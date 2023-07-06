Perhaps there is not a more contradictory and ironic choice of summer song picks in the theme of romance and “firsts” than a Weezer song. Still, “(If You’re Wondering If I Want You To) I Want You To” off the album Raditude — with all the verbosity of a Fall Out Boy track — stands out from a comparatively sadder and fragile masculine discography as a more upbeat and wholesome ballad.

The song is introduced entirely acoustically, with a folksy guitar strumming over handclaps as Rivers Cuomo starts his serenade (one that’s actually targeted at a girl his character’s age and in his vicinity). It paints a coastal, perhaps woodsy scene and characterizes the love interest in a few short lines: “The moon was shining on the lake at night / The Slayer T-shirt fit the scene just right / Through smeared mascara, I looked into your eyes and saw a light.” As the plucking of an electric guitar intrudes and builds, Cuomo recounts vague aspects of the conversation, calling to mind small aspects of summer with tales of summer camp activities and wooing lifeguards.

The bridge cuts all the guitar out and lets the percussion hold the tension of the scenario as Cuomo leaves behind any flowery adjectives for a simple description: “Then the conversation stopped, and I looked down at my feet / I was next to you, and you were right there next to me / Then I said-”

The guitars kick back in for the chorus as the band bellows out the title: “Girl, if you’re wondering, if I want you to (I want you to).” There’s a little auditory ambivalence there as well, between “I want you to” or “I want you too.” Though the image of this chorus being scream-sung in the middle of a tender moment on a moonlit dock is hilarious, the expression is very clearly internal. It’s the culmination of every fiery romantic feeling crackling in the heart, now ablaze to the point where it’d be unbearable to abate it any longer. However, that very culmination is subtextual, though this is the easiest chorus to interpret: the moments before a first kiss.

Though the next two choruses take us through the evolution of the characters’ relationship and a change in what they want to do — from “I looked down at the ring” to “a day when we have nothing left to say” — I focus a lot on that first stanza that captures the essence of a summer crush: the ephemeral affection only appreciated in the warmth of the Earth’s tilted axis, sitting next to a moon-stained lake.

The first time I heard “I Want You To” (the first time I’d heard any Weezer song because I only started listening to them when they toured with Green Day and Fall Out Boy), I’d already had my first kiss, stolen away in the unlit halls of my high school on a weekend. After I graduated, I’d have more, mostly in the summers — a convenient time for doing so. This song — and yes, again, I understand the thematic contradiction and irony of it being a Weezer song — calls me back to those moments, that instrumental outburst of the chorus playing in my head in those moments. Of course, with my complete illiteracy of social cues and mortifying fear of ever making anyone feel the slightest bit uncomfortable, I’ve never personally launched into a declaration of “I want you to.” In fact, when taking all of my particular neuroses into consideration, maybe it’s a miracle I ever got close to.

But it’s not so much about the moment itself, right? I mean, it’s cool, don’t get me wrong — but I’ve only ended up in those situations, in those precursors to asking the titular question, because I felt something for the person I was with. That feeling would grow, and would open some weightlessness on my chest — a lightness that needed someone else’s weight against it. It’s what would send flames behind my cheeks, making me somehow blush when my skin was at its least melanated, that would make my heart pound like the solo percussion in the bridge of an indie rock anthem. Sometimes I’d have enough mental energy to pose the question in a clever way, one that would make someone laugh before nodding, or other times I’d just impatiently spit out the question or it’d be answered before I asked as I remembered to close my eyes in time.

No matter what though, to address those I did ask, in case you’re reading: I hope you know that what I always valued the most, no matter what came after or how it all ended, was the conversation — the connection — that came before. After all, that’s what made me want to ask if you wanted to.

XOXO

Summer Managing Arts Editor Saarthak Johri can be reached at sjohri@umich.edu.