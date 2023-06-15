Allll right, let’s do this — one more time. My name is Peter Parker . I was bitten by a radioactive spider, and for ten years , I’ve been the one and only Spider-Man. I’m pretty sure you know the rest. I saved a bunch of people , fell in love, saved the city , and then I saved the city again, and again and again and again. And I did, uh … I did this. We don’t really talk about this.

Look, I’m a comic book; I’m a media franchise — did a musical. I have an excellent Michael Bublé cover. And a … so-so series of live-action cinematic adaptations. I mean, I’ve looked worse. But after everything, I still love being Spider-Man. I mean, who wouldn’t? So no matter how many hits I take, I always find a way to come back. Because the only thing standing between this city and oblivion is me. There’s only one Spider-Man, and you’re looking at him .

I should explain the glitches. See, I might not be the Spider-Man you’re thinking of. Well, the one you’re thinking of is me, but not exactly? I’m a character of contradictions: Man and spider, science and spirituality, an emotionally idiotic genius and a heroic asshole. But further than that, I’m not just a man. I’ve been a man, a woman — even a monkey. I’m not just one man or one anything: I’m a totem that is split across the multiverse, acting as a Spider-Hero in each world, medium or franchise I find myself in. That leads to contradictions: Different names, different origin stories, different loves, different feats, different homes. That can get confusing, even tiresome for the consumers of Spider-Man.

Then came along “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the movie that recontextualized everything that was great about me. It used the lens of the multiverse as a means to magnify and examine the themes of self-identity, particularly in the case of Miles Morales, an Afro-Latino teenager learning to grow up. Through trials, tribulations and leaps of faith, he becomes Spider-Man — concluding that anyone can. The theme rang true, as evidenced by the Spider-Sona movement that came after. But there’s one thing that unites us all, beyond even the mask itself. What ties us together across this great web is the great power we hold and the responsibility that must accompany it, whether it’s swinging through buildings or not. It’s why Spider-Man is more than the spider that bites us. That’s why I, Saarthak Johri, am —

No, okay. Fuck. I can’t really write that, can I?

The first time I can remember knowing what I wanted to do with my life is when my dad showed me the Sam Raimi Spider-Man movies: I wanted to grow up to be Spider-Man. I would jump off every corner I could, I would wear my Spider-Man costume around the house and felt infinitely braver in it, I colored every Spider-Man page I could with any markers I had. This put me at odds with another kid in my daycare who also wanted to grow up to be Spider-Man, but I very quickly noticed he had a feature that was more in line with the Spider-Man I saw on the screen. Peter Parker was white. I was not.

Then came along “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” my favorite movie of all time, and I think the first genuinely perfect film I’ve ever seen. I’d been reading Spider-Man comics encompassing the entire Spider-Verse for less than a year at that point, but the message it carried — that anyone, any identity, can wear the mask and therefore be a hero — burned itself into my brain. But there was another problem, by that point.

Of course, logically, no real human can be Spider-Man — something I learned as I grew past the age of four. But what stayed with me — as I grew older and older, and the people around me started getting into situations, started getting hurt in ways that I couldn’t do anything about — was this desire to play hero. There’s always been some part of me that has to force myself to help, even to the detriment of those around me and myself: a savior complex, some would say. Towards the beginning of 2018, I found that the stress from these situations would literally tear me up inside, and I couldn’t help people even in the direct ways I wanted to.

By no stretch of logic can I try to claim heroism, let alone superheroism. High-stress, physically taxing “heroic” jobs like firefighting are out of the question for this body, and I still doubt how much emotional support I can ever lend my friends. I had a colonoscopy recently, and going through the process sent me back to the one thing that scares me most about my life: the uncertainty. I live with an incurable disease. It’s possible that I wake up any day and my life as I knew it is completely changed for the worse. For a long time — even now — I have to doubt what can logically keep me moving forward, in some petty hopes of overcoming what I am or even to keep my current constitution.

But then I saw this movie. And I saw it again. And again. And I’ve seen it so many times I’ve lost count. And maybe I’ve realized that logic won’t help me here. It’s a leap of faith. For some of us, the only way to become better is to imagine ourselves as the heroes we could be — even if logically, that identity is unattainable, because that’s what gives us something to always strive towards. That’s how we always find a way to come back. So, fuck it.

Okay, let’s do this one last time. My name is Saarthak Johri. When I was a kid, I was told the story of a radioactive spider. And for the rest of my life, I’ve wanted to be Spider-Man. Eventually, I’ll tell you the rest. At one point, I thought I’d never be able to do anything I’m doing now. But I can. Anyone can wear the mask. You could wear the mask. If you didn’t know that before, I hope you do now — because I’m Spider-Man. And I’ve never been the only one.

