When I was two years old, I was horrified by the movie “Cars.”

Well, that’s only half true. Yes, I owned Hudson Hornet Hot Wheels, wore Lightning McQueen Pull-Ups and liked to race around the living room bellowing “Ka-Chow!” at the top of my lungs. In the theater, however, little toddler Alex started crying during the movie’s opening scene. For those who forget, the film begins as dozens of sentient race cars scream across the screen in baffling streaks of light and sound as Sheryl Crow’s cover of “Real Gone” plays under Owen Wilson’s sibilant narration. It is an assault on the senses that was guaranteed to terrify any small child unlucky enough to wander into a showing in 2006.

My parents only had to carry me out of the theater a few times before they learned I couldn’t watch scary movies — or anything approximating scary. This is probably why, even after I grew out of my formative “screaming in the movie theater” phase, I never enjoyed horror as a kid. Even the covers of “Goosebumps” or ads for “Annabelle” scared me, so I avoided the genre for years.

This sentiment never wavered until I stumbled upon the work of cartoonist and game designer Abby Howard. During high school, I spent hours doing little besides sifting through the archive of the comedy webcomic “Saturday Morning Breakfast Cereal.” Howard drew several guest strips for the comic in 2017. I was struck by her cheerful pastel colors and expressive characters, which served as the perfect counterpoint to the comic’s absurd, occasionally sinister tone. From there, it was a short trip to Howard’s original comic, “The Last Halloween.”

In a manner perhaps similar to “Cars” with its hair-raising potential, “The Last Halloween” begins with a man getting burned alive. As we soon learn, that man is the “phagocyte” — a being responsible for keeping monsters from crossing over into our dimension. Once he is gravely injured, billions of monsters invade the real world, bringing about an apocalypse not totally unlike that of “Sweet Home” (which I, of course, have never seen nor read). The story focuses on precocious 10-year-old Mona, who embarks on a noble quest-slash-suicide mission to restore order to the world.

Sounds bleak, doesn’t it? Given my feelings about horror, I should have hated “The Last Halloween.” However, the comic’s first few chapters are strangely light in tone. Its horrific world is offset by dramatic, boisterous humor. This is helped by the flat, dramatic human characters, who seem more at home in Boneville than when fleeing buzzsaw-armed monsters and flaming skeletons.

Initially, this sense of humor made “The Last Halloween” approachable to me, as did its format. If a particular scene became too anxiety-inducing, I simply closed the comic’s tab or turned off my phone.

The comic evolved in its later chapters as Howard moved past her quippy, wordy panels and gained the space to experiment freely with her art. Her monsters were always intricately designed; where they were once restricted by panel size, they now could be rendered fully in her dense, black-and-white line work. Howard demonstrated not only a love for the genre and its tropes, but for the craft of body horror. She lingers on still shots of demon kings and severed limbs in glorious grisly detail. The result is gorgeous and is proof to teenage Alex that horror is more than cheap jumpscares and fake gore.

Crucially, even as “The Last Halloween” grew darker and more violent, it never lost the sense of humor that made it so readable. It expertly treads the line between post-apocalypse, horror and comedy without sacrificing the impact of Howard’s tense, emotive reveals. This lets the comic serve as a gateway to the wonderfully terrifying and disgusting elements of horror without allowing them to become overwhelming (unlike a certain Pixar racing/thriller movie featuring Paul Newman).

I’m still not a horror nut. I’ve still never seen any classic slasher flicks or read the “Michigan Chillers” books that I deprived myself of as a child. Thanks to Howard, though, I’ve opened myself up to the thrills offered by a few classic horror movies like “Alien.” It was the film’s sense of artistry that appealed to me when I finally worked up the courage to watch it — it has the same excruciating tension and creative creature design that define Howard’s work. Her comics have allowed me to understand the love and skill that go into the production of horror fiction and overcome the fear that once dominated my feelings toward it.

I still can’t make it through the tractor-tipping scene from “Cars.”

Daily Arts Contributor Alex Hetzler can be reached at alexhetz@umich.edu.