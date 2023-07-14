Hunter: So. This one is coming at you as a bit of an inside joke from Arts. And while we get that reading through someone else’s inside joke isn’t always entertaining, fret not — there is some valuable information about friendship in this article. And some good arts criticism as well, because that’s, like, our jobs and whatnot.

For those of you who don’t know the two of us, let me give you a brief introduction: Saarthak and I were both hired onto the Digital Culture beat during the Winter 2022 semester. Since then, we’ve become beat editors, Summer Arts editors and most importantly, friends. From what I can tell, we’ve both experienced similar (albeit low-level) Spider-Verse “canon events.” For one, we both love old Spider-Man comic books, always seem to have watched the same niche video game Youtubers and had toxic relationships in high school band class.

And for the past four months, the majority of the Arts section has found ways to turn our friendship into a meme by finding different pairings that they say give off “Hunter and Saarthak” vibes. From the Lorax and the Once-ler from “The Lorax” to Troy and Chad from “High School Musical,” they’ve found duo after duo to compare us to, with or without an explanation.

Saarthak: I’d place the inciting event somewhere in spring. Slack automatically deletes messages past a certain point, so it might be lost to time completely — but Hunter and I started before the memes. I can’t actually tell you the exact start of that either, but it was somewhere in between making jokes about Chris-chan while trying not to bust out laughing during last year’s Summer Managing Arts Editor elections and DMing about Spider-Man comics. It continued into being hired as editors together for the Digital Culture beat and then running against each other for Summer MAE — a year after we were trying our hardest to not completely interrupt it — and persists now as I pack boxes to move in with him for the rest of the summer. But past the sentiments, what can we psychoanalytically deduce about how we’re perceived by our friends? What are the dynamics that we contribute to represent so many iconic pairings? What is the essence of “Hunter and Saarthak”?

Hunter: Most “Hunter and Saarthak” pairings start with some sort of physical match. Saarthak and I have pretty distinct features: I’m taller and lankier, with glasses and short hair, while he’s shorter and stockier with longer hair, a beard and a mustache. Almost every “dynamic duo” pairs together people who contrast physically — it helps to accentuate the personality differences that create that dynamism. One of the most on-the-nose examples we’ve gotten is the Once-ler and the Lorax from “The Lorax.” Saarthak’s bushy facial hair matches perfectly with the Lorax’s, and I’m a regrettably decent stand-in for the Once-ler with my long legs and black-brown hair. (And although I have owned a top hat before, I prefer to keep that part of my past out of this comparison.)

Other comparisons include Brett and Jermain from “Flight of the Conchords,” Scooby and Shaggy from “Scooby-Doo,” C-3PO and R2-D2 from “Star Wars” and Arthur and Buster from “Arthur.” The list goes on and on, but eventually you realize that many of these are just surface-level, purely based on physical similarities. It’s a bit like trying to figure out your Halloween costume based on what celebrity you look like. Sure, it’s recognizable. But is it something that actually reflects who you are, beyond the mirror?

Saarthak: On top of physicality, we also look to the emotional dynamics of “Hunter and Saarthak” pairings. Take one such example: Troy and Abed from “Community.” While I’ve written at length about how I relate to the neurotic nerdiness of Abed Nadir, I find myself equally empathizing with the comfort he finds in someone like Troy Barnes — the lovable, laid-back, less litigious person that Hunter is. Even though the physicality is reversed — with Abed being taller and skinnier to Troy’s stockier frame — the emotional comparison holds true. But then there are examples that find themselves more multifaceted while aligned with our physicalities. Enter a duo even Troy and Abed paid tribute to: Bert and Ernie. The “Sesame Street” duo’s dynamic takes on a new shape as Bert’s ordered life contends with Ernie’s chaos — a fitting parallel between my leadership style/general vibe of dragging Hunter occasionally into my chaos. But as all good friendships go, I often find myself on the receiving end of Hunter’s Erniesque entropy in turn. Our dynamics solidify and swap and sustain themselves.

Hunter: So what makes a perfect pairing then? With all of these examples, there still isn’t one that solidly defines us. There is no Buzzfeed quiz that can accurately tell us who we match perfectly. And that’s ok. We have a dynamic of our own, with no duo to truly copy from. We are Hunter and Saarthak.

Saarthak: Characters are works of art, ones that present to us simplified representations of humanity so we can better understand one thing: how to understand each other. It’s no big secret that friendships get complicated and, as I’ve found in my case, harder to find when college starts. That’s why this little inside joke of ours has become so lovely to me. It’s why ever since we started leading the Arts section this summer, we sign off every email with a new pairing of “Hunter and Saarthak.”

H: You’re the Timmy to my Tommy.

S: You’re the Diddy to my Donkey.

H: You’re the Wario to my Waluigi.

S: You’re the “goddammit” to whatever obscure reference I’ve whispered to you that I’m sure only you will understand.

H: You’re the Saarthak to my Hunter.

S: You’re the Hunter to my Saarthak.

