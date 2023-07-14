The love triangle trope has graced us with its presence in the pages of our books and on our television screens for ages. Love triangles are entertaining, but they’re also frustrating and problematic because they encourage emotional and physical cheating. In an attempt to end a few decade-long debates, two writers make cases for their favorite pairs from love triangles.

Warning: Spoilers for various TV shows, movies and books are included in the following article.

Jess Mariano versus Logan Huntzberger (“Gilmore Girls”)

Although we could have included Dean Forester (Jared Padalecki, “Supernatural”), who was part of the love triangle that ruled “Gilmore Girls” in the second and third seasons alongside Jess Mariano (Milo Ventimiglia, “This is Us”), we agreed that Dean was not the guy for Rory due to his toxic behavior (among other things).

Team Jess

Watching the later seasons of “Gilmore Girls” confirms what I’ve always known: Logan Huntzberger (Matt Czuchry, “The Resident”) and Rory Gilmore (Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”) are perfect for each other, which makes being Team Jess all the more difficult and confusing. The reason that I’m Team Jess has nothing to do with Rory; actually, Jess is exactly the type of guy I would have wanted to date when I was 17.

Jess is honestly a jerk when we first meet him. He earns the first place prize for being your stereotypical early 2000s teenage bad boy: Rory’s mother Lorelai (Lauren Graham, “Parenthood”) hates him, he’s sarcastic, he skips school and acts like a moody punk. But he’s also sweet to Rory and they share similar literary interests. Jess didn’t treat Rory the best when they were together, but I’m convinced he loved her. It’s not until season six (“Why did you drop out of Yale?”) and the revival that we see a version of Jess that could handle a relationship with Rory. Deep down, I’m rooting for that Jess to end up with Rory.

Team Logan

Before I even begin making my case, I want to make it known that I am the biggest Team Logan girl to ever exist — so I acknowledge that my writing this blurb may be a little biased. But my attraction to Matt Czuchry (“The Resident”) aside, Logan was easily Rory Gilmore’s best boyfriend. By the time he arrives on the scene, we have watched four seasons of Rory being a sheltered, almost-too-perfect female protagonist. Logan is the one who helps get her out of her comfort zone and act more like someone her age (except for the part where she steals a boat with him, but I digress).

Logan becomes a staple character during the show’s sixth season, when Rory has a breakdown, drops out of school, moves in with her grandparents and stops speaking to her mother (the other titular Gilmore girl). Logan was there for Rory at a time when she needed someone most, someone who would give her the space she needed to figure her shit out without judgment. At the same time, Logan is also one of the few characters who checks Rory on her privilege (which, anyone who knows the show as well as we do knows how much this was needed). All of this is not to say that Logan is perfect — I’m fully aware of the more toxic aspects of his character — but out of the three boys that Rory seriously dates over the course of the show, his strengths most outweigh his faults.

Conrad Fisher versus Jeremiah Fisher (The The Summer I Turned Pretty Trilogy)

Team Conrad

If there’s one thing you should know about me, it’s that when it comes to love triangles, I’ll always choose the older brother or the jerk with the heart of gold (most of the time, they’re one and the same) over the golden retriever guy. Conrad Fisher (Christopher Briney, “Daliland”) is that guy and the guy Belly Conklin has been in love with since they were children. And while unfortunate circumstances prevented Conrad from admitting his feelings for Belly in the first book, the two eventually get together. Ever since the books were adapted into a TV series, my feelings toward Conrad and Belly’s relationship haven’t changed — they’re meant to be together. The reappearance of the infinity necklace gives me hope.

Jeremiah will always be Belly’s best friend, emphasis on the friend. And besides, why would Jeremiah want to date the girl who he knows is in love with his brother? I’m going to pull out my best card yet: Jeremiah cheats on Belly in the third book of the trilogy. And while that should be enough evidence as to why you should be Team Conrad, I’ll leave you with this: “We are infinite. Me and Conrad. The first boy I ever slow danced with, ever cried over. Ever loved.” How can Jeremiah even compete with that?

Team Jeremiah

Technically both of us are Team Conrad, but somebody had to bite the bullet for the sake of this article.

Even though it isn’t until Belly “turns pretty” that Jeremiah begins to see her as more than just a friend or sibling-equivalent, he arguably has a better relationship with her on that front than Conrad or Steven did when they were younger. In the books, Jere was more likely to include Belly in things, while the other boys were quick to leave her out. He and Belly understood each other, and not just because they had an “ESP connection.” They have plenty of their own sweet moments together, like when he’s teaching Belly how to drive or when they share drinks at the movies (with licorice straws, of course). Most of the moments between Belly and Conrad in the first book are overshadowed by Belly’s supposedly unrequited feelings. In the TV series, Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno, “The Vampire Diaries”) also has a leg up on Conrad in a big way — he is a lot better at articulating his emotions, especially when it comes to his feelings for Belly. He doesn’t string her along in the same way his brother does. That’s the one win I’ll give him.

Jo March versus Amy March (“Little Women”)

Team Jo

In the most loving way possible, Jo March was destined to be a spinster. But as a fan of the childhood friends-to-lovers trope, there’s a part of me that believes Jo and Laurie were meant to be together. If she were to get married to someone, I would have wanted it to be Laurie and not some old professor. In Greta Gerwig’s (“Lady Bird”) recent adaptation of the novel, Jo is revealed to be the same headstrong, independent woman Louisa May Alcott wrote over a hundred years ago. But in one heartbreaking scene, Jo (Saoirse Ronan, “Atonement”) admits that she’s lonely despite believing that love and marriage should not define a woman. Nevertheless, Gerwig’s interpretation of Laurie’s proposal is the best there is — we see Laurie’s (Timothee Chalamet, “Dune”) love for her, and it’s devastating.

Jo and Laurie’s relationship as teenagers was endearing; they enjoyed each other’s company and saw each other as they were. They were best friends, and I think the best romantic relationships are built upon a solid foundation of friendship. Regardless, Jo and Laurie are soulmates, period.

Team Amy

I think Ava said it best: Jo March was meant to be a spinster. While I am also a fan of the friends-to-lovers trope, I sincerely believe that Jo and Laurie would not have been happy together — for all of the reasons that he works better with Amy. She’s more logical and grounded than Jo, who is arguably a writer first and a human being second. In the 2019 film adaptation, Amy (Florence Pugh, “Don’t Worry Darling”) is also the one who calls Laurie out for his behavior in the wake of Jo’s rejection. Given that we watch all three of these characters grow up alongside each other, Amy knowing Laurie as well as she does and not being afraid to tell him the hard truths is an important aspect of their relationship that provides a stronger foundation to their romance. He and Jo would have been too wild together, and Jo never wanted him to face his feelings if it meant that he loved her when she didn’t feel the same.

One of the biggest criticisms I’ve heard of Amy’s relationship with Laurie is that she stole him from Jo, or that Laurie only settled for Amy because he couldn’t have Jo. Frankly, I think both of these arguments do Amy a great disservice as a character. Maybe it’s me always trying to see the best in people (fictional or otherwise), but I think Amy really does love Laurie — and he loves her back, even if it takes him a little longer to realize it.

Peter Kavinsky versus John Ambrose McLaren (The To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Trilogy)

Team Peter

Never has a love triangle made me more conflicted than that of Lara Jean Covey, Peter Kavinsky and John Ambrose McCLaren. But in the end, Peter (Noah Centineo, “Black Adam”) always wins out. His relationship with Lara Jean is simply adorable once they do away with the whole “fake dating but hiding real feelings” shtick. That Valentine’s Day date? Come on!

The introduction of John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher, “Work It”) — really, the entire events of the second movie in the To All the Boys trilogy — could have all been avoided if Lara Jean (Lana Condor, “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken”) was more confident in herself. She’s too much of a hopeless romantic, falling for an idea of someone she hasn’t seen since she was a tween, and her insecurities about her lack of relationship experience just feed into the drama that ensues. If she had been more upfront with Peter about how she felt (or, more importantly, never let things get as far as they did with John Ambrose), she would’ve saved herself from so much unnecessary conflict. Then again, it takes kissing John Ambrose for her to realize that she actually does love Peter, so she gets there eventually.

Team John Ambrose

The minute they recast John Ambrose McClaren as Jordan Fisher in the sequel to the “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” adaptation, my obsession with Peter Kavinsky was forgotten. Then again, I had already read the books and knew where Lara Jean and Peter’s relationship was headed.

Peter always had a weird relationship with his ex that would make any significant other mistrust him, and he became all the more suspicious in “P.S. I Still Love You.” Dare I say Lara Jean’s interest in John Ambrose was warranted. While her and Peter’s relationship was more developed, her relationship (if you could call it that) with John Ambrose was cute. The two had a lot in common: In the movie, they both volunteered at a retirement home and they both loved to read. It didn’t help that John Ambrose was Peter’s complete opposite — John was sweet, a little shy but well-liked while Peter was cocky, popular and a little vain. Lara Jean and Peter’s relationship turned out to be so serious in the second and third books that the detour she took with John Ambrose was a much-needed palette cleanser.

Kate Sharma versus Edwina Sharma (“Bridgerton”)

Team Kate

“You are the bane of my existence … and the object of all my desires.” Enough said.

Like any other enemies-to-lovers success story, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey, “Broadchurch”) and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley, “Sex Education”) didn’t exactly get along at first. Anthony never intended to marry for love, which didn’t impress Kate who was trying to find a worthy suitor for her sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran, “Alex Rider”). In an attempt to get Kate to approve of Anthony, Edwina forced them to spend time together throughout season two of “Bridgerton,” only adding fuel to the slow-burning fire that was #Kanthony. Seriously, Kate and Anthony had some of the craziest sexual tension I had ever witnessed on television. Was it wrong for Anthony to fall in love with the sister of his betrothed? Absolutely, but that’s in the love triangle’s nature: Someone always ends up getting hurt.

Team Edwina

The first time I watched season two of “Bridgerton,” it was obvious to me that Kate and Anthony were destined to be together. But as I’ve recently begun my second rewatch, I can’t help noticing how good of a match Anthony and Edwina could have been. Sure, I would have hated it if he had actually married her and continued repressing his feelings, but watching him interact with Edwina before he became aware of his feelings for Kate made me realize that they could have been happy together, too.

Edwina is set up as a contrast from all of the other women trying to get Anthony’s attention from the beginning of the season because she’s checking all of his boxes without actively trying to. She’s beautiful, intelligent and cares deeply for her family. Even the things she and Anthony don’t have in common set up a good balance between the two — he may not like to read, for example, but she would have someone to recount her stories to. Their dynamic, though short-lived, was sweet to watch unfold.

Edward Cullen versus Jacob Black (The Twilight Saga)

Team Edward

When it comes to some love triangles, there is a clear winner from the very beginning. Maybe this is true for all love triangles, I don’t know, but that statement certainly holds true for the Twilight Saga. Given that this could be considered the OG love triangle by some people (or at least, it’s the first one I remember people being truly invested in), it was only right that we include this iconic match-up on our list.

Edward (Robert Pattinson, “The Batman”) was so obviously the person (being?) that Bella (Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”) was meant to be with all along. He had so much to offer her: the chance to literally be together forever, for example, and, let’s be honest, he’s arguably better looking. I mean, come on, Bella only started something with Jacob (Taylor Lautner, “Valentine’s Day”) to fill the void that Edward left. She simply never felt the same for him that she did for Edward.

I’ll leave this edit here in conclusion.

Team Jacob

In a world where I actually support Bella ending up with anyone — she has slim pickings if her choice is between a werewolf and a vampire — the idea of being Team Jacob is nice. They have a semi-childhood friends-to-lovers relationship going on, but the rest of it is too icky to even think about. In “Twilight,” Bella uses Jacob to get information on Edward and the Cullens, in “New Moon,” Bella is distraught and latches onto Jacob for support only because Edward left, and in “Eclipse,” Jacob basically manipulates Bella into kissing him after he had previously kissed her out of the blue when her immediate reaction was to punch him in the face. I’m not entirely sure why anyone would be Team Jacob when Edward exists, especially considering most of Bella and Jacob’s interactions revolve around Edward. Without Jacob, we wouldn’t have the iconic “Bella! Where the hell have you been loca?” line, so I guess there’s that.

Daily Arts Writers Hannah Carapellotti and Ava Seaman can be reached at hmcarp@umich.edu and avasea@umich.edu.