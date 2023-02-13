I first found Joe Pera through a video titled “Joe Pera Talks You to Sleep,” an animated special from Adult Swim that would become his show “Joe Pera Talks with You.” In the Adult Swim episode, Joe tries to help you relax before going to bed, talking in a soft, monotone voice about things such as pretzel factories and Pennsylvania Dutch barns. I instantly felt comforted and at home.

For me, home is in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, specifically a small northern area called “The Keweenaw.” It’s where I was born, where I was raised and where I want my ashes scattered one day. Writing this makes me feel as though I’ve already resigned to staying in one place for the rest of my life, that I’m closing doors and opportunities based on the comfort of my hometown. But don’t get me wrong — I do want to leave that place, for a decade or two, at least. However, the impact that growing up in that area had on me and the appreciation I have for it has made me realize that I will never be able to leave it behind. During this period of my life, where I find myself starting to redefine where my home is, being able to talk about and connect with people over my birthplace feels comforting.

So when I found out that “Joe Pera Talks with You” takes place in Marquette, Mich., just two hours away from where I was born, I knew that I had to keep watching. To those unfamiliar with the area, Marquette might seem like a stand-in Midwestern town. But having grown up nearby and spending a lot of time there, the landmarks and natural beauty are important to me. Pera recognizes and highlights these details throughout the show, but especially in the first episode “Joe Pera Shows You Iron.” Here he walks across the black rock beaches beside Lake Superior and visits the Higgins Bingo Supplies store, all while talking about his love for their region’s rock and mineral formations. Being able to recognize these things adds a new layer to the comfort of Pera’s show, like when you pull up an extra blanket from the foot of the bed in the middle of the night.

The culture and people of the area are captured in a magical way that makes them feel familiar to me. Pera’s character in particular is simple, modest and quiet. He drives a 2001 Buick and eats strawberry ice cream when he celebrates. The most animated that we see him is when he discovers the song “Baba O’Riley” by The Who and stays up all night listening to it over and over again. It’s these quaint little mannerisms that remind me of people from my hometown, and that made me fall in love with Pera in the first place.

But it’s not just him that reminds me of people back home. In the episode “Joe Pera Takes You to Breakfast,” Pera brings us with him to a diner for a Saturday morning breakfast. The biggest conflict of the episode is his deciding what to order, and while he tries to make up his mind he talks with the people he knows at the diner. These people are familiar to any Midwesterner: the group of retirees having their weekly bullshittin’ session, or the kid waiting for his mom to get off of her shift as a waitress. They don’t feel like caricatures; they’re the very same type of people that I would find sitting in a similar diner in my hometown. It’s real, it’s human and it’s my home.

Seeing someone else express their love for the area makes me love it all the more. It’s the same way that you excitedly talk with someone you meet at a party who is from the same suburb of Chicago as you. It’s connecting over something that shaped me into who I am today, and is a way for me to be reminded of a place that I’m away from for most of the year now. It feels like Pera knows me, even if it is just a part of me.

I’d like to end this piece by sharing a bit about my favorite episode with you. In the third episode of season one, titled “Joe Pera Takes You on a Fall Drive,” Pera takes us along with him on his annual fall loop drive, which he does every year on the Saturday following Halloween. His goal is to give his jack-o’-lantern a send-off down a waterfall, and, by doing so, he will be able to heal the part of his soul that he lost when he gave his pumpkin life. He chooses to do this at Tahquamenon Falls, which are the largest waterfalls not only in the Upper Peninsula, but in the entire state.

The episode comes to a close with Pera returning home to cap off the night with a warm apple roasted over a bonfire, accompanied by a tune he wrote called “Warm Apple Night.” Pera takes a bite of the apple, and then delivers the episode’s final line: “And just like that, I can feel my soul grow back.”

Me too, Joe. Me too.

Senior Arts Editor Hunter Bishop can be reached at hdbishop@umich.edu.