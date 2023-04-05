Cecilia estaba en búsqueda de una comunidad que la aceptara. “Cecilia was searching for a community that would accept her.”

The Puerto Rican lexicon is one many don’t take seriously. Cecilia knew this. She knew it because of the soul-shattering, side-eyed looks she got from strangers when traveling with her family, whenever they spoke Spanish in public.

“Mamá, ¿podemos ir al baño?” Ceci would ask as a kid.

“Hija, habla en inglés,” her father would interject. Ceci’s father always made sure to make others comfortable, even if that meant sacrificing their cultural reality.

This public disapproval is all because they talk too fast. All because they abbreviate words. All because they don’t follow language conventions. Despite this, Ceci was comforted to know that once she went off to college, she would find her people, other Spanish speakers, who would respect her native tongue and the way she chose to speak it.

She knew that a lot of people moved far from home for college. Ann Arbor was 2,111 miles from Puerto Rico, Ceci’s home. She believed that Ann Arbor would open doors to people who would provide her with a sense of community, a sense of belonging.

¡And this was true! Ceci met Spanish speakers from all around South and Central America and from the Caribbean region as well.

Once, Ceci was walking across campus with a friend from home, and two girls they’d never seen before approached them.

“¿Hablan español?” asked a tall girl with piercing blue eyes.

“¡Sí!” Ceci and her friend responded.

“¿De dónde son?” another girl with deep, brown eyes and long brown hair asked.

“Somos de Puerto Rico,” Ceci explained.

“Va, ¡qué emoción! Yo soy de Guatemala,” the blue-eyed girl replied.

“Y yo, de la República Dominicana,” the girl with the long brown hair said.

But despite these genuine connections, the verdict remained.

Los boricuas hablan español malo. “Puerto Ricans speak bad Spanish.”

Ceci didn’t get it. She felt betrayed. How come she’d traveled 2,111 miles from home, secure in the fact that she would finally find community, just for this dreamy bubble of hers to burst? She thought that her Spanish-speaking counterparts would find her español triau’ cool. A representation of Puerto Rican culture. An intriguing semblance to the language they spoke themselves. But as she once again walked through campus with a friend from home a few days later, another Spanish speaker approached them.

“¿Hablan español?” a short guy with a wide smile and bright green eyes asked them as he passed them by and overheard them talking.

“¡Sí!” Ceci and her friend responded.

“¿De dónde son?” he asked.

“Somos de Puerto Rico,” Ceci explained.

“Perdona, no te entendí. Hablas muy rápido. ¿Puedes repetir?” the green-eyed boy inquired again.

“Somos de Puerto Rico,” Ceci’s friend replied this time.

“¿De Puerto Rico? Ya, pues, bueno conocerlas.” the guy said.

He hadn’t bothered to tell them where he was from. He didn’t understand what they said at first, and once he correctly heard they were from Puerto Rico, it was like a code-red warning sign had lit up in his head, yelling at him to flee.

After this shocking interaction, Ceci asked other Spanish speakers repeatedly “¿what about us throws you off?” This happened in class, walking around campus, at parties. They always responded the same way.

“You guys are so many. It’s overwhelming. You exclude us.”

This Ceci understood. In the same way Ceci felt alienated by strangers whenever she spoke Spanish in public when she traveled to faraway places with her family, they probably yearned for more familiarity with their home country than what was available to them in Ann Arbor. She had this in the strong, 40-ish Puerto Ricans that also went to school there.

She couldn’t help but feel like this aversion to hanging out with Puerto Ricans was coming from somewhere else, though. Somewhere largely associated with the way Puerto Ricans apparently “butchered” the Spanish language.

No one told them they spoke “bad Spanish” to their face. Ceci didn’t think they had the heart for that. But it was evident from the way they asked why Bad Bunny “mispronounced” words in his songs and how they always asked for them to repeat themselves when they spoke. There was something about the Puerto Rican way of speaking Spanish that put them off.

Yo vivo en la sombra de los que me colonizan. “I live in the shadow of those that colonize me.”

Ceci, like many Puerto Ricans, took great pride in her native language. That pride is funny, though — well, more ironic than funny — because the language that they adore comes from the long and intense colonial history of their island. The language that they claim as theirs was forcefully imposed upon them.

Ceci’s native language is Spanish, but that was brought upon her ancestors by Spanish colonizers. She was then forced to learn English in school because of Puerto Rico’s colonial status. Once high school rolled around, she enrolled in her school’s six-year intensive French program, further honoring another country known for its colonial history.

When Ceci tells people in college that she’s trilingual, they’re always highly impressed.

“Yeah, I speak Spanish and English and French,” Ceci would say.

“That’s epic,” said literally everyone ever.

But ¿would they be as impressed if Ceci was versed in languages that weren’t Spanish and French and English? These are languages known for being taught in schools all over the world because they’re “useful” for students’ futures. The layered history behind these languages was constantly ignored, and the many dialects within them that made them all the more unique and interesting were cast aside.

“Tu español es como que … cantado.” “Your Spanish is like … sung.”

If Ceci had a penny for every time someone has told her that her Spanish sounds like it’s sung, she’d be rich. Like, rich rich. But she didn’t really get what that meant. ¿Is it a compliment? ¿Is it just a neutral way to describe the way Puerto Ricans speak Spanish? ¿Is it just a prettier way of saying that it’s thrown back, like we don’t care about the way we speak and how it seemingly makes us look?

Ceci attempted singing in Spanish to try to understand what they meant. Listening to her own singing voice always made her feel weird. She usually avoided it by turning the volume up so high that it drowned out her voice. But she wanted to see if she finally understood.

The first time she tried singing to herself, she was alone in her childhood bedroom. Her parents were out of town and her sister was at a friend’s house. It was the perfect moment to try this out. She chose a song by Shakira, a Colombian singer, to see if she could notice the differences in their sung accents.

Ceci began singing Shakira’s “Pies Descalzos, Sueños Blancos.” “Perteneciste a una raza antigua. De pies descalzos y de sueños blanc—”

“OK, enough for now,” Ceci thought. She flinched at herself; her voice was seriously so bad. She could kind of see what people meant, though. Despite their distinct backgrounds and their drastically different levels of singing skills, Shakira’s Colombian accent at times blended into the flowy tone of her singing voice. Ceci’s singing voice, although completely different from her speaking voice, didn’t change her Spanish accent. Her singing voice was bad — like, horribly, negatively life-changing bad — but it followed the same patterns that her speaking voice did.

This little experiment was making Ceci mad. ¿Why should she even think twice about her accent? It made her feel even more alienated. She felt like no one else was boggling their mind over this, which was probably untrue, but it didn’t take away from how frustrating it was.

Acho, no puedo más. “*word that cannot be properly translated to English*, I can’t do this anymore.”

Ceci just can’t keep this up.

Her Spanish is great, at least by Puerto Rican standards.

“¡Loca! ¿Cómo has estado?” Ceci loudly exclaims when she finally sees her long-distance best friend after months apart.

“Acho cabrón, no vas a creer todo lo que me pasó este semestre,” Ceci’s friend dramatically replies.

Words like acho and cabrón are very quintessentially Puerto Rican, and while it feels so right to use them around her Puerto Rican friends, Ceci can’t help but feel embarrassed using them around people from other Spanish-speaking regions in the same way she doesn’t feel comfortable using them around family members. To be fair, they aren’t the prettiest of words in the Spanish language, but they’re just so Puerto Rican that Ceci can’t help but love them.

Ceci speaks perfect English, according to U.S. standards, but her Spanish name makes it difficult to order anything at a restaurant without having to attentively spell out her name.

“Mobile order for …” the Starbucks barista struggles as they try to read Ceci’s name from the cup label and are unable to.

“Ce-cee-llee-ah,” she pronounces markedly. It is a rare and celebratory occurrence if she doesn’t have to repeat her name more than once.

¡And her French accent! It’s an eternal work in progress. It’s sounded the same since she took French I. Ceci doesn’t know what to do about this anymore.

“J’ai besoin de … eh, como se dice esto, esperate …” Ceci struggled in front of her first French professor in college. Safe to say this was a humbling experience, and it wasn’t made better by her Spanish creeping up on her.

Ceci is constantly trying. But it’s gotten tiring. Can she keep this up? The weird looks from strangers at airports have translated into feelings of alienation around other Spanish speakers at college. She thought she would find a community, but she has instead been surrounded by rejection.

Mi español es puertorriqueño. “My Spanish is Puerto Rican.”

Wait, “I take it back,” Ceci reflects. She can keep this up. She can keep doing this. Her Spanish and her English and her French are Puerto Rican because she is Puerto Rican. And no one gets to decide how Puerto Ricans speak their Spanish. No one but them.

“If other Spanish speakers want to think of my Spanish as tirau’, as cantao’, as malo, then so be it,” Ceci decided. “I know it isn’t any of those things. If anything, it’s único. It’s unique.”

It isn’t your voice. It isn’t your Spanish. It isn’t your language. It’s mine. It’s theirs. It’s ours.

Daily Arts Writer Graciela Batlle Cestero can be reached at gbatllec@umich.edu.