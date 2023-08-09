The first English work I ever read in translation was a photocopied chapter of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” — amusing and ironic, given that the novel is somewhat of a translated work itself, its title and contents lightly edited so as to better appeal to American sensibilities.

Sitting at the back of a slightly dusty and poorly-air-conditioned AP Spanish classroom, I remember leafing through the packet my teacher handed me, the pages still warm from the copier, excited at the prospect of reading something that wasn’t completely dull. As I worked, rather clumsily, through my copy — diligently marking smudged annotations and half-translated English phrases in the margins — I couldn’t help but feel disappointed with the overall experience. The words I read seemed less sharp in Spanish, their meaning clouded by the hazy fog of my cobbled-together translation. The imagery the words evoked was less vivacious and bright than that sparked from the story I remembered from my childhood, their original Technicolor brilliance fading to black and white. Whatever interest I’d had in attempting to read the entire book in translation quickly ebbed as I read the last word of that single dissatisfying chapter. Too much work, too little reward.

While “Harry Potter y la piedra filosofal” was the first work of fiction I ever read translated from English, it was by no means my first brush with non-English literature. I’d read “War and Peace” on a masochistic whim, albeit not in Leo Tolstoy’s original Russian, and muddled through Albert Camus’s existential musings in “The Stranger” for an English class, though certainly not in French. But the outdated nature and occasionally baffling themes of classic novels such as these make it easy to forget that they have been translated at all, their popularity in the Western literary canon overshadowing their languages of origin and giving them the sort of fame that transcends borders. It never occurred to me that I was reading a translated work — these were simply novels that people were naturally made to read, no matter the language. If I found themes of “The Stranger” hard to grasp, it was clearly the fault of its obnoxiously philosophical author, not the fact that the story has been made to fit the confines of a new language and audience — and if a thousand pages of the century-old “War and Peace” proved less than thrilling, there are more than a few factors on which I could think to place the blame rather than myself for simply not being Russian. The delegation of these types of novels to the category of “classic literature” allows us to forget they are works that are truly foreign to us, in both original language and culture. Though we may forget it, they are not universal stories, and in order to truly grasp them, we sometimes have to read between the lines.

In my junior year of college, I took a class in which I was assigned another novel in translation: “100 Years of Solitude,” originally written in Spanish by Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez. The story is a beautiful one, laden with imagery and heavy with hidden meanings and intricacies. The constant twists and turns and repetitive themes of the novel soon gave me a permanent headache, however, and despite the loveliness of the prose I could not shake the feeling that I was missing something, an integral piece of the novel’s puzzle. It was only when I dared to crack the spine of my copy of “Cien Anos de Soledad” in its original Spanish that the story began to truly come together. The words ebbed and flowed in a way that simply wasn’t possible in English, the dialogue somehow clearer and the images sharper. Here was the language the author thought in, the language he spoke in; this was how the story was meant to be read.

Words alone cannot tell a story. This may sound contradictory, but I promise it’s true. Behind the stark black ink of words on a page, beyond the simplicity of their Merriam-Webster definitions and their etymological roots, is something more complex, thrumming, vibrant and alive. It’s a culture, an epoch, a microcosm of shared lived experiences. Imagine how impossible it must be to translate Shakespeare, each word so tied up in the cultural intricacies and unique peculiarities of Elizabethan society. How would one even go about translating Juliet’s balcony monologue, or Hamlet’s famous soliloquy? How many colloquialisms are lost in the translation of classic literature that would give so many seemingly boring novels more humor or life?

Language and culture are intertwined, and nowhere is this more apparent than in the novel, the essay, the short story or the personal narrative. Experiencing art in its original form is more than just a matter of translation — it’s a deep dive into history, an exploration of culture, a study of humanity. It would be impossible for me to truly comprehend the dark and beautiful history of “Cien Anos de Soledad” as a Colombian would, or to laugh and cry at the pitfalls of “Romeo and Juliet” like an Elizabethan Englishman. There will always certainly be a cultural connotation that evades me, or a historical footnote that escapes my understanding. But reading a work of art in its original form, throwing yourself wholeheartedly into the efforts of decoding and deconstructing the inner workings of a language that is not your own — that, paradoxically, is the closest you will ever come to true and complete comprehension. And the ability to laugh along with a favorite author in their first language, to truly admire the complexity of their craft as they themselves wrote it, is a perfectly beautiful feeling.

Although I’m still not a huge fan of reading stories translated from English — a distaste I can surely blame on my first brush with that poorly photocopied chapter of Spanish “Harry Potter” — there is honestly no greater delight for me than decoding and dismantling the intricacies of a particularly tricky passage from a work written in a different language and piecing together a better-than-passable translation that still manages to capture a sliver of the original’s soul. Translation is a puzzle, a work of art in itself. Be it a translated work waiting to be dissected and examined or one still draped in the fineries of its original language, exploring the complexities of art in translation allows for a reverent appreciation of language — all languages — and gives us a small glimpse into an author’s mind. To unravel the linguistic mysteries of a work of art is to come one step closer to truly understanding the art and its creator, and although we may never gain full access to their history, their influences or their perspective, it is thrilling enough to even come close. The power of art and the artist has the potential to transcend language — you just need to crack the code first.

Daily Arts Writer Annabel Curran can be reached at currana@umich.edu.