learned to tolerate so I could start to come back to family dinners. I sift through the groceries in the fridge and recipes in my head, both the ones taught to me by my parents and by the internet. Chopped onions, grated garlic (that I thankfully have no intolerance for) and ginger mixed with other spices — measured only with a nose that has spent years separating taste only from smell — to cook the masala base for whatever I could have. Other days, I might be in the mood for a flavor from farther East — I’m still working on a recipe for San Xian noodles, to allow me to return to Yi’s “The Rice Noodles” for a fifth time. Maybe I can add it as a dish for the Friendsgiving I host with my hometown friends and try to cook a “fantastic” feast every year. I check the freezer for a bit of frozen prasad my mother made for me. Prasadam is a bit different from communion — the body of Christ being reserved for dedicated disciples while prasad is blessed for all.

I have got a jumbled mess of people inside me. There’s the child who still mourns what he missed, starting back on a solid diet with mashed bananas and boiled carrots just like he did as a baby. There’s the angsty teenager, still unable to cook for himself because the kitchen is a confounding, constricting place. The young adult is still a beginner cook, blundering and burning and over-boiling on occasion. There’s the soul that had to grow up too fast and there is some future version of myself that has achieved all the cooking, communion and contentment they want — and I feel the closest to them that I ever have in my life. I suppose prasadam is still possible then, with all these people I was and everyone I will be.

There’s a bridge between me and everyone else, one that I will never stop trying to cross, with my kitchen doors open and empty plates to fill. It’s one that I may never fully cross, but I have made my peace with that — from where I am, I can have the widest view.

I cook because cooking is my art, my love, my work with God — and how I survive, how I live, how I ascend. I think God is at the bottom of hot cider shared with my friends. I think heaven is a home filled with my friends and family, whether it’s watching Dreamworks movies or anything else we could be doing. I think a hollowed-out heart can welcome, store and treasure the most love — and in the same way, it can be weighed down to rock bottom; that love can fill it up until it eclipses every other emotion. I live for simple moments, simple contentments of my happy humanity.

Like this one time:

Around a year ago today, I realized that a fruit I hadn’t had in four years was actually allowed in my diet, and I made it a priority to procure it. I stared at its bright roundness for a second, wondering if this was how Hanumanji felt before he swallowed the sun. I cut it open and stared at what I had sliced, wondering for a moment if I was even worthy. Then, like a starved fox, I stuffed the slice between my jaws, teeth crushing its flesh into tangy bliss that flooded every part of my mouth (and maybe stinging a couple of sores), like autumn air that smells so crisp it stings a bit. I guess life is at its best when it hurts just a little. The camera pulled back on me as the flavors of my youth — the cut fruit prepared after the roughest days of childhood — flooded over my tongue. It was ambrosia overflowing with nectar, it was ichor flowing through my fangs as I tore into godly flesh, it was once again experiencing joyous prasadam with myself and nature’s bounty. That rediscovery was the simplest joy of life itself: the food, the family, the friends. Life tastes so good when you have fought for it this hard.

I think I will carry a grief for my entire existence — but I have made my peace with that. This grief is the aftertaste of my past love. I have come to love it as much as anything and anyone who has stayed with me this long, as well as what and who has not. But it was with that slice I realized how I could end this chapter of mourning definitively and poetically, how I could finish this story with the end of my favorite poem.

And that orange, it made me so happy,

As ordinary things often do

Just lately. The shopping. A walk in the park.

This is peace and contentment. It’s new.

The rest of the day was quite easy.

I did all the jobs on my list

And enjoyed them and had some time over.

I love you. I’m glad I exist.

