I hear Zach Bryan and GUTS and I’ve just started my sophomore year of college. I’m out of the dorms now, so I walk 30 minutes to my classes every day. But I won’t mind until the weather gets cold. I use the time to put on my headphones and think. I think about the future, what I want for mine.

I think about the summer and how “I Remember Everything.” I don’t know exactly where I want to be, but I guess “when you know, you know.” There are times I want to be seen and times I want to disappear, but I try to appreciate my “teenage dream” while I still have it.

I hear “Whiskey Glasses” and I am reminded of the cruelest summer I ever had. I spend it working and staring out car windows with people I love. I live through Emma and Mary, I tell everyone I am in my Fearless era and wonder why it took me over 10 years to discover the hidden gem that is “Superman.” Although 12-year-old me would have gagged if she heard it, I have become kind of a country girl.

I hear “Chateau” and I am in my freshman dorm. I hang posters from the wall and desperately try to come up with something funny to say to my new roommate. I want her to like me. Everything is new and everything is exciting and my life is filled with Melodrama. I’m the most and least social I’ve ever been and it’s easy to feel like “Nobody Gets Me.” I have no major and no particular path, and I have to wonder what’s on “The Other Side of the Door” for me.

I hear “Memories” and I’m driving to my summer job. I queue up Secrets for a Girl (Who’s Seen it All) for the drive home when I’ll roll the windows down and sing. I leave for college in two months, and I’m ready to go but not ready to leave my friends. It’s the summer of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” and someone at Amazon Prime has just given me a perfect playlist. I have swum in the ocean and eaten great food and watched “Barbenheimer,” and I realize that I can’t afford to take the money.

I sit in my basement with my friends and we try to figure out when it’ll be time for everyone to go. We’ll be home for Thanksgiving, but it still feels like a summer of “lasts” before everything changes. It’ll probably all be for the better, but it won’t be the same “As It Was.”

I hear folklore and I am in my room. I haven’t been anywhere else for six months. My mom just told me that Taylor Swift dropped a surprise album and I don’t believe her, but it’s true. I’m 16 and next year I’ll relate to all the songs, including my new favorite one. I don’t know when I’ll be back in school or able to see my best friends without being outside and what feels like miles apart. But I miss them, and I know that I should “Say So.” I’ve been boredom-baking for months and scavenging the internet to find where Sarah Cameron buys her tank tops. I have nothing better to spend my money on, but it’s not like I have anywhere to go. I am a “Young Dumb & Broke” “American Teen.”

I hear “I Like Me Better” and I am finally a high schooler. I don’t live in fear of being unreasonably dress-coded like I did in middle school, but I do live in fear of other things. I think a couple of my friends feel the same way, but it’ll be alright “If We Have Each Other.” It’s the fall of “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” and I want a backpack just like Lara Jean’s. It’s a fresh start and I’m onto a new chapter — “thank u, next.”

I hear 1989 and I am 10 years old. I’ve just unwrapped it as my new Christmas present — the first and last CD I’ll ever own. I put it on my iPod and I refuse to enter a car without my headphones and “Style” or “I Wish You Would” to keep me company. I am lucky enough to hear them live at Ford Field. I’ve developed an attachment to musical soundtracks and I’m one of the “Little Girls” who’s “got a dream.” I spend way too much time at my best friend’s house (if there’s such a thing) and we invent dances to Katy Perry songs. She’s embarrassed but dances with me anyway. Ten years later, she still will.

I hear “You Belong With Me” and I am 5 years old. This will be my favorite song in 2009 and my most played in 2023. I have a bright blonde bob and a Barbie guitar given to me by Santa Claus. I am loud and vocal and relatively fearless — no one has told me I should feel embarrassed by these qualities yet. I love making people laugh and the stuffed animals on my bed, and after years of confusion and trying to get away from her, I will eventually become this little girl again.

I don’t have the greatest memory, and if you ask me exactly what I was doing at a certain age, I can’t promise that I’ll remember. But play me a song and I’m taken back to the exact moments.

Call it fantasy, or reality, or a fantasy about reality — it doesn’t matter. Music takes me back.

Daily Arts Writer Olivia Tarling can be reached at tarling@umich.edu.