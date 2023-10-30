Food and hip-hop have gone hand in hand since its inception. The ’90s were filled with food lyrics, from the music of The Notorious B.I.G (a.k.a “Big Poppa”) to A Tribe Called Quest’s tribute to the breakfast classic “Ham ‘N’ Eggs.” More recent examples include MF DOOM’s classic food-inspired album, Mm..Food, and Rick Ross’ infamous line, “shout out to all the pear,” during his 2014 Westwood interview. Food talk in hip-hop isn’t that surprising, as food is an essential thing that grounds humanity. Despite my college budget, I probably think about food every few hours, so I can only imagine how frequent these thoughts would be if I had the budget for seafood in a spot like Malibu’s luxurious Nobu restaurant.

Despite this, there haven’t been many rappers to enter into the culinary game — aside from the iconic collaboration between Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart, and the legendary series “CookinWithCoolio.” Enter James Lindsay, founder of Rap Snacks Beginning. As a Philadelphia startup, Lindsay used his years of branding and consulting experience, along with his friendship with rapper Meek Mill (a Philly native), to stay up to date on the music scene and gain connections within the industry. These efforts culminated in the release of the brand’s theme song, “Dab of Ranch,” created by a young Migos, who had just released their now-unforgettable hit “Bad and Boujee.” From there, the brand (like Migos) took off. Since its start in 1994, over 20 different mainstream rappers have created their unique flavors with Rap Snacks, including Rick Ross, Nicki Minaj and Lil Baby. The catalog of rappers isn’t the only thing that has expanded over the years. In 2019, Walmart signed a deal with Lindsay to take the brand from the Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Baltimore area and stock the shelves of over 4,000 Walmart stores across the country, a major leap for the small startup.

I’ve heard about Rap Snacks for years now, but I’ve always wondered how good they actually were. None of the rappers are culinary experts, but the brand works with artists to develop a flavor that is personalized to them. When walking the vast gas station aisles, the bright colors and faces of both hip-hop legends and current greats would always catch my eye, but fear of exiting my snack comfort zone always pushed me toward the “Bold” variety of Chex Mix. However, change was in the air as I perused the aisles of the newly-opened Bodega Bros on campus, and I knew I had to mix it up.

I tried three different flavors, all of them some variety of the Lil Baby line. Although I’m personally not a huge fan of his work, Lil Baby has been one of the greatest performing artists of the late 2010s and 2020s. With the Grammy-nominated “Drip Too Hard (feat. Gunna)” going diamond, as well as having 25 tracks on the Billboard Top 100 in 2022 with the release of It’s Only Me, he’s proven that he’s a major part of the modern rap scene. He may know his rap, but does he know his snacks?

The flavor of the first chip I tried, “Cheddar Cheese + Sour Cream” was exactly what I would expect. It started off tasting similar to a cheddar cheese Pringle but had the creamy aftertaste of a Lay’s sour cream chip. It was a solid chip, but nothing special. If I wanted a sour cream and cheddar chip, I would still go with the Ruffles’ Wavy sour cream and cheddar over the Rap Snack.

As for the chip itself, the texture was exactly what you’d want from a potato chip. They were crunchy, small and semi-airy. They seemed to have a little more crunch than normal Lays chips, but significantly less crunch than the Wavy Lays and Ruffles. Each bag was pretty consistent as well. No complaints in this department.

Next up on the flavor docket was the “All in HOT.” This was the one I was most intrigued by. It seemed like the creators made a potpourri of spices — including salt and vinegar, onion, cayenne pepper and BBQ — with the thought, “There is no way this can be bad.” I’m not a huge fan of salt and vinegar chips, but I was excited about the rest of the flavors they listed. I took a bite, and another and another, trying to pick out an overwhelming flavor profile, but there wasn’t one. Each spice had a different, amazing flavor, leaving me with a slightly spicy aftertaste. The chip wasn’t spicy in a blaze-your-tongue way, it actually just tasted like the spices I was promised, and then some. The result was a chip that was novel with each bite, and a fantastic gustatory experience.

The last flavor was “Bar-B-Quin with my Honey Heat.” I didn’t know what Lil Baby meant by “my honey heat,” and I was a little scared. What could Lil Baby’s “honey heat” be? After tasting the chip, I’m still not really sure. This was probably the worst flavor by a pretty large margin. It tasted like a Lay’s Barbeque chip, but if someone had licked all of the flavor powder off. The flavor was incredibly dull and only stayed on the palate for a few seconds. Its aftertaste also left a lot to be desired, but that’s how I feel about most barbeque-flavored chips, so I might be a bit biased on this one.

Overall, the Rap Snacks experience was a pleasant one. Although I would only add one of them to my gas station snack rotation, the Philadelphia-based brand has something for everybody. Currently, there are 20 flavors of Rap Snacks, and although they’re difficult to find in gas stations and convenience stores, I would love to try out Lil Yachty’s “Hot Cheese Fries,” Migos’ “White Cheddar with a Dab of Ranch” popcorn and Nicki Minaj’s “Bar-B-Que with my Honey Truffle” chips. Lil Baby may have only been one for three in his roster of snacks, but hip-hop food fusion shows great promise in creating a brand that is as culturally relevant as it is tasty.

