Adrianne Lenker has a way of worming herself into every corner of existence, weaving webs and pulling tight. The art that pours from her is squishy, pink and human — so human that I suspect it might bleed if a sharp knife were drawn over the surface. It’s as if she possesses a deeper level of knowing, one that my minuscule brain could only hope to scratch the surface of. The knowledge expressed in her writing is so intimately felt by Lenker and then known so intimately by the listener.

I am a person deeply afraid of change, of moving on and of passing time — my favorite pair of jeans have unintentional rips and repair stitches, and I wear my same third-grade backpack with an embroidered wolf over my name in silver letters. I’m a creature of comfort (who knows the power of good denim). Even incremental change is deeply troubling to me — when the balance so carefully crafted in my life is threatened I feel like a beetle flipped on its back, exposed, belly and all. But following every whisper of change, without fail, Lenker is there, flicking me back over, right-side-up, with a pop of skin against chitin.

Lenker’s album Hours Were the Birds is so intimately intertwined with every season of life and time, birthed in one moment and dead in another. From new life in spring to the cold, deadened winter, Hours Were the Birds offers us an outstretched hand, a foothold or even a line cast into deep water. “Hours Were the Birds” and “Lighthouse” speak of the excitement that change deserves: “Zoom, zoom, zoom / Here we go, Annie / No more planning / Isn’t this dandy?” Warm acoustic guitar, like sticky blood, pulses against the outskirts of the track, rushing underneath bone and sinew, reddening a balmy face. “Lighthouse” bursts forth from Lenker’s guitar, inviting us to spin alongside and feel the world-building power and buzzing energy of newness. Hours Were the Birds hopes we find comfort in being able to revisit the places and memories of seasons past even after we have sprouted new growth. And it tells us if “time is just an ocean,” maybe it’s best to surrender, letting the sea push and pull, rather than try and force a path through it. Maybe then, when we give up control and balance, those proverbial winds of change are actually a god to be revered and welcomed in with open arms.

On the flip side, Hours Were the Birds offers us a dead and numb winter. “Disappear” and “Butterfly” are for when growth feels hard — when you find yourself in the in-betweens of life and you aren’t able to feel at home in any place you’ve found. It’s cold and frozen and stagnant. “Disappear” details the experience of losing yourself to time, trying desperately to keep it all in order and maintain a tight fist of control. I often find myself on this side of change when I have “A million different things / That I can’t keep together / That can’t seem to see / As they tumble around me,” when everything falls apart at once in a catastrophic, extinction-level event. I am left with the ruins of comfort and made to rebuild it all from scratch. It’s almost as if Lenker recognizes my fear of the in-betweens and forces me to face them head-on.

While change is about letting the current take you and celebrating the newness it can bring, it’s also about missing the comfort you left behind and grasping for purchase in new places. “Steamboat” resolves this duality for me; even if I can see the value of growth and change, it’s okay to be afraid. The key is being willing to say that you’re scared, bare-faced and exposed — but hoping, desperately and humanly hoping, that one day you won’t be. Here, Lenker delves deeply into philosophies of change and acceptance, and Hours Were the Birds teaches me everything that I need to know — teaches me to be honest about my fears and apprehensions so that maybe one day change may be a dear friend.

And trite as it may be, if we still aren’t able to find comfort or learnedness, at the very least may we find solace in the fact that change is a universality extending past humanity — passing seasons, falling fruit, melting snow. Existence is change, so may we revel in it.

