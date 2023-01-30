Find a Goodreads shelf with all the books mentioned in this article here.

It is a truth universally acknowledged that Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy’s relationship is one that has gone down in literary (and cinematic) history. (It is also a truth universally acknowledged that whenever you’re discussing the masterpiece that is “Pride and Prejudice,” you have to start with some version of the iconic first line. I don’t make the rules.)

Originally released in 1813 and written by Jane Austen, “Pride and Prejudice” is a beloved romance novel. It begins with Elizabeth and Darcy getting off on the wrong foot — their first impressions of each other could not be more incorrect. She’s prideful, he’s prejudiced … things are bound to go wrong. Whatever it is that happens between them, it is certainly not love at first sight. But through a series of miscommunications relating to Lizzie’s sister, Jane, and Darcy’s best friend, Charles, and a more sinister plot line on Darcy’s history with a man named George Wickham, Lizzie and Darcy eventually find their way to each other.

There are so many reasons why “Pride and Prejudice” is so beloved — Lizzie stands on her own two feet and is a refreshing feminist character for her time. Darcy learns from his mistakes and tries to become a better man for Elizabeth. Jane and Charles’s relationship is so wholesome and so pure. “Pride and Prejudice” is flawless. It’s no wonder that many modern authors have used the plot as inspiration.

Retellings are nothing new — you can find books and movies retelling nearly every classic story at this point. Do you like “10 Things I Hate About You?” It’s based on a Shakespeare play, “The Taming of the Shrew.” Is “Clueless” your favorite movie? Then read Jane Austen’s “Emma,” because that’s what it’s inspired by.

And if, like me, “Pride and Prejudice” is one of your favorite novels, take a look at some of these extremely successful modern retellings.

“Pies & Prejudice” by Heather Vogel Frederick

This was my first exposure to “Pride and Prejudice.” In fact, I read it years before I ever picked up Austen’s novel.

The fourth book in Frederick’s “Mother-Daughter Book Club” series, “Pies & Prejudice” sees the titular book club reading “Pride and Prejudice” as they enter high school. In a lot of ways, I wasn’t aware that this story was a retelling (albeit, a loose one). The story revolves primarily around plot points unrelated to “Pride and Prejudice” — one of the main characters, Emma, and her family move to England for a year, and the story recounts Emma and her friends struggling to get through the year while separated.

What brings in the retelling aspect is that, while Emma and her family are away, they swap houses with a British family; the family (the Berkleys) have two sons, Simon and Tristan, who are adaptations of Bingley and Darcy. Simon, the nice, sweet guy sweeps one of the girls off her feet, while Tristan, the angstier, brusquer brother, finds himself in a sort of enemies-to-lovers relationship with another character, in the vein of Lizzie and Darcy. There’s also a Mr. Collins-esque figure who pursues Emma in London — and just as Lizzie was uninterested in Collins’s marriage proposal, Emma is equally uninterested in Rupert Loomis.

It’s a looser retelling than some of the others on this list, to be sure, but remains one of the best ways to dip your toe into Austen’s work. It’s high school, and it’s cheesy … but it works to present some aspects of the original story to readers.

“Prom & Prejudice” by Elizabeth Eulberg

I read “Prom & Prejudice” immediately before and immediately after reading “Pride and Prejudice” for the first time. The modernity of this retelling makes it largely easier to take in and understand than Austen’s original novel. There’s no flowery, older-English language — it’s cut and dry but still extremely entertaining.

In this high school retelling of “Pride and Prejudice,” Eulberg swaps marriage for something much more relatable to her YA readers: prom. Elizabeth Bennet is a scholarship student at Longbourn Academy and is much more worried about perfecting her piano playing than finding a date for prom like the other Longbourn students. When her roommate Jane drags her to a party in the hopes of getting closer to Charles Bingley, Lizzie meets none other than Will Darcy — a total snob.

It’s the story we know rearranged for a younger audience.

What makes “Prom & Prejudice” a really successful modern retelling is its version of the Wickham and Lydia story. In the original book, Wickham (or, as I like to call him, The Worst Man Ever) runs away with Lydia to elope — which was scandalous in Austen’s time and could have seriously damaged the Bennet family reputation. In “Prom & Prejudice,” Wickham is a cad, using Lydia’s interest in him as an opening to try to take advantage of her. It’s a much more serious version of Austen’s plotline — and one that modern readers are more likely to view with scandal and horror. Wickham’s sleazy actions make it that much more satisfying when Lizzie and Darcy come to the rescue … and when Lizzie punches him in the face. If only the original Elizabeth Bennet had slugged Mr. Wickham in “Pride and Prejudice” — that’s probably the only thing that could make that book even better.

All in all, Eulberg hits all the right notes with this YA retelling, proving to her audience that — no matter what form it may take — you can never go wrong with “Pride and Prejudice.”

“The Secret Diary of Lizzie Bennet” by Bernie Su and Kate Rorick

“The Secret Diary” is modern modern. And by that, I mean there’s actually a series of Emmy Award-winning, 2012-era vlogs (produced by Hank Green!) that go with the book. Whether you watch the vlogs and then read the book, or read the book and then watch the vlogs, or watch and read simultaneously, you get an interesting, entertaining and shockingly deep and complex story. Lizzie (portrayed in the vlogs by Ashley Clements, “Non-Transferable”) is a grad student studying communications who decides to vlog about her life for her thesis. With her trusty best friend at her side and her sisters (and some other fun characters) making frequent guest appearances in her videos, Lizzie discusses her life (and, often, her and her sister’s love life) in the most 2012 way possible: through YouTube.

In some ways, “The Secret Diary” is the most modern retelling, not only because of its multimedia format but also because it offers additional depth to every character. Most retellings focus primarily on Lizzie and Darcy, but we get a lot more Lydia in this retelling. And I know — I know — that in the original “Pride and Prejudice” Lydia was annoying. She was flighty and immature and wholly unaware of her own issues and the complicated situation she forced her family into. This Lydia (Mary Kate Wiles, “Spies Are Forever”), though, maintains a fun, slightly obnoxious personality while also providing an amazing example of a woman who was victimized but didn’t let it overtake her life. Unsurprisingly, the George Wickham (Wes Aderhold, “Dark, Deadly & Dreadful”) continues to be The Worst Man Ever; reading (and, thanks to the vlogs, seeing) Lydia’s reaction to Wickham’s actions is heart-wrenching and makes you understand her in a way that most other “Pride and Prejudice” renditions do not.

We also get to hear from Georgiana “Gigi” Darcy (Allison Paige, “The Flash”) in a video (and in a short segment of the book) where she takes hold of her own narrative and tells the world what Wickham did to her. Needless to say, our characters (especially the women) are strong, complex and three-dimensional. And, yeah, the videos can be a little ridiculous (especially the ones with “Costume Theater”), but they’re also really fun.

“Pride and Premeditation” by Tirzah Price

Okay, this book is technically set in the past, so it’s not modern in its story. But it is modern in its story-telling … because “Pride and Premeditation” is a murder mystery.

Lizzie Bennet, aspiring barrister, wants nothing more than to be taken seriously as a lawyer-in-training. She wants her father to officially hire her at his law firm, Longbourn & Sons (and she definitely wants to stick it to the insufferable Mr. Collins that she is infinitely more capable and competent than he is). When word gets out that a member of the ton, Mr. Hurst, was murdered — and that his brother-in-law Mr. Charles Bingley was named the prime suspect — Lizzie immediately decides to take the case in an attempt to prove herself. That is, until she finds out that Mr. Bingley has already hired someone to help him out — his good friend, Mr. Darcy.

“Pride and Premeditation” doesn’t follow all the same beats of the original story, but most of the important parts are there — Lizzie and Darcy’s first impressions of one another being woefully wrong, Mr. Collins being dreadful, Mr. Wickham being involved in something shady … these plot points are just recontextualized to fit the murder-y mystery story at hand.

Reading about Lizzie’s ambitions to become a barrister and watching as she takes on investigating the case brought together two incredible story ideas — the general outline of “Pride and Prejudice” and all the best parts of Regency-era mysteries, like “Enola Holmes” and Deanna Raybourn’s Veronica Speedwell series. Who doesn’t love a Regency woman solving mysteries and fighting for justice, with a handsome suitor tagging along as her sidekick?

“Ayesha at Last” by Uzma Jalaluddin

This book is why I wanted to write about “Pride and Prejudice” in the modern day. In so many ways, though it’s a looser retelling, “Ayesha at Last” is “Pride and Prejudice” in the modern world, for modern audiences.

“Ayesha at Last” follows Muslim protagonist Ayesha, the book’s version of Lizzie Bennet. She meets Khalid (our story’s Darcy) and, to no surprise, they don’t hit it off. Enter other characters like Ayesha’s cousin Hafsa (a version of Lydia) and Tarek, this story’s Mr. Wickham, and you have the general “Pride and Prejudice” story playing out in front of your eyes.

But the inclusion of Muslim and Indian culture makes this story so much more than other retellings. Ayesha is a version of Elizabeth Bennet, but she stands on her own in a way the other versions of Lizzie don’t because of her cultural and religious background.

In some ways, the desi marriage proposal (rishta) process parallels Regency-era England really well. Marriages are handled by family members, the couple doesn’t spend much time together alone prior to getting married, etc. These similarities make it easy to seamlessly tie the cultural aspects of our Muslim characters into the “Pride and Prejudice” story formula. “Ayesha at Last” has all the best parts of “Pride and Prejudice,” but it also offers more by giving you a much-needed dose of diversity.

High school drama, vlogs, murder mysteries and Islamic stories … these retellings, while all different in subtle ways, offer anything and everything you might be looking for, all while following the general plotline and story of the classical “Pride and Prejudice.” These new stories all effortlessly capture the magic of Austen’s lauded work, but they bring something new to the table as well. I think it’s safe to say that Jane Austen would be very proud of these talented authors and all these “obstinate, headstrong” Lizzie Bennets.

Daily Arts Writer Sabriya Imami can be reached at simami@umich.edu.