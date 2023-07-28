Like a moth to a flame, I’m captivated by pink books. It’s more than a bad case of judging books by their covers; the fuchsia flush of pink books has sunk its claws in me so deep that I rarely bother to read the books’ descriptions before I lug them to the checkout counter.

It’s not simply the rose color that appeals to me, but also what it symbolizes. The color pink is a paradox, of sorts, in its inconsistency and contradictions. For some, the color pink is a “nostalgic color that takes people back to their childhood,” while for others, it is representative of burning passion and romance. Pink simultaneously encompasses innocence and lust, and with that, endless connotations and hues. Pink is often regarded as a symbol of love and femininity. The color generates warmth and positivity that both “elevates the spirits” and “relieves tension,” making it the color of compassion and kindness; however, it’s unclear whether these attributes are mere associations or assignments.

A principal association of pink is romance and affection; pink is calmer than red, making it more approachable and less intense, though still characterized by love. For that reason, pink adorns the covers of many romance novels, from wholesome young adult books like Alyson Derrick’s “Forget Me Not” to saucier stories like Ali Hazelwood’s “Love on the Brain” — the color lets readers know that some flavor of romance can be found in their pages without scaring them off with red’s intensity.

While the pink covers of romances have called out to me (such as the hot pink of Emily Henry’s “Happy Place”), it’s the assignment of symbolism to the color pink that interests me most.

In addition to evoking a romantic aura, the color pink suggests an idea. North by Northwestern, a Northwestern University magazine, investigates this phenomenon in the article “Think Pink: A Color of Femininity” by Annie Ross, emphasizing how pink has become “a concept that has broadened its meaning and connotations, becoming something that little girls define themselves by, industries capitalize on and much of the population outwardly rejects.” Ross goes on to discuss the “contempt toward pink” and its inherent connection to societal antipathy for femininity.

This particular discussion around the color pink — with regard to the artificial yet intrinsic connection between the color and our socially constructed idea of femininity (think Barbie or qualities like being “polite, accommodating and nurturing,”) — is not unfamiliar to me. In fact, numerous pink books have led me to this conversation.

Take Bora Chung’s “Cursed Bunny,” for example. The sinister pink rabbit on the cover is what drew me in, though it only began to prepare me for the eccentricity of Chung’s short stories. The first story in the collection, “The Head,” dissects femininity and motherhood on a silver platter — or more accurately, on a silver throne. The story begins with our unnamed protagonist flushing, only to hear a creaky “Mother?” emerge from the toilet bowl: “The women stared … at this individual created not through a womb and placenta but through the colon and defecation.”

Chung turns our prescribed notion of femininity on its head through the lens of motherhood (albeit rather bizarrely) and the consequences of not abiding by its contract. Our protagonist, disgusted by this creature who calls her mother, refuses to nurture and care for it, until one day she pays for her negligence. The creature in the toilet has somehow earned humanity, and emerges from the toilet a person. Furious with her mother for her lack of care, she punishes her by forcing her into the toilet and flushing her away.

Chung’s warped imagining of femininity is as thought-provoking as it is disturbing, as she forces the reader to confront constructed rules of femininity through a rather vulgar portrayal of the concept. I have the color pink to thank for attracting me to this collection of short stories (which I can only describe as the weirdest book I’ve ever read), as the fuchsia rabbit was the first thing about “Cursed Bunny” that shocked me, though certainly not the last.

“On the Subject of Unmentionable Things” by Julia Walton is a book less brazen in its discussion of femininity, though I picked it up for the same reason as “Cursed Bunny”: its pink cover. Upon a salmon-colored backdrop sits a peach that nearly takes up the entire front sleeve. Given its direct symbolism, the cover immediately suggests that the book will involve topics of femininity and sexuality.

Walton’s YA book takes place in a small conservative town where the extent of sexual education is abstinence, leaving teenagers clueless and without resources. Our protagonist, Phoebe, takes matters into her own hands by starting a sexual education blog and Twitter account, “Circle in the Square,” under the pseudonym “Pom,” much to the town’s chagrin. Conservative leaders are determined to reveal the identity of the notorious “Pom” and to save their town and teens across the country from such “scandalous” activity and information.

While the book examines how sexuality is treated and understood from a young person’s perspective, it emphasizes the particular relationship between femininity and sexuality, a historically taboo topic across many cultures. The choice to color the cover in shades of pink seems purposeful, as it simultaneously speaks to romantic associations of and traditionally feminine assignments to pink and also explores a topic that opposes societal ideals of the latter.

I choose to believe that it’s more than a coincidence that these two pink books involve discussions of femininity and other topics related to connotations of the color, especially when considering the numerous other pink books that have led me down similar paths: Ore Agbaje-Williams “The Three of Us,” Felicia Berliner’s “Shmutz,” Ling Ma’s “Severance,” to name a few. To believe that these books are deliberately drowned in pink is to believe in a sort of reclamation of the color and what it stands for — or at least to acknowledge its symbolism in a modern context.

Then again, maybe I just like the color pink.

