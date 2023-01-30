Lately, I’ve got a terrible case of feeling 12 years old again.

My symptoms include knowing nothing and not wanting to let on just how little I know — leading to a desire to squarely define feelings and facets of my identity. As a college senior, I need to have my life passions sorted and my goals readily accessible to anyone who asks what my plans are after graduation, regardless of how I actually feel.

But I forget that at 12, I knew even less. I was old enough to have a developed range of emotions and curiosity about the world of adults, but too young to have any actual experience. Rather than prospective careers, my peers were starting to have relationships and talk about love for the first time. Despite being fascinated by romance in every way — its feeling, its aesthetic, its practical experience — I just couldn’t relate. To try to partially understand, I turned to art. I read John Green books and sappy poetry, listened to love songs and watched a ridiculous amount of romantic films. My research was largely futile in the sense that I felt like I understood the ritual of romance that adults carefully dance, but still felt disconnected from love as it applied to awkward, wearer-of-unflattering-shorts me.

It wasn’t until I watched “Submarine” (2010) and encountered awkward, anxious Oliver Tate (Craig Roberts, “The Fundamentals of Caring”) — with his room full of movie posters and a formal, melodramatic internal dialogue — that I felt like romance could be a thing that happens to me. Oliver is a total weirdo, complete with a tendency to make life decisions based on the advice books he reads and an obsession with his parents’ marriage. If he could fall in love, so could I.

At least, this is how I remember it. It goes without saying that memory is an ephemeral, mushy thing. I wasn’t sure if “Submarine” would be as moving on a second watch with nearly a decade’s worth of additional experiences, so of course I had to watch it again to see for myself.

The result? I cried 30 seconds in. There’s not much else to do when Alex Turner’s soothing voice and backing guitar gently croons over shots of the Welsh seaside. It only took a few chords to remember the wonder and delight I felt watching this film for the first time in my childhood bedroom. I can’t help but remember that Maya Angelou quote: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

Angelou was referring to people, of course, but I could argue the same for films. My memory of the plot was blurry and I couldn’t tell you any of the characters’ names, but watching the film’s opening felt like touching a fresh wound.

Other aspects of the film caused equally visceral reactions. I was particularly moved by the inventive and compelling depictions of emotions. After his first heartbreak, Oliver’s loneliness is more than him just lying in bed. His room fills with water until his bed is rocking back and forth on an expansive sea. When Oliver is anxious to discover whether his mom is having an affair on New Year’s Eve, we see a shot of him rapidly pedaling on his bike with a kaleidoscope of repeated frames of fireworks behind him, reflecting anxiety as heightened and consuming. It makes sense to me that I was so taken with this film — sometimes it’s not enough to say, “I’m lonely.” I wished I could tell people I was out at sea instead.

It’s this kind of care that makes this film so moving, and it’s what made the film break through to me as a young girl who didn’t understand what romantic love could feel like. That, and the idiosyncratic, painfully-himself protagonist.

There were moments that didn’t align with what I remembered, as well. I remembered Oliver as being cool in his own esoteric way but forgot — or perhaps didn’t pick up on — how he could be selfish. He’s not a very good boyfriend; he doesn’t share his problems, like his concerns about his parents’ marital issues, nor is he very comforting, particularly when his girlfriend, Jordana (Yasmin Page, “Pramface”), reveals her mom has cancer.

My hypothesis is that, as a kid myself, I was quick to forgive his mistakes because they were just like my own. The kind where, because your own problems feel like the end of the world, you forget that the people around you have feelings and problems of their own. I likely didn’t pick up on how bad a boyfriend he was because I also found it embarrassing to share my problems when I was younger — a stark contrast to me now (my boyfriend is the first to know about pretty much all of my problems).

I realize that in the nine or so years that have passed since my first watch, it’s the fact that I have been in love that makes “Submarine” a powerful film to watch again. My first watch was an exercise in faith — I believed in something that I had never felt. This time around, it was an exercise of reflection, and my largest takeaway is simple: I was right to have believed.

