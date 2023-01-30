I have a “Love Island” problem. The British reality TV show that airs six nights a week has irreversibly embedded itself into my life. I’m more familiar with the layout of the “Love Island” villa than most buildings I frequent on campus. I’ve heard so many of announcer Iain Stirling’s felonious attempts at humor that I could narrate an entire episode on my own. The theme song’s angular melody rattles around in my cerebrum when I lie in bed at night.

I’m talking about the original version — the one from the U.K. — with the “grafting” and the “cracking on.” It’s gotten to a point where prying myself away between episodes is like trying to rip apart welded steel, so it’s better not to start watching in the first place if I have things to do.

Every summer, “Love Island” sends a group of single men and women to its villa in Mallorca. The islanders compete for a prize of 50,000 pounds, which is awarded to the winning couple at the end of the season. During their time in the villa, islanders “couple up” with each other, a process in which the men or women will choose their other half from the pool until someone is left standing alone. “Dumpings” occur somewhat at random, where islanders are sent home for a number of reasons: sometimes the single islanders go home, the audience votes on who should leave or the islanders themselves vote.

The objective of the show — to find love in a certain amount of time — is not unique, but the means to this end are ethically challenging. During their time on the show, the islanders can’t leave the villa unless they’re going on a date — even though dates occur within feet of the villa. They don’t have access to clocks, their sleeping routines are enforced and they can’t discuss their relationships on Saturdays (the one day of the week the show doesn’t air).

“Love Island” crams every stage of a relationship — the giddy first conversations, the first kiss, the honeymoon phase, the insecurity and doubt, the union and the breakup — into an eight-week-long vacation. Across the show’s eight seasons so far, four couples met their spouses in the enclosed social ecosystem of the villa and several more found long-term relationships.

The islanders’ proximity forces them to confront every disagreement, and failure to communicate is not an option. It asks about love — what genuine love is, and how it originates. Is love just about being honest? Can it happen in eight weeks?

None of this is to say that “Love Island” doesn’t flaunt its trashiness proudly. The show has no shortage of games where islanders dress up in costumes or participate in “challenges” for cheap, sexualized entertainment. Producers organize “movie nights” where past moments of the show are screened to the islanders for the purpose of supplying a cornucopia of drama.

“Love Island,” though, feels like an accidental social experiment. Small, unrehearsed moments are more moving than the producers’ attempts to stir drama. Islanders earnestly debate the difference between a county and a country. More tears are shed when a couple breaks up than in the final episode of “Normal People.” Heated arguments reach soap-opera levels. Men reveal themselves to be ignorant of the correct way to hold a baby. Sound bites like “he’s a full-on tuna melt” and “I licked her tit or whatever” populate YouTube. It’s camp, it’s depraved and three million people are watching every night — myself included.

Managing Arts Editor Laine Brotherton can be reached at laineb@umich.edu.