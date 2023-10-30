I am not a very good baker. But here’s how to make my favorite cake:

1.) Heat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

2.) Butter and flour a sheet pan.

3.) Cream the butter and sugar in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on high speed until light and fluffy.

I don’t have a great intuition for baking. I get stressed when I preheat the oven too early and the timer beeps because I’m too slow, and it’s somehow always ready before I am. I never know if I should grease the pan and add parchment paper. I mix up ingredients and measurements if everything isn’t laid out ahead of time. I don’t know what consistency things should be — what constitutes over or under-mixed or what “light and fluffy” means.

In theory, I can see why baking is a calming activity for people. If you follow the steps, you end up with the intended, hopefully delicious result. But in practice, despite how detailed and straightforward the recipe may seem, uncertainties arise that leave me plagued with doubt.

4.) On medium speed, add the eggs, two at a time, then add the sour cream and “good” vanilla.

I can never seem to add two eggs at a time with the mixer whirring and the timer ticking and the oven temperature rising, and all I can think is: This is nowhere near as easy as it seems on TV. I long for a faux kitchen where everything is pre-measured in perfectly sized glass bowls on shiny, clean counters with gorgeous wall decor and just the right amount of natural light. Everything feels simpler with Giada DiLaurentiis smiling as she makes her effortless pasta dinners, or Ina Garten kindly assuring us that “store-bought is fine” (even though the thought of her shopping at a Kroger is ludicrous). Even when filmed in actual houses, the atmosphere of these TV kitchen spaces is like an idyllic alternative to home-cooking; they’re curated by professional designers trying to bridge the gap between their “home” and ours, separated by the two-inch depth of the TV screen.

5.) Scrape down the sides and stir until smooth.

When my mom bakes, it’s kind of like that — smooth and easy. Well, not literally, because the sink still gets filled with dishes and hands get sticky with dough and flour manages to nestle into every nook and cranny in a 20-foot radius of the mixer. But internally, it seems relaxing for her. Whereas I quickly spiral into a frazzled mess, she is calm, unharried and unrushed in the process. The act of her baking transforms the kitchen space into something sacrosanct, something more than the realistic boundaries of our limited countertop and perpetually cluttered pantry. Things don’t always come out as perfect as they do on TV, but they’re pretty darn close.

6.) You got distracted and the oven timer beeped five minutes ago. Sift together the flour, cornstarch, salt and baking soda in a bowl. With the mixer on low speed, add the flour mixture to the butter mixture until just combined.

My mom is a very good baker. An incredible one, even. I know most people are subjective in the belief that their mom’s baked goods are the best in the world because they’re familiar and nostalgic and catered to your preferences — likely because they shaped those preferences from a young age — but I really, objectively, think the best of pretty much everything she bakes.

There is one cake that she makes that is the best cake I’ve ever had, and I presume it will remain that way until I die. Which is an overdramatic way of saying that this is my favorite cake.

7.) Finally, pour the mixture into the prepared pan. Bake in the center of the oven for 20-30 minutes “until a toothpick comes out clean.”

The Flag Cake is a simple vanilla cake, covered with cream cheese frosting (that is to die for) and decorated with blueberries and raspberries in the shape of the American flag. Created by “Barefoot Contessa” herself, Garten is a chef with an air of reverence and just a dash of pretension. Her recipes often look over-complicated, but she knows what she’s talking about.

My mom has wise adages about cooking, like, “You can always add, but you can never take away” or “The first time you make something, follow the recipe exactly.” But over time, the recipes we make again and again gradually lose the fine-toothed details of the original, and become something of our own. The Flag Cake is one my mom had made long enough to put her own twists on — she adds other fruits, and omits the flag pattern because overzealous patriotism is a dime a dozen in this country.

8.) For the icing, combine the butter, cream cheese, sugar and vanilla in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mixing until just smooth.

Now, this is an infamous cake, both on screen and in the context of my childhood. When Taylor Swift used to host her highly coveted Fourth of July parties, she had a tradition of decorating the Flag Cake with her friends. In “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” Susannah makes it for her annual Fourth of July party. Countless Americans follow this recipe every year to mark the occasion, and while this holiday may not hold much sentimental value for me, this cake always will.

For almost two decades, my mom has been making this cake. Last year for my birthday, she made it in the dead of November, even though the summer fruit was well out of season. But that’s partly why I love it so much. It reminds me of driving out to a farm to pick strawberries in the middle of June, filling up boxes until our fingers are stained a pinkish-red, brainstorming the recipes they’ll be perfect for: tart homemade strawberry jams and angel food cake trifles and my dad’s morning smoothies. I think about her letting me help decorate the cake, even though I’m overly meticulous with placing the fruit in just the right place and turn the process into a much longer endeavor than necessary. Or how when I was very little, I would try to swipe the blueberries off of the cake before anyone got a chance to cut into it.

9.) Spread three-fourths of the icing on the top of the cooled sheet cake. Outline the flag and fill the upper left corner with blueberries. Try not to eat the blueberries before they make it on there.

As a kid, I wasn’t exactly an instrumental part of the baking process in my household. My mom and my older sister would do the bulk of the work and would delegate simple tasks to me so that I could feel helpful, like unwrapping the Hershey’s Kisses for peanut butter blossoms or rolling scoops of cookie dough in cinnamon and sugar to make snickerdoodles.

I’m better now at pitching in (I hope), but only under strict guidance or instruction. I like playing sous-chef for my sister or doing menial tasks to speed up the process for my mom. I can handle a decent batch of banana muffins, or lemon bars if I’m feeling brave, but in all of my semi-successful attempts to bake on my own, I’ve realized that it’s not baking that I very much care for, but spending time in the kitchen with them.

10.) Only five minutes left, bakers! Place two rows of raspberries across the top of the cake.

When I’m home I like watching marathons of “Kids Baking Championship” and “Cake Boss” with my sister, relishing in the endless family drama and kitchen mishaps. I miss putting Food Network on in the background with my mom as we fold laundry and make dinner. I am nowhere near as skilled as a TV chef, but I don’t really care. Those recipes passed from my mom’s mom to her, and her to me. They’re only as good as the memories I associate them with.

11.) Put the remaining icing in a pastry bag and pipe white stripes below the raspberries. Twist and squeeze from the top of the bag or else the frosting will splatter onto your shirt, again.

Living in my own apartment this year has been a bit strange. I know how to cook for myself, and my mom made sure that I left the house with all of the basics in tow, but it’s different cooking in a kitchen of my own — the oven is electric and the counter space is laughably small, but beyond that, it feels like a blank slate, wiped clean of past occupants. Every square inch of my kitchen back home is mapped out with memories, as if I could trace the specks of granulated sugar in the wood-paneled cabinets or touch the chips on the plates we don’t use anymore and recall every dish I’ve ever had on them. It feels almost immeasurably wrong to bake in a space that is so utterly void of my mom’s or my sister’s presence.

I know the solution is simply to make new memories, to practice baking on my own until I can assert a fondness for my kitchen, or feel comfortable in my skill, but it’s easier said than done. The other day I made a recipe of my mom’s that I’ve loved since I was a kid, and when it came out tasting just like hers, I felt absurdly happy with my little success. I thought to myself, if I can recreate this, then maybe I can capture some of that magic of her cooking and make it my own.

12.) Alternate rows of raspberries and icing until the flag is complete.

I am not a very good baker, but I am trying to be. Maybe one day I’ll make the Flag Cake on my own. It might not turn out as good as my mom’s, or Ina’s, but I like knowing that the recipe is sitting there, with all of my memories in the margins, just waiting for me to give it a go.

