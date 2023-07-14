“Psych” is a lot of things — chaotic, hilarious, illogical — and it owes it all to its star duo, Shawn (James Roday Rodriguez, “A Million Little Things”) and Gus (Dulé Hill, “The Wonder Years”). Not only are they funny together, with running jokes that continue to amuse (including but not limited to “suck it,” pineapples and nicknames that make no sense), but they really understand each other. They’ve spent literally their whole lives together, starting with a childhood full of mishaps and continuing onto a career as fake psychic detectives at their shared agency, Psych. Each episode consists of Shawn and Gus solving crimes and mysteries — from murders to werewolves — with their innate abilities: Shawn has natural detective skills and instincts from growing up under his dad’s (a former police officer) watch, and Gus is full of niche knowledge from his career in pharmaceuticals and peculiar interests.

The show has a lot of great things in it — Shawn and Juliet’s (Maggie Lawson, “Outmatched”) romance, grouchy with a heart of gold Head Detective Lassiter (Timothy Omundson, “Mission Impossible: III”), the complicated but loving relationship between Shawn and his father Henry (Corbin Bernsen, “The Resident”) — but at the heart, it’s about Shawn and Gus. And that’s what makes the show such a success — it never forgets that its greatest strength is its star duo. Even when the show ended and, years later, three “Psych” movies were released, the stories were still about Shawn and Gus as their lives grew more complicated and their families got bigger. They’re best friends, from day one until the end.

Season two, episode one: “American Duos”

This episode may have been all about duos, but as per usual, Shawn and Gus were the one and only duo that stole the show. “American Duos” follows our favorite psychic detective agents as they go undercover on a singing TV show to protect one of the judges, Nigel St. Nigel (Tim Curry, “Clue”). This, of course, means that we are treated to many instances of Shawn and Gus singing as a duo. The mystery itself is great, but we could absolutely have watched an entire hour of them in full costume, wholly dedicated to the art of music. This episode is a perfect example of how when they’re together, it’s like they’re kids again. They grew up together and were best friends as children, so watching them together as adults often feels like taking a peek into how they were like together when they were younger. Even when they’re trying to stop would-be killers, this episode shows that they’re unencumbered by the stresses of adult life, and it’s as sweet as it is funny. People often think Shawn is the one who brings out the kid in Gus, but “American Duos” is proof that they both remind each other to have fun and give in to their youth every once in a while.

Season three, episode eight: “Gus Walks Into a Bank”

Most episodes of “Psych” highlight the goofy part of Shawn and Gus’s relationship, but few make room for the serious side of their friendship and the unconditional devotion they have for each other. Shortly after Gus goes into the bank to make a deposit, a man pulls out a gun, resulting in a hostage situation. Shawn is alerted to the development when the police show up, forbidding his involvement — but he refuses to place his best friend’s life in the hands of anyone besides himself. Though the episode is full of the usual “Psych” quirks and humor, it distinguishes itself from others through its emphasis on the duo’s bond. We’re accustomed to their jokes and mutual teasing, but we don’t often see them seriously concerned for one another. Though tense, it’s a refreshing change from the norm, allowing us to see this duo, these best friends, in a different light. It’s a reminder that no matter how many times they use each other as human shields or throw each other under the bus, there’s nothing each half of the pair values more than their friend — there’s no one in the world they would rather protect.

Season five, episode 16: “Yang 3 in 2D”

Seasons three, four and five’s finales revolve around the “Yin Yang” serial killer — a killer who uses puzzles and riddles to terrorize Santa Barbara residents. The first “Yin Yang” episode was personal, with the killer targeting Shawn’s mom Madeleine (Cybill Shepherd, “Moonlighting”), the second was a twist on classic Alfred Hitchcock films and this final one is the arc’s culmination, with the killer finding an in at the precinct and having it out for Shawn and Gus personally. A high-stakes, high-tension episode (let’s just say that there’s a link to Shawn’s childhood that’s pretty chilling), “Yang 3 in 2D” does a lot well and certainly keeps viewers invested. But a moment of levity comes when Yin (Chris Turner, “Air Bud”) wants to kill Shawn and Gus, and the two argue about who gets to die first. Heroic at first glance, sure, but not entirely. Gus is concerned because Yin wants to kill him via needle, and he’s worried about cross-contamination in case Yin uses the same needle on both of them. Until the very end, Gus is hygienic — what can we say? Shawn is more so concerned that Yin expects him to sit and watch Gus die before dying himself. They argue — nonsensically, of course — and somehow they manage to turn this doom-and-gloom moment into something funnier. And that’s really what “Psych” does best — allow us to see humor despite the scary stuff going on outside of it all.

Season eight, episode seven: “Shawn And Gus Truck Things Up”

What are best friends for if not for skipping through meadows, riding tandem bikes and getting couple’s massages — all while eating tacos? This episode of “Psych” begins with one of the most memorable montages of Shawn and Gus as they relive their best taco moments upon discovering their favorite food truck owner, Mauricio, was murdered. Their shared love of food is not unfamiliar territory; from immediately gorging on nachos after being rescued from a bomb to agreeing to help with a Bigfoot documentary in exchange for access to a stash of beef jerky, we’ve seen Shawn and Gus be ruled by their love of food time and time again. They know how to lure the other into their plans with candy bars and how to solve crimes based on Cheeto-fingered evidence. It’s clear that for Shawn and Gus, food is love, (and evidence and bait) as well as a reason why their friendship works. Most duos share the most vulnerable parts of themselves with each other, but the best duos share meals — and start terrible food truck businesses undercover.

Season eight, episode 10: “The Break-Up”

The last episode of “Psych” is the hardest to watch. Not because it marks the end of a beloved show, or because it marks the end of an era for the Santa Barbara Police Department, but because it teases us with the break-up of Shawn and Gus. We can accept the promotion of Detective Lassiter to Chief of the SBPD, and we can root for Juliet as she moves to San Francisco, but what we cannot let slide is the end of Shawn and Gus, our favorite television duo, our favorite fictional friends. Shawn decides to close the Psych office to be with Juliet, and with that decision comes the sacrifice of his most sacred friend. He can’t bring himself to tell Gus outright, so he records a video where he narrates the finale and gears up to say goodbye. The episode is thus a goodbye to Gus — a goodbye to the duo that founded this show and built an entire fan base.

What follows is a heartbreaking scene where Gus watches the video in which Shawn apologizes to him for being the only problem in his life and preventing him from the life he deserves. It’s the culmination of all the times Shawn has let Gus down or has hurt Gus with his impromptu decision making. Shawn doesn’t give himself the grace he deserves, nor Gus the goodbye he needs.

Of course, it wouldn’t be an episode of “Psych” if it ended in devastation and not a hilarious sequence of sorts. It’s Gus who pulls through, giving us not only a hilarious driving montage as he changes his mind a hundred times to join Shawn or not, but also gives us an end to the duo that, really, is its own beginning.

These episodes mark our favorite best friend moments shared between our beloved duo, though there are many to choose from (it was difficult not to include the Police Academy training montage). Shawn and Gus work together on and off the job; as detectives, their expertise unites to create a powerful crime-solving duo, and as friends, their ridiculous sense of humor and differing outlooks on life allow for a meaningful (and hilarious) relationship. They’re an impressive duo in more ways than one, and one that never fails to make us laugh and warm our hearts.

